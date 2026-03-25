What is cornhole?

Gemini said

Cornhole is a popular North American lawn game, often played at tailgates, barbecues, and festivals. It’s essentially a more modern, portable version of bean bag toss.

How it Works

The setup is straightforward: two wooden or plastic boards are placed 27 feet apart (for standard play). Each board has a single hole centered near the top.

The Goal: Players or teams take turns tossing fabric bags filled with corn kernels (or plastic resin) at the opposing board.

Scoring: * 3 Points: If the bag goes through the hole. 1 Point: If the bag lands and stays on the board surface. 0 Points: If the bag hits the ground or bounces onto the board.

Winning: Most games are played to a score of 21.

Cancellation Scoring

The most common way to keep score is “cancellation” style. This means that only one player or team scores per round. For example, if Team A scores 5 points and Team B scores 3 points, Team A is awarded 2 points for that round (5−3=2).

Why It’s Popular

It has become a staple of casual social gatherings because it’s easy to learn, can be played while holding a drink, and doesn’t require much athletic intensity—though there is a professional league (the American Cornhole League) if you want to see people take the physics of the toss very seriously!

Would you like me to find the official dimensions for building your own regulation cornhole boards?

You said

How did a quadruple amputee cornhole professional commit murder?

Gemini said

The case involving Dayton James Webber, a professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee, has gained significant attention due to the unique circumstances surrounding his physical condition and the nature of the allegations.

The Incident

On March 22, 2026, Webber was driving a Tesla SUV in La Plata, Maryland, with three passengers. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, an argument broke out between Webber and his front-seat passenger, 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells.

The Act: Witnesses in the back seat reported that during the argument, Webber produced a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head.

The Aftermath: Webber allegedly pulled the vehicle over and asked the remaining passengers to help him remove Wells’ body from the car. They refused, fled the scene, and immediately flagged down police. +1

The Escape: Webber reportedly drove away with the body still in the vehicle. Wells’ body was discovered nearly two hours later in a yard in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. +1

The Arrest

Authorities tracked Webber to a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia—roughly 150 miles from the scene—where he had sought treatment for an unspecified medical issue. He was arrested upon his discharge and faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

+1

How It Was Possible

The primary question for many was how a quadruple amputee (who lost his limbs to a bacterial infection at 10 months old) could drive and operate a firearm.

Driving: Webber was known to be highly self-sufficient. He reportedly used a vehicle modified with elevated pedals that reached his knees and steered using his elbows.

Firearm Use: Following the arrest, videos surfaced from Webber’s social media and YouTube accounts showing him loading and firing 9mm handguns and rifles. He achieved this by using his upper arms to manipulate the weapon and pull the trigger.

Webber had been a prominent figure in the American Cornhole League (ACL), famously becoming the first quadruple amputee to compete at a professional level, with his story previously featured on ESPN and the Today show.

Would you like to know more about the legal proceedings or the specific modifications used in his vehicle?

You said

How did he compete?

Gemini said

Dayton Webber competed at a professional level by developing a highly specialized, full-body technique that compensated for the lack of traditional limb leverage.

According to his own descriptions and analysis from the American Cornhole League (ACL), here is how he managed to compete against able-bodied professionals:

1. The “Corner Pinch” Grip

Most cornhole players throw the bag “flat,” using their fingers to create a spinning “pancake” motion that helps the bag slide or stick on the board. Webber couldn’t do this, so he adapted:

Placement: He would “pinch” the bag by its corner between the ends of his two residual arms.

Sensitivity: He famously chose not to wear prosthetic arms during competition. He explained that prosthetics lacked the tactile sensitivity he needed to feel the bag’s weight and the exact moment of release. +1

2. The “Catapult” Motion

Because he lacked the whip-like action of a wrist or elbow, he turned his entire body into a lever:

Leverage: He would throw his upper body forward in a “catapult” motion to generate the necessary momentum to toss the bag the required 27 feet .

