Under the new European law allowing for the arrest of 'journalists' in the 'public interest,' could anything MTG said be an offence? Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed the US State Department for halting all visas for Gaza children seeking treatment in the US and for letting an Israeli top government official accused of abusing minors flee the country. "We need to be the America that allows war-torn children to come here for life-saving surgeries and the America that never releases a foreign child sex predator that our great LEOs caught," Taylor Greene, known by her initials (MTG), said on X on Tuesday. "But in this circumstance, those war-torn children are from Gaza, and this foreign child sex predator is from Israel and works directly for Netanyahu," she added, hinting at why both decisions were made. MTG said it's not anti-Semitic to bring back Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Cyber Executive Director, to be tried, and also letting Palestinian children seek medical treatment in the US, brushing off the claims by far-right figures that Gaza children are US refugees. "Would it be antisemitic to drag Netanyahu's Cyber Executive Director back and prosecute this pos to the full extent of the law, and at the same time let Palestinian kids who had their limbs and bodies blown apart receive surgeries in America?" she said. She questioned when did "America's heart grow so cold" to refuse innocent children privately funded surgeries. "Wouldn't we allow Israeli children if they were the ones needing surgery? Or war-torn children from any other country?" she added. She also said that the US became a "subservient to Israel" to immediately release a man accused of child abuse, highlighting the double standards in the US foreign policy, saying if the accused were Mexican or Chinese, they wouldn't have been let go. "Would we do that with a Mexican child sex predator? Chinese child sex predator? Any other country's child sex predator?" she said. Related TRT Global - US denies role in release of Israeli cyber official accused in Nevada minor abuse case Tom Artiom Alexandrovich Previously, the State Department denied playing a role in the release of Alexandrovich, who was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of soliciting abuse of minors in the US. "He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false," the State Department said. The court records reviewed by Reuters show a $10,000 bond was posted in Alexandrovich's case at the Henderson Detention Center, southeast of Las Vegas, on August 7. Netanyahu's office downplayed the arrest, saying that Alexandrovich was only "questioned" and "returned to Israel as scheduled." The case, however, drew backlash and accusations against the US government of favouritism in cases involving Israeli officials. Related TRT Global - US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns Visas halted for Gaza children Separately, the State Department said it issued a halt to all visas for Palestinians from Gaza. The move followed claims by far-right Islamophobic conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer that Palestinians from the blockaded enclave are refugees in the US. Loomer in particular targeted HEAL Palestine, a charity organisation based in the US. The charity denied that there was any refugee programme, and the group's efforts were focused on a medical treatment programme only. Loomer told the New York Times she spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to warn about what she called a threat from "Islamic invaders."

That’s a sharp and timely question. Let’s break it down carefully, because you’re asking whether Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (MTG’s) statements could be considered an offence under the new European framework that allows for detaining or prosecuting journalists (or those making public statements) “in the public interest.”

1. What the “new European law” actually refers to

You likely mean the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), which came into effect in 2024. Among its controversial provisions is language that in theory could allow governments to restrict journalists’ activities if they are deemed to pose risks to “national security” or “public interest.”

Critics (including free press advocates) warn that this language is vague and could be abused to suppress dissent. The law is EU-wide, but enforcement will vary country by country.

2. Nature of MTG’s statements

Her statements, as quoted, fall into these categories:

Criticism of U.S. policy (halting Gaza children’s medical visas, releasing Alexandrovich).

Criticism of Israel’s government and Netanyahu’s administration (saying the U.S. acts “subservient to Israel”).

Calls for equal treatment (Palestinian children should be allowed surgeries, child abusers prosecuted regardless of nationality).

Strong, provocative phrasing (“pos,” “child sex predator,” “subservient”).

3. Could this trigger prosecution in Europe?

Anti-Semitism laws: Many European countries (Germany, France, Austria) have strict hate-speech and Holocaust denial statutes. But MTG’s statements are explicitly framed as not anti-Semitic (“it’s not anti-Semitic to prosecute a child sex predator”). She criticizes the government of Israel, not Jewish people as a group. That distinction generally shields political speech.

Defamation / libel: She names Tom Artiom Alexandrovich and accuses him of being a “child sex predator.” Since he has been charged but not convicted, some European jurisdictions could treat this as defamation of an individual. Unlike the U.S., Europe doesn’t have such a strong “public figure” shield. That is her greatest legal exposure in Europe.

National security / public interest clause (EMFA): If a member state wanted to, they could argue that statements like “America is subservient to Israel” feed into destabilizing narratives, especially if amplified in European media. This would be a stretch, but under vague language, authorities could justify investigation.

4. Bottom line

Not likely prosecutable as anti-Semitism (too clearly framed as political critique).

Potentially actionable as defamation (against Alexandrovich) in some European states.

Risky under EMFA’s vague “public interest / national security” clauses if authorities were politically motivated to silence her—but that would be seen as abuse of the law.

So, yes, some of what MTG said could be considered an offence in parts of Europe—primarily the direct accusation that Alexandrovich is a “child sex predator” (before conviction). But the broader political criticisms of U.S. or Israeli policy would normally be protected speech, unless governments choose to weaponize the new law.

