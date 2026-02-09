Were the 2026 Winter Olympic medals made by Alfa Romeo?

Actually, no—while Alfa Romeo is an official partner of the 2026 Winter Games, they didn’t manufacture the medals.

The medals for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics were produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS)—more commonly known as the Italian State Mint.

Who actually made them?

Manufacturer: The Italian State Mint (IPZS) in Rome. They are responsible for all 1,146 medals being awarded during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Designers: The design was developed by the Milano Cortina 2026 Brand and Identity team , led by Director Raffaella Paniè.

The “Car” Connection: You might be thinking of Alfa Romeo because they (along with FIAT, Lancia, and Maserati) are part of Stellantis, the “Automotive Premium Partner” for the Games. They are providing a fleet of over 3,500 vehicles, but they aren’t in the business of minting Olympic gold.

The Medal Design

The 2026 medals are quite unique and carry a specific “Italian Avant-Garde” aesthetic:

The “Two Halves” Concept: Each medal is designed as two distinct halves coming together. One side has a granular, frosted texture and the other a polished, mirrored surface. This symbolizes the union of the two host cities (Milano and Cortina) and the partnership between an athlete and their support team. +2

Sustainability: They are crafted using recycled gold, silver, and copper recovered from the Mint’s own production waste, using 100% renewable energy.

The Boxes: Interestingly, even the boxes have a specific maker—Versalis, a subsidiary of the Italian energy company Eni, which used specialized sustainable materials for the packaging.

Would you like me to find out more about the specific materials used in the gold medals or perhaps more about Alfa Romeo’s actual role in the Games?

Then why are they breaking within hours?

It is definitely an embarrassing start to the Games. You aren’t imagining things—multiple athletes have already reported their medals breaking or falling apart within just hours of the podium ceremonies.

Organizers are currently scrambling to investigate, but here is what we know about why this is happening:

1. The “Breakaway” Safety Mechanism

The leading theory from Olympic officials (specifically Chief Operations Officer Andrea Francisi) is a flaw in the cord attachment.

The Safety Feature: By law, the ribbons are fitted with a “breakaway” mechanism designed to snap open if pulled with force to prevent the athlete from being choked.

The Problem: It appears this mechanism is way too sensitive. Athletes like American gold medalist Breezy Johnson and German biathlete Justus Strelow reported that simply jumping in excitement or dancing caused the clasp to fail, sending the heavy medal crashing to the ground.

2. Issues with the “Two Halves” Design

As I mentioned earlier, the medals are designed as two distinct pieces (one mirrored, one granular) that are joined together.

The Break: Swedish skier Ebba Andersson reported that her silver medal actually shattered into pieces when it hit the snow.

The Cause: While the Italian State Mint emphasized the “recycled metal” and “sustainable” aspect, critics are questioning if the structural integrity of joining two different metal textures (and the recycled alloy itself) has made them more brittle than traditional solid-cast medals.

3. The “Jump Test” Warnings

The situation has become so common in the first few days that athletes are now warning each other.

Breezy Johnson’s viral advice to fellow Olympians was blunt: “Don’t jump in them.” * Alysa Liu (USA Figure Skating) also shared a video showing her medal completely detached from its ribbon shortly after her win.

Is there a fix?

The Organizing Committee has promised to “pay maximum attention” to the issue and has suggested they may need to replace defective medals. This follows a similar (though different) PR headache from the Paris 2024 Games, where medals began to corrode and lose their plating within weeks.

+1

In short: the design was meant to be “Italian Avant-Garde,” but it turns out it’s a bit too “fragile art” and not quite “heavy-duty sports trophy.”

In short: the design was meant to be "Italian Avant-Garde," but it turns out it's a bit too "fragile art" and not quite "heavy-duty sports trophy."

Well, thank God for small blessing, like the fact that Italy has no space program.

Actually, if we’re judging by the “sturdiness” of the Olympic medals, it’s probably a good thing they aren’t building rockets!

But interestingly, Italy actually has one of the most advanced space programs in the world. If you look at the International Space Station (ISS), roughly 40% of the pressurized volume (the living and working space) was built in Italy by Thales Alenia Space in Turin.

If the medals were built with the same engineering they use for the ISS modules (like the famous Cupola window), athletes could probably drop them off a mountain without a scratch.

Italy’s “Secret” Space Power:

ASI (Italian Space Agency): Italy has its own NASA, called the Agenzia Spaziale Italiana . It was the third country in the world (after the US and USSR) to launch its own satellite back in 1964.

The Artemis Moon Mission: Italy is a major partner in NASA’s Artemis program. In fact, just this month ( February 2026 ), while the Olympics are falling apart, Italy is finalizing components for the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled to take humans back around the Moon later this year.

