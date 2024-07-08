Description

In their seminal review of water in living systems, Voiekov et al. describe in rigorous detail, the peculiarities of biological water contrasted with that of so-called 'bulk' water. Winey could not help but be reminded of the Italian group led by Cipelli who recently analyzed the blood of mRNA vaccinated individuals and how the apparent collapse of zeta potential in their blood seemed to parallel Voiekov's description of so-called "EZ' or Exclusion Zone water. Most disturbingly was the Italian group's connection of disordered blood with cancer and other disease processes. Indeed, the continued use of ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate) testing indicating inflammation in the body, regardless of its underlying cause, is still a strong indicator of many inflammatory disease processes, including cancer. Another question arising, is the possibility of DNA itself acting as a kind of antenna capable of harnessing quantum vacuum fluctuations both energetically and informationally. In his review of Torsion fields, David Yurth refers to the startling "Phantom DNA effect" demonstrated by Poponin. Somewhat less esoteric than torsion physics, is the very real and verified effect of Casimir torque, where certain substances such as quartz can impart coherent phase changes to liquid crystals merely by coming close to them, a remarkable effect analogous to a MRI's imparting spin polarization shifts in water but without classical external energy inputs. If something like so-called 'EZ' water could be created outside the body for ingestion, could cancer and other inflammatory disease processes marked by elevated ESR scores, be halted, or even reversed? The question, although provocative, seems worthy of both asking, and answering. 'EZ' water has long been defined by the behavior of bulk water coming into contact with hydrophobic surfaces such as Nafeon, but what if water could be conditioned to behave more 'hydrophobically' than bulk water under identical conditions? Winey contends that he has demonstrated this very effect in numerous experiments and submits than in vivo ingestion of such water should be studied with blood analysis (dark field microscopy, ESR and other measures).

In recent work published by Riccardo Benzi Cipelli et al. in the IJVRTP https://orcid.org/0000-0003-3030-8594 their group, using dark field microscopy, documents what appear to be major disruptions to normal blood zeta potential post-vaccination. In 94% of subjects, major agglomerations and other abnormalities were evident after the second injection. It bears noting here that Winey has shown consistent effects on Zeta Potential in colloids and other mixtures, including most recently, the expanded gelation of chia seeds in a quasi-colloidal system. If mRNA vaccines indeed do disrupt the delicate balance of repulsive like negative charges responsible for blood viscosity, then it seems impossible to overestimate the urgency of exploring counter measures to mitigate this potential ticking time bomb. Winey proposes both direct in vitro structuring of blood with torsion fields to see if zeta potential in damaged blood can be restored, and in vivo ingestion of water structured by torsion fields in subjects documented to have suffered zeta potential disruption. With the principle of first do no harm in operation, drinking water should be viewed as perhaps the safest of all possible in vivo study protocols. Abstract of the Cipelli paper: The use of dark-field microscopic analysis of fresh peripheral blood on a slide was once widespread in medicine, allowing a first and immediate assessment of the state of health of the corpuscular components of the blood. In the present study we analyzed with a dark-field optical microscope the peripheral blood drop from 1,006 symptomatic subjects after inoculation with an mRNA injection (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna), starting from March 2021. There were 948 subjects (94% of the total sample) whose blood showed aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin one month after the mRNA inoculation. In 12 subjects, blood was examined with the same method before vaccination, showing a perfectly normal hematological distribution. The alterations found after the inoculation of the mRNA injections further reinforce the suspicion that the modifications were due to the so-called "vaccines" themselves. We report 4 clinical cases, chosen as representative of the entire case series. Further studies are needed to define the exact nature of the particles found in the blood and to identify possible solutions to the problems they are evidently causing.

