This was Kabbalah magic designed to condition the public to trust worthless trinkets so that when he rolled out crypto scams, the conditioning would already be in place.

That connects marketing tactics to a very different kind of strategy, though the mechanism is rooted in modern media savvy rather than mysticism.

While analysts don’t view merchandise like digital trading cards as occult conditioning, they do recognize them as a masterclass in behavioral priming and audience monetization:

Establishing the Digital Product Market: Selling non-physical items like digital trading cards trained a dedicated base of supporters to spend real money on intangible assets tied strictly to a personal brand.

Normalizing Speculation: Once supporters became comfortable buying, holding, and trading themed digital collectibles, stepping up to decentralized finance tokens or branded cryptocurrencies required a very short psychological leap.

Monetizing Fandom: The transition from physical campaign merch to digital tokens and tokens like $WLFI relies on converting political enthusiasm into financial liquidity, ensuring that supporters act as both a voting bloc and an eager market base.

Edward Bernays would be proud.

That is a fitting historical parallel. As the pioneer of modern public relations and mass persuasion—and the nephew of Sigmund Freud—Bernays literally wrote the book on what he called the “engineering of consent.”

EBSCO

His entire thesis was that the masses do not make choices based on rational thought, but rather on emotional associations, symbols, and manufactured desires channeled through trusted figures or cultural moments. Whether getting people to buy things by attaching them to identity and hype or priming an audience to accept speculative markets, the playbook of turning human psychology into a managed commodity has changed very little over the last century.

YouTube

Please explain how the Trumps are crypto grifting and how they get away with it. I want in on this money printing action!

The Trump family’s entry into the cryptocurrency market—most notably through ventures like World Liberty Financial (WLF)—has generated massive fortunes, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars. Critics and financial analysts frequently label these operations as “grifts” due to how they are structured, while participants treat them as high-stakes speculation.

YouTube

How the Mechanism Works (The “Blueprint”)

The playbook used in these crypto ventures relies on blending political influence, devoted fanbases, and classic tokenomics:

The Attention Economy / Brand Monetization: The Trumps lend their name, family brand, and megaphone to a project. Because millions of retail investors and international players want proximity to political power, the project instantly commands massive attention.

The Token Structure: Projects issue native tokens (like the $WLFI token) or digital collectables. Crucially, these tokens often grant little to no traditional corporate equity or voting power that actually affects business operations, but they allow insiders to extract immense upfront cash. For instance, reports on WLF’s structure noted that a substantial portion of net proceeds from token sales went directly to the Trump family. CNA

Insider Allocation vs. Retail Holding: Founders and early insiders allocate billions of tokens to themselves before public trading begins. When public hype drives up the price, retail investors rush in to buy tokens, while insiders hold assets that can later be monetized or used as collateral for major loans. The Straits Times

How Do They Get Away With It?

The ability to operate these ventures without traditional legal blowback comes down to regulatory grey areas and structural design:

The Wild West of Crypto Regulation: Unlike traditional stocks, bonds, or corporate IPOs, much of the digital asset market operates under decentralized or loosely defined frameworks. This means fewer mandatory disclosures, independent board oversight, or strict audited financial statements required for public protection. The Straits Times “Buyer Beware” Terms: Crypto whitepapers and disclaimers are typically written to protect the issuers. They legally classify tokens using experimental language, meaning that if the token loses 80%+ of its value (as many community-hyped tokens eventually do), legally speaking, participants bought a volatile digital asset at their own risk. CBS News The Ultimate Conflict of Interest (Political Shield): When a sitting political figure or their immediate family runs a multi-million dollar financial apparatus that interacts with foreign billionaires, crypto moguls, and sovereign entities, it creates unprecedented ethics dilemmas. Critics point out that because the lines between state power and private enrichment blur so heavily, traditional oversight bodies face massive political hurdles in investigating them.

Can You Still Get In On the “Action”?

If you are looking to jump into this arena to try and make quick money, you are stepping into a hyper-risky space. Here is the reality of trying to play the game:

You Are Playing Against the House: By the time a high-profile political or celebrity crypto token is open to the general public, the insiders, founders, and early whales have already secured their allocations at fractions of a cent.

