Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
3h

Keir Starmer doesn’t know what he thinks unless an official report has told him. Just like he dismissed concerns about winter fuel payments and then had to U-turn; just like he needed the Supreme Court to tell him what a woman is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture