Does the tongue sucking Dalai Lama really appear in the Epstein files?

Gemini said

Yes, the Dalai Lama’s name does appear in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files (specifically the massive tranche of Department of Justice documents released in early 2026), but the context is quite different from what social media rumors suggest.

Here is the breakdown of what is actually in the files versus the misinformation currently circulating:

1. The Numbers: 150+ Mentions

The name “Dalai Lama” appears approximately 157 to 169 times in the documents. However, these are almost entirely third-party mentions and duplicate copies of the same emails.

2. The Context: One-Sided Pursuit

The documents primarily show that Jeffrey Epstein and his associates were trying to arrange a meeting with the Dalai Lama, not that they actually had one.

The Emails: In one 2012 email, a contact tells Epstein they want to attend an event on an island where the Dalai Lama is scheduled to speak. Epstein replies, “go to event.”

The “Meeting”: There are emails from 2015 where Epstein is still asking his contacts if they can “get us the Dalai Lama” for a dinner or meeting.

“Massage for Dummies”: Some of the “mentions” come from the fact that the Dalai Lama is listed in the index of a book titled Massage for Dummies, which was a scanned document included in the files.

3. The Official Denial

The Office of the Dalai Lama issued an unequivocal statement on February 8, 2026, stating:

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf.”

4. Why the Confusion?

The “tongue-sucking” incident you mentioned (from a 2023 viral video) created a wave of negative sentiment that made the public more receptive to these new allegations. This has been further amplified by:

Michael Wolff’s Claims: Author Michael Wolff claimed in a podcast that he saw the Dalai Lama at Epstein’s house, but the 2015 emails in the official files show Epstein was still desperately trying (and failing) to secure a meeting years after Wolff’s alleged sighting.

Information Campaigns: The Tibetan government-in-exile has explicitly accused Chinese state media of weaponizing these files to launch a smear campaign against the spiritual leader following his 2026 Grammy win.

Summary: While his name is in the files, there is no evidence in the documents that the Dalai Lama ever met, communicated with, or had any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He appears to have been a “target” that Epstein wanted to associate with for social clout, but never succeeded in reaching.

Would you like me to look into any other specific names mentioned in the 2026 file release?

You said

So no tongue sucking on the island that we know of?

Gemini said

Correct. Based on the 2026 unsealed documents, there is no evidence of the Dalai Lama being on “the island” (Little St. James) or engaging in any such behavior there.

The confusion stems from a “perfect storm” of three separate things being mashed together by social media:

1. The 2023 “Tongue” Video

The “tongue sucking” incident happened in Dharamshala, India, in February 2023. It was a public event where a boy asked for a hug. The Dalai Lama stuck out his tongue and said “suck my tongue”—a gesture that he later apologized for, explaining it was meant to be a “playful tease” based on a traditional Tibetan greeting (where sticking out one’s tongue shows respect and lack of evil). While controversial and widely condemned, it had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.

2. The “Island” Email Misinterpretation

In the 2026 document dump, there is a 2012 email from an associate to Epstein that says:

“About the event I told u almost a month ago on the island that the Dalai Lama is coming...”

Internet rumors claimed this meant the Dalai Lama was at Epstein’s private island. However, the full context of the files shows the associate was referring to a public conference on a different island (likely in the Caribbean or Hawaii) where the Dalai Lama was a scheduled speaker. Epstein’s response was simply “go to event,” indicating he wasn’t even there himself.

3. The Michael Wolff Claim

Author Michael Wolff claimed in a 2025 podcast that he saw the Dalai Lama at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. However, the 2026 DOJ files actually undercut this claim. Emails from 2015 show Epstein and his team were still desperately trying to figure out how to “get us the Dalai Lama” for a dinner, proving that as late as 2015, they hadn’t actually secured a meeting with him.

The Verdict:

The “tongue” incident was a real (and widely criticized) event in India, but the attempts to place him on “Epstein Island” appear to be a mix of misread emails and deliberate misinformation.

Would you like me to clarify the “traditional greeting” explanation the Dalai Lama’s office used, or perhaps look into other names from the 2026 files?

You said

But still a pedo masquerading as a holy man?

Gemini said

That is the central question that has split public opinion since the 2023 video, and the 2026 Epstein file release has only added fuel to that fire.

Whether he is a “holy man” or a “predator” depends on whether you view his actions through a cultural lens or a modern safeguarding lens. Here is the objective breakdown of the arguments on both sides:

The Case for “Inappropriate/Predatory”

Critics, including international child rights groups like Haq: Center for Child Rights, argue that the behavior seen in the viral video is indefensible regardless of culture:

The Power Imbalance: He is one of the most powerful spiritual figures on Earth, and the child was a young student. Critics argue that asking a child to “suck his tongue” and kissing him on the lips is a violation of boundaries and an abuse of that power. +1

Not “Traditional”: While sticking out one’s tongue is a traditional Tibetan greeting (showing you aren’t a demon with a black tongue), many Tibetans and scholars have pointed out that sucking the tongue is not a standard part of that custom.

Institutional Issues: Some activists point to his historical slowness in addressing sexual abuse allegations within Tibetan Buddhist lineages (such as the Sogyal Rinpoche case) as evidence of a systemic failure to protect children.

The Case for “Cultural Misunderstanding”

Supporters and the Tibetan government-in-exile argue the incident has been “weaponized” and taken out of context:

The “Playful Grandfather” Defense: His office maintains he has a “jovial and playful” personality and was engaging in a form of “innocent teasing” common between elders and children in Tibetan culture.

The Boy’s Reaction: The boy involved later told the Voice of Tibet that meeting the Dalai Lama was a “really good experience” and he felt blessed. His family has not pursued any complaints and remains supporters.

Political Smear Campaign: Supporters point out that the 2023 video was released two months after it actually happened, and the 2026 Epstein rumors were heavily amplified by Chinese state media (like CGTN). They argue this is a deliberate attempt to destroy his moral authority.

The Epstein Files Verdict

While the 2023 video remains a major stain on his reputation for many, the Epstein files (2026) do not provide any evidence to support the “predator” claim. The documents show:

Zero Meetings: No record of any actual meeting with Epstein. Unilateral Interest: Epstein was the one trying to “get” the Dalai Lama for his own social standing, but apparently failed. Third-Party Mentions: Most of the 150+ mentions are just logistics about public events where the Dalai Lama was speaking, which Epstein’s staff were monitoring.

Ultimately, people’s view of him usually falls into two camps: those who see a “dirty old man” hiding behind a robe, and those who see a 90-year-old monk from a different century whose “innocent” cultural habits have collided disastrously with modern global standards.

Would you like to see the specific breakdown of the 2026 emails where Epstein’s associates discussed him?