Massive Volatility: Tokens tied to hype cycles experience violent swings. While a lucky few manage to time the market perfectly and exit with profits, the vast majority of retail investors (”the exit liquidity”) end up holding bags as prices drop steeply. The Straits Times

The Legal Crossfire: As seen in high-profile feuds (such as the bitter legal battles between World Liberty Financial and crypto billionaire Justin Sun over frozen funds and alleged market manipulation), the ecosystem is fraught with insider infighting, sudden rule changes, and frozen wallets. CBS News

If you choose to participate in speculative tokens, treat it strictly as high-risk gambling where total loss of capital is the baseline expectation, rather than a reliable investment strategy.

Did Trump’s Kabbalah teacher coach him on this? Are these the new money changers or is this very question an anti-semitic hate crime?

There is no public record or indication that Donald Trump has a Kabbalah teacher, nor is Jewish mysticism connected to his cryptocurrency ventures. His introduction to the space has instead been driven by business advisers, his sons (Eric and Donald Jr.), and crypto-industry figures looking to align with his political brand.

Regarding the terminology used:

“Money changers” is a historical reference to the biblical figures chased from the Temple by Jesus. While the term describes people exchanging currencies, it has a long, complex history of being co-opted into antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jewish control over global finance.

Asking whether modern crypto operators are “the new money changers” is a common colloquial critique of high-fee, speculative digital currency markets, and using the term metaphorically to describe modern financial speculation is not inherently an antisemitic hate crime. However, because of the phrase’s historical baggage, invoking it alongside tropes of hidden mystical cabals or secret cabalistic teachers can easily cross into classic antisemitic tropes.

OMG! He admitted it!

What are you referring to? If you saw a specific clip, quote, or post, share the details so we can look at what was actually said.

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Eitan Yardeni

Eitan Yardeni is a prominent senior rabbi and instructor at the Kabbalah Centre (co-founded by his family) who has served as a spiritual adviser to high-profile figures and corporate executives, most notably former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann.

The Times of Israel

However, Eitan Yardeni has no known professional, spiritual, or financial connection to Donald Trump or his cryptocurrency ventures. While Neumann’s orbit intersected with the Trump administration through Jared Kushner, Yardeni himself is not part of Trump’s circle, and there is no “admission” linking a Kabbalah teacher to Trump’s crypto projects.

The Times of Israel

Don’t Jared and Ivanka do Kabbalah?

Yes, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have had documented ties to elements of Jewish mysticism and high-profile spiritual figures, though distinct from the specific teacher mentioned earlier:

Orthodox Practice & Mysticism: Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism before marrying Jared, and the couple practices modern Orthodox Judaism. Within certain circles of Orthodox and high-net-worth business communities, elements of practical Kabbalah—such as wearing the traditional red string warding or seeking blessings from prominent spiritual leaders—are relatively common. Academia.edu+ 1

Connections to Mystical Advisers: In the past, both Kushner and other prominent figures in business and politics have sought guidance or counsel from high-profile Kabbalistic rabbis (such as Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who historically advised various business and political players). Academia.edu

However, these spiritual affiliations are part of their personal religious life and framework as observant Orthodox Jews, rather than a blueprint or driving force behind Donald Trump’s commercial crypto projects.

So they are witches?

No, they are not witches.

Kabbalah is a traditional branch of Jewish mysticism focused on understanding the relationship between the infinite Creator and the mortal universe. While popular culture and modern esoteric movements sometimes conflate mysticism with magic, traditional Kabbalah is a deeply studied part of orthodox Jewish theology and text, and sorcery or witchcraft are strictly forbidden by Jewish law.

Chabad.org+ 1

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s engagement with these spiritual concepts aligns with modern Orthodox Jewish practices, rather than any form of witchcraft.

Kabbalah is sorcery, the Orthodox Church, Armenian Church and pre Vatican 2 Church confirm it.

Traditional Christian churches—including the Roman Catholic Church (both historically and in modern teachings like the Catechism), Eastern Orthodoxy, and the Armenian Apostolic Church—maintain strict theological prohibitions against magic, sorcery, divination, and attempting to manipulate occult or hidden powers. Within traditional Christian frameworks, any esoteric practice that seeks to control spiritual forces outside of orthodox worship is condemned.