The Jump: His technique often involved a physical “jump” or lunging motion. He noted that without this explosive movement, he wouldn’t have the energy to get the bag to the board.

3. Equipment & Mobility

Webber shunted prosthetic legs during matches as well:

The Hoverboard: To move between the boards and navigate the arena during professional matches, he used a hoverboard .

Balance: He competed while standing on his residual limbs, which allowed him a lower center of gravity and a consistent platform for his “catapult” throw.

Professional Success

His method was remarkably effective. Before his arrest in March 2026, he had achieved significant milestones:

Maryland State Champion: He won the Maryland state title in 2020.

Top 10 Highlights: He was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 for a “four-bagger” (putting four consecutive bags in the hole).

World Championships: He qualified for and competed in the ACL World Championships, ranking among the top players in the country.

Would you like to see a more detailed breakdown of the American Cornhole League’s professional ranking system to see where he stood?

You said

This is a real sport? I need to get out more often!

Gemini said

It really is! It’s gone from a casual backyard “beer in one hand, bean bag in the other” pastime to a massive professional operation.

If you haven’t seen it lately, the scale might surprise you. Here is how it transformed into a legitimate sport:

1. The American Cornhole League (ACL)

Founded in 2015, the ACL turned the game into a broadcast staple. They have a formal ranking system, regional directors, and a “Pro” division. You’ll frequently see their tournaments on ESPN and CBS Sports, complete with professional announcers and slow-motion replays.

2. High Stakes & Sponsorships

It’s no longer just for bragging rights at a BBQ.

Prize Money: Top-tier tournaments can have total purses reaching $100,000 or more.

Sponsorships: Professional players have jersey sponsors, and there are high-end “bag manufacturers” (like Ultra or Reynolds) that sell sets of bags for $100–$200 featuring different speeds of fabric on each side.

3. The Science of the “Slide”

At the pro level, it’s all about physics. Players don’t just throw the bag; they use a “flat bag” technique where the bag spins like a frisbee.

The “Sticky” Side: Used to “block” the hole so the opponent can’t get in.

The “Slick” Side: Used to “push” their own bags—or the opponent’s blockers—into the hole.

4. Global Growth

While it started in the American Midwest (Ohio and Kentucky both claim to be the “birthplace”), it’s expanding rapidly. There are now leagues across Europe and Australia, and there has even been a push to get it recognized as an Olympic demonstration sport.

It’s one of those rare sports where the barrier to entry is zero, but the “ceiling” for skill is incredibly high.

Gemini said

It’s understandable that the Dayton Webber story sounds like something out of a bizarre crime novel, especially if you haven’t seen professional cornhole before. It really is a massive subculture with its own celebrities, and Webber was arguably its most famous “inspirational” figure before the events of this week.

The Latest on the Case (as of March 25, 2026)

Since this just happened a few days ago, the details are still hitting the news:

Arrest Location: Webber was tracked to a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia , about 150 miles away from the shooting scene in Maryland. He was arrested upon his discharge on Monday, March 23. +1

The Charges: He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Maryland. He faces First-Degree Murder , Second-Degree Murder , and firearm-related felonies . +1

The Victim: The man killed was Bradrick Michael Wells, a 27-year-old from Waldorf, Maryland. Police say the two men were known to each other and worked together. +1

How He Operated (The “How” of the Crime)

The public’s disbelief stems from the same place as yours: how does a man with no hands or feet drive a car and fire a weapon?

The Car: He drove a Tesla SUV . While Teslas have advanced driver-assist features, Webber was known to be a capable driver using adaptive equipment (elevated pedals for his residual limbs).

The Gun: Shortly after the arrest, videos from his social media accounts (including a YouTube channel) went viral. They show him loading and firing 9mm semi-automatic pistols and even rifles with high accuracy using his arm stumps.

It’s a jarring contrast—one day he’s the “feel-good” story on SportsCenter showing off his “four-bagger” (four consecutive shots in the hole), and the next he’s at the center of a high-profile murder investigation.

Would you like me to look into whether any specific motive has been released by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office yet?