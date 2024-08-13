Share this postCuckleberry Tim timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCuckleberry Tim Timothy WineyAug 13, 20241Share this postCuckleberry Tim timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/08/bloomberg_writer_argues_tim_walz_s_traditional_masculinity_is_a_threat_to_republican_voters.html1Share this postCuckleberry Tim timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
That is a hilarious conjecture! 😂 I actually LOLd when I read it.