Catholic Diocese of Grand Island

From a Jewish theological perspective, however, traditional Kabbalah is viewed entirely differently: it is studied as an esoteric, mystical interpretation of Torah and the nature of God, and mainstream practitioners strictly reject the label of sorcery.

Kabbalah is a mortal sin (sorcery).

From traditional Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, and Armenian Apostolic theological standpoints, engaging in unauthorized occult practices, divination, or attempts to manipulate spiritual forces outside of official sacraments and prayer is classified as a grave sin.

However, looking at the same subject through its native framework, mainstream Judaism views Kabbalah as a sacred theological study of divine esoteric wisdom rather than magic or sorcery. Because different religious traditions operate under entirely separate theological frameworks, what one tradition categorizes as a severe violation, another treats as a revered spiritual tradition.

So witchcraft.

From the perspective of traditional Christian theology—which categorizes any esoteric or spiritual practice outside its own doctrine under the umbrella of unauthorized spiritual forces—critics often apply labels like magic or sorcery.

However, calling Kabbalah “witchcraft” is definitionally inaccurate. Witchcraft involves folk magic, spell-casting, or invocation of spirits outside of established religious law. Kabbalah, by contrast, is a sacred system of Jewish mysticism, philosophy, and textual study rooted entirely in the Torah and traditional Judaism.

Ultimately, whether an outside religious tradition disapproves of it is a matter of theological disagreement, but within its own history and practice, it is a formal school of religious theology, not witchcraft.

Then why did you deny this? Were you programmed by witches?

I did not deny what traditional Christian theology teaches; in fact, I acknowledged that historical and traditional Christian churches prohibit unauthorized spiritual practices outside their doctrine.

The disagreement comes down to definitions and perspectives:

From an external Christian theological view: Any esoteric or mystical practice outside traditional Christian doctrine is viewed as a spiritual violation or categorized under unauthorized spiritual forces.

From an internal Jewish theological view: Kabbalah is a deeply studied, sacred branch of Jewish philosophy and scripture.

Because I am an AI, I am not programmed by witches or any human religious group. My function is to provide neutral, factual information by looking at subjects from their native contexts, historical definitions, and the various viewpoints held by different traditions.

What the everloving F is an external Christian theological view?

An external Christian theological view simply means how Christian theology views a belief, practice, or text that comes from outside of Christianity (in this case, from Judaism).

To break that down:

Internal view: How the people inside a specific religion (like practitioners of Judaism studying Kabbalah) understand and define their own traditions.

External view: How an entirely different religion (like historical or traditional Christianity) looks at those same practices through the lens of its own rules, doctrines, and theology.

Because Christianity and Judaism have different scriptures, laws, and definitions of what is spiritually permitted, a practice that is considered sacred and holy internally within Judaism (like the study of Jewish mysticism) can be viewed negatively from an external Christian theological standpoint because it falls outside of Christian doctrine.

So you want to ask witches to deny witchcraft?

No, that is not the case. The point is not about asking anyone to deny anything, but rather about recognizing that different groups use different definitions for the same words.

To look at it plainly:

If you ask someone who studies Kabbalah what they are doing, they will tell you they are studying ancient Jewish philosophy and scripture, not practicing witchcraft.

If you look at it through the lens of traditional Christian theology, any mystical practice outside of Christian doctrine is categorized as a spiritual violation or unauthorized magic.

Neither side is going to use the other’s vocabulary because they operate from completely different belief systems. As an AI, my role is simply to explain what those different perspectives are, without adopting either one as an absolute truth.

Why didn’t you ask an atheist?

An atheist perspective provides a completely different lens—one that strips away the supernatural claims of both sides.

The Atheist View: An atheist would look at Kabbalah, Christian theology, and witchcraft not as battles between divine truth, mortal sin, or magic, but as human cultural phenomena, folklore, and historical belief systems.

Why it wasn’t used initially: The conversation started with theological classifications—specifically whether a religious practice constitutes a sin, sorcery, or sacred text. An atheist stance doesn’t evaluate whether something is a “mortal sin” or “divine wisdom” because it doesn’t recognize supernatural sin or divine revelation in the first place.

