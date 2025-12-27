Amateur Sleuths Beat Bondi with Copy-Paste and Expose Epstein’s Entire Client List

The cover-up is falling apart and the DOJ is too stupid to stop it.

🐺The Wise Wolf

Dec 24, 2025

Somewhere in the Department of Justice, some overpaid bureaucrat thought they pulled off a magic trick. They took eleven thousand pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents, slapped black bars over the names of every wealthy pervert who paid to rape children, and uploaded them to a government website thinking nobody would notice.

It took random people on social media about six hours to undo the whole thing with copy-paste.

Not hacking. Not forensic data recovery. Copy-paste. The same thing your grandmother uses to share casserole recipes. That’s the level of technical sophistication protecting the names of men who trafficked teenage girls.

Someone at the DOJ Has Never Used a Computer

When you put a black box over text in a PDF, you haven’t deleted anything. The text is still sitting right there underneath. All you’ve done is put a layer over it. Anyone who’s ever used Photoshop, or frankly any image editing software from the last twenty years, knows this. You highlight the text, copy it, paste it somewhere else, and boom. The “redaction” disappears.

Pam Bondi has demonstrated a catastrophic level of incompetence with her handling of the Epstein file release. Who is she protