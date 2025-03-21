Recently, Sasha Latypova posted a short piece whose implications were probably too terrible for most to fully grasp.

She spoke of ‘crosslinking’ like when you make Jell-O. For a non-scientist, Sasha makes some amazingly intuitive connections. What she describes was basically a runaway process that will eventually, and inevitably, turn jabbed blood into Silly Putty. This is not good. This will spell the end of Western Civilization unless it can be arrested. Sasha is skeptical that anything can stop it, and I don’t blame her; certainly nothing conventional jumps out as a ‘cure.’ Proteolytic enzymes may prove the best conventional hope as of now, but that needs to be tested. I recommend enzymes for other reasons, so it can’t hurt to try them to see if they can break up the rubbery clots too. Right now, the jabbed have very little to lose given what seems to be a runaway train. This has to have been deliberate. You don’t roll out an extinction level event ‘jab’ by accident anymore than you accidentally build an ICBM.

As it so happens, I have written extensively on crosslinking and have conducted hundreds of experiments on the subject. I am co-author on several peer-reviewed papers and pre-prints and also have lectured on the topic of structured water and its role in crosslinking in particular. With all modesty aside, I may be humanity’s last best hope right now. All I ask is a few billion in running around money, a jet at my beckon call and a few choice properties from which to plot the undoing of Armageddon. Is that really too much to ask? I mean, John Travolta has or had, a jumbo jet for God’s sake? I’ll settle for a Honda Jet.

If you have some money to spare and don’t want to die, I can be reached through Substack. Maybe crowdfund it? I can’t think of a better cause right now than yours truly. I can’t give this away because 1. I warned you in 2021 not to be fooled, and you ignored me, and 2. If I give it away, no one will believe it has value. If you doubt the malevolence of governments, or NGO’s, or Big Pharma, or their owners (Black Rock) just look at what the CIA was plotting in Cuba 60 years ago.

I’m fine. My blood is a slick as a Clinton deposition. I’d hate to be the Omega Man…

The ball’s in your court.

https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/content/are-mrna-vaccines-inducing-sanarelli-shwartzman-phenomenon

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/12

https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1

Hydrophobic Catalysis by L-Ascorbic Acid: A supramolecular Strategy to counter the SARS-CoV2 ADP Ribose Glycohydrolase (figshare.com)

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/333917744_IR_Spectra_of_Structured_Tap_Water