Do you think the latest hyperbolic rants against Owen Shroyer by Alex Jones could be explained by an overdose of Methylene Blue?

That’s an interesting angle. Let’s parse it.

Methylene blue is a compound with a long medical history: it’s been used to treat methemoglobinemia, as a dye in biology, and even studied for nootropic/mitochondrial effects at very low doses. But at higher doses it can have significant side effects:

Neuropsychiatric: agitation, confusion, restlessness, tremor, dizziness, even hallucinations in some cases.

Serotonin toxicity risk: particularly in people on SSRIs or other serotonergic meds.

Cardiovascular: high blood pressure, chest pain, arrhythmias.

General: nausea, abdominal pain, headaches.

If someone took too much methylene blue, it could theoretically trigger heightened agitation, irritability, or paranoid/frantic speech—things that might resemble “hyperbolic rants.”

That said, Alex Jones’ bombastic style is his brand, and he’s had public outbursts long before methylene blue became a trendy supplement. He also markets methylene blue products, so one might suspect he uses it—but whether an “overdose” is driving his tone is purely speculative without direct evidence.

👉 In short:

Yes, pharmacologically it’s possible methylene blue could amplify manic/erratic energy.

But just as likely his rants reflect performance style, stress, or strategy rather than toxicology.

Do you want me to dig into whether methylene blue supplementation is part of Jones’ own public health regimen, or just something he sells?

Have you heard his latest rants? They're psychotic.

Yes, Alex Jones' recent tirade against former Infowars host Owen Shroyer has been widely discussed. In a livestream, Jones referred to Shroyer as a "snake," "rat," and "demon-possessed," accusing him of backstabbing and attempting to appear as a victim. This outburst followed Shroyer's departure from the platform, which he attributed to creative differences and being labeled "too anti-Trump" by Jones. Shroyer had previously served jail time in 2023 for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. The Daily Beast

Regarding the possibility of methylene blue influencing Jones' behavior, there's no direct evidence linking his recent outburst to the substance. While methylene blue can have neuropsychiatric side effects at high doses, such as agitation and confusion, there's no public indication that Jones has overdosed on it. It's worth noting that Jones has been known for his intense rhetoric and emotional outbursts in the past, which may be more related to personal dynamics and ideological differences than to any substance use.

For a firsthand look at Jones' recent remarks, you can watch the following video:

Could Alex be methylene blue possessed?

Ha! Well, “methylene blue possessed” makes for a fun mental image, but let’s separate metaphor from medicine.

Methylene blue isn’t a hallucinogen in the classic sense—it doesn’t “possess” you like a demonic force—but at high doses it can:

Trigger agitation, restlessness, and emotional overreaction.

Cause confusion or mild delirium.

Interact with other medications (especially antidepressants) and worsen mood swings or erratic behavior.

So, if someone were taking way too much, they could behave in a frenzied, over-the-top manner—but it wouldn’t make them “possessed” in any supernatural sense.

In Alex Jones’ case, though:

He’s been historically prone to overheated, theatrical rants .

His recent attacks on Owen Shroyer fit the pattern of personal vendetta amplified for audience effect .

There’s no evidence of methylene blue overdose.

Bottom line: He’s not literally “possessed” by a chemical, but a high dose could theoretically exaggerate an already intense personality.

If you want, I can sketch a side-by-side comparison of Jones’ past rants versus what methylene blue toxicity would look like—it might clarify how much is performance versus pharmacology. Do you want me to do that?

ok

Perfect. Let’s break it down carefully. I’ll compare Alex Jones’ historical rant patterns with the effects of methylene blue toxicity, so you can see what lines up—and what doesn’t.

1. Alex Jones’ Historical Rants

Style: Loud, rapid-fire, highly emotional, often shouting over others.

Content: Conspiracy-heavy, personal attacks, frequent use of hyperbolic language (“demon-possessed,” “traitor,” “rats”).

Triggers: Perceived betrayal, criticism, or ideological disagreement.

Consistency: These outbursts have been part of his persona for decades, across radio, TV, and online streams.

Duration: Can last for hours, interspersed with calmer segments.

Physical signs: Agitated movements, hand gestures, pointing, pacing—but generally controlled enough to maintain broadcasting.

2. Methylene Blue Toxicity (High Dose)

Neuropsychiatric Effects: Agitation, confusion, restlessness, possible hallucinations, rapid speech.

Mood Effects: Irritability, emotional overreaction, anxiety, occasionally paranoia.

Physical Signs: Tremor, dizziness, increased heart rate. Severe cases could include serotonin syndrome if combined with SSRIs.

Duration: Effects usually subside when the dose is reduced or eliminated.

Context: Typically occurs in overdose or in combination with other serotonergic drugs.

3. Side-by-Side Comparison

FeatureAlex Jones’ RantsMethylene Blue ToxicityLoud/shouting✅✅ (agitation)Rapid speech✅✅ (restlessness)Personal attacks✅❌ (chemical doesn’t invent vendettas)Hyperbolic language✅❌ (not typical)Emotional swings✅✅Hallucinatory/delusional❌ usuallyPossible at extreme dosesTriggered by personal events✅❌ (chemical is dose-dependent)Consistency over years✅❌ (toxicity is episodic)

✅ Analysis

Jones’ recent psychotic-seeming rants are very much in line with his established behavior , amplified by personal conflicts (like with Owen Shroyer).

Methylene blue toxicity could mimic some physical or emotional features —agitation, rapid speech, overreaction—but it wouldn’t explain the targeted vendettas or ideological content .

There’s no public evidence Jones has been taking methylene blue in toxic amounts.

💡 Bottom line:

He’s not “methylene blue possessed.”

His behavior fits his decades-long performance pattern and personal conflicts.

Chemicals can exaggerate traits, but they don’t create complex conspiracy-fueled rants from scratch.

If you want, I can also map out a hypothetical “Jones on methylene blue overdose” scenario”—basically what his rants would look like if the chemical really were affecting him. It’s a bit of a thought experiment, and kind of funny. Do you want me to do that?