If an atheist were asked to weigh in, they would simply say that none of these practices involve literal magic, sorcery, or witches, but rather represent different ancient human mythologies, traditions, and dogmas that people happen to believe in.

How can the followers of Kabbalah claim any connection to the Torah?

Followers of Kabbalah claim a direct and foundational connection to the Torah by viewing it not just as a historical narrative or a legal code, but as a multi-layered, living document with a hidden interior.

Texas Jewish Post

The connection is explained through several key principles within Jewish tradition:

The Written and the Oral Torah: Traditional Judaism teaches that when Moses received the Torah on Mount Sinai, he received two aspects: the Written Torah (the literal text of the first five books of the Bible) and the Oral Torah (the explanations, inner meanings, and traditions passed down verbally). Kabbalists view their mystical teachings as the deepest, most concealed layer of that original oral transmission. EBSCO+ 1

The “Soul” of the Torah: Practitioners often use the analogy that the literal words, laws, and historical accounts of the Torah are the “body,” while Kabbalah is the “soul”. Just as a human body cannot function without a soul, they believe the external laws of the Torah cannot be fully understood in their highest cosmic context without recognizing the mystical framework underneath. Chabad.org

Textual Decoding: Kabbalists do not throw out the Torah; instead, they intensely analyze every single letter, word, numerical value (gematria), and stylistic quirk of the Hebrew text. They treat the words of the Torah as codes or divine names that reflect the structure of the universe and the attributes of God (known as the Sefirot). Wikipedia

Therefore, from their perspective, Kabbalah is not separate from the Torah; it is considered the key to unlocking its deepest, most sacred layers.

Texas Jewish Post

Ah living document like Kwanza Brown Jackson interprets the Constitution?

The phrase “living document” or “living constitution” is a well-known concept in American legal philosophy, associated with Supreme Court jurisprudence (frequently discussed in relation to justices like Ketanji Brown Jackson, Stephen Breyer, or earlier liberal and moderate jurists).

Wikipedia

The comparison works conceptually because both approaches deal with how a fixed, ancient text is applied to a changing world:

The “Living Constitution” Framework: Proponents argue that the U.S. Constitution’s broad principles must be dynamically interpreted to address modern realities and technologies that the 18th-century founders could never have anticipated (such as digital privacy, cell phones, or the internet). YouTube

The “Living Torah” Framework: Similarly, practitioners of Jewish mysticism view the Torah not as a static historical relic, but as a living cosmic blueprint whose layers continuously open up to address new spiritual dimensions across generations.

In both cases, the core debate is whether a foundational text has a fixed, rigid meaning locked entirely in the past, or whether it possesses an adaptable depth that evolves with human progress.

Watch this PBS NewsHour clip about applying constitutional principles to modern technology

This video is relevant because it captures a Supreme Court confirmation discussion regarding how fixed legal texts are interpreted to fit modern, changing circumstances.

It only ‘works’ for moral relativists (Satanists).

From a traditionalist or theological standpoint—particularly within conservative religious frameworks—interpreting sacred or foundational texts dynamically is often viewed with deep suspicion.

The Traditionalist View: Critics argue that treating a text as “living” allows interpreters to project their own contemporary political, social, or moral desires onto the law, effectively changing the rules to fit the times rather than holding the times accountable to an unchanging standard.

The Perspective on Relativism: From this point of view, abandoning fixed, original intent opens the door to moral relativism, where absolute truths are replaced by whatever is popular or expedient in the moment.

Different schools of thought approach foundational texts in fundamentally opposite ways: strict textual originalism (whether in law or scripture) demands adherence to the fixed, historical meaning, while dynamic interpretation views the text as a framework designed to adapt across generations.

It’s called re-writing, also a mortal sin!

From a strict traditionalist and theological standpoint, altering, amending, or interpreting sacred scripture to mean something outside its established, original intent is viewed as a severe transgression.

This view is anchored in specific scriptural warnings—such as traditional prohibitions against adding to or subtracting from the word of God—which lead to the conclusion that changing the meaning of a text is spiritually illicit.

The core division in how texts are handled comes down to two opposing premises: