The information you shared touches on a highly charged intersection of major criminal investigations and the personal conduct of the FBI’s top leadership. To give you a clear picture of what’s happening as of late February 2026, here is a breakdown of the “3 million pages” and the actions of Director Kash Patel.

The “3 Million Pages” of Evidence

The documents you are referring to are the Jeffrey Epstein files, which the Department of Justice (DOJ) was legally required to release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Status of the Files: In late January and early February 2026, the DOJ uploaded roughly 3.5 million pages , including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, to a public repository.

The FBI’s Position: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that while the DOJ has reviewed these files, they have not yet found evidence that meets the threshold for new criminal prosecutions of third parties.

Public Scrutiny: Many lawmakers and victims’ attorneys disagree, pointing to internal FBI presentations from 2025 that describe allegations of Epstein “lending out” victims to other powerful figures. There are active calls in Congress for public hearings to determine if the FBI “withheld” or ignored leads within this trove.

What Is the FBI Doing?

While the Director’s travel is making headlines, the Bureau has reported several large-scale operations targeting child exploitation in the months leading up to today:

Operation Relentless Justice: In late 2025, the FBI reported the rescue of 205 child victims and the arrest of nearly 300 offenders in a nationwide crackdown.

Victim Compensation: The FBI is currently managing a compensation program for victims of the Backpage and CityXGuide trafficking rings, with a filing deadline of March 31, 2026.

Current Investigations: The Bureau is also leading the high-profile search for Nancy Guthrie (mother of Savannah Guthrie) and investigating a recent shooting at Mar-a-Lago.

The Controversy Around Director Kash Patel

The images of Kash Patel celebrating with the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team in Milan have sparked intense debate due to the timing and the cost to taxpayers.

FeatureDetails of the ControversyThe EventPatel was filmed partying in the locker room after Team USA won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy (Feb 22).The CostReports estimate the trip cost taxpayers between $75,000 and $100,000 for the use of a government Gulfstream jet.The JustificationThe FBI claims the trip was “strictly business,” involving security briefings and meetings with Italian law enforcement planned months in advance.The CriticismCritics like Rep. Sean Casten and Sen. Cory Booker argue the “business trip” was a cover for a personal vacation, noting Patel’s history of using government jets for events like wrestling matches and MMA fights.

The “Lie” Allegation

The social media posts you mentioned highlight a specific tension: Patel’s spokesperson initially dismissed reports that he was going to the Olympics as “false,” only for Patel to later post videos of himself in the team’s locker room. This has led to accusations from lawmakers like Rep. Jared Moskowitz that the Director is being untruthful about both his whereabouts and the contents of the Epstein files.

Would you like me to look into the specific names mentioned in the recently unredacted Epstein documents or the status of the Congressional investigation into Patel’s travel?