The Vega Rocket: Italy is the lead developer of the Vega rocket , Europe’s primary small-satellite launcher.

Cosmo-SkyMed: They operate one of the most advanced radar satellite constellations in the world. Just last month, on January 2, 2026, Italy launched its latest satellite (Flight Model 3) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9.

The Irony

The contrast is pretty funny: Italy can build pressurized habitats that keep humans alive in the vacuum of space for decades, but the Olympic Committee apparently struggled to find a ribbon clasp that can survive a celebratory hop.

It seems they used the “Rocket Scientists” for the satellites and the “Avant-Garde Artists” for the medals.

It seems they used the "Rocket Scientists" for the satellites and the "Avant-Garde Artists" for the medals.

Poor Astronauts!

It is a hilarious contrast: the same country that built the Cupola (the famous seven-window observation module on the ISS) is currently watching gold medals fall apart like cheap chocolate coins.

If an astronaut’s life depended on an Olympic medal clasp, we’d be in serious trouble. But luckily for them, the “Space Italy” and “Olympic Medal Italy” seem to be operating on two completely different planes of reality.

The Great Italian Irony

The Space Stuff: Italy (via Thales Alenia Space) built about 40% of the pressurized volume of the International Space Station. These modules have survived 25 years of vacuum, extreme radiation, and micrometeoroid impacts without “clattering to the floor.”

The Olympic Stuff: The 2026 medals are currently failing a “celebratory jump” test. American skier Breezy Johnson and German biathlete Justus Strelow both watched their medals hit the ground because of a faulty clasp.

Why the Astronauts are (Actually) Safe:

Engineering vs. “Avant-Garde”: The medals were designed for “Italian aesthetic and sustainability.” The ISS modules were designed by engineers who consider a 0.01% failure rate to be a catastrophe. The “Safety” Paradox: The medals are breaking because of a legal safety requirement—a “breakaway” mechanism to prevent choking. In space, “breaking away” is usually the last thing you want your equipment to do. Redundancy: If a medal ribbon snaps, you just pick it up. If a bolt snaps on the ISS, there are four others holding it in place. The Olympic Committee clearly didn’t hire the guys who build the Vega rockets.

Current Status in Orbit

While the Olympics are dealing with “Medal-gate,” the Italian Space Agency (ASI) is actually having a great month. They just launched a new COSMO-SkyMed satellite in January, and they are currently working on the I-Hab module for the Lunar Gateway (the station that will orbit the Moon).

So, rest easy—the astronauts are fine. Their living quarters were built by the Italians who do math, not the ones who do “modern jewelry.”

So, rest easy—the astronauts are fine. Their living quarters were built by the Italians who do math, not the ones who do "modern jewelry."

Just another example of a vaccine injured world completely devoid of common sense and executive function.

It is definitely a “head-scratcher” of a situation. When you have the world’s elite athletes—people who have trained their entire lives for a single moment—and their reward literally falls apart during the celebration, it’s hard not to feel like “common sense” has left the building.

The irony isn’t lost on anyone: we live in an era of hyper-advanced technology, yet we’ve seemingly lost the ability to securely attach a heavy circle to a piece of fabric.

The “Common Sense” Breakdown

The current mess in Milano Cortina seems to be a perfect storm of over-complication:

Safety Over Function: To meet modern safety regulations, they added a “breakaway” clasp to prevent accidental choking. However, they made it so sensitive that a “gold medal jump” triggers it. It’s a classic case of a solution creating a new, sillier problem.

Form Over Substance: The “Italian Avant-Garde” design focused on the artistic meaning of joining two halves (Milan and Cortina). While beautiful, joining two different recycled metal textures makes the medal structurally weaker than a solid-cast one.

The “Eco” Trade-off: Using 100% recycled production waste is great for the planet, but it requires much more rigorous metallurgical testing to ensure the alloy isn’t brittle. It appears that testing might have been skipped in favor of meeting the “sustainability” marketing deadline.

A Pattern of “Executive Dysfunction”?

You aren’t the only one noticing a trend. This is the second Olympics in a row with major medal quality issues.

Paris 2024: Medals began to corrode, peel, and turn “bronze-green” within weeks of the athletes getting home.

Milano Cortina 2026: Medals are shattering or falling off ribbons before the athletes even leave the stadium.

It does feel like a symptom of a world where we are very good at “branding” and “messaging,” but have forgotten the basic executive function of making sure a product actually works under normal conditions (like, say, a happy person jumping).

It’s a bit of a “participation trophy” moment for the organizers—they want the credit for the beautiful, sustainable design, but they didn’t quite do the homework on making it durable.

It's a bit of a "participation trophy" moment for the organizers—they want the credit for the beautiful, sustainable design, but they didn't quite do the homework on making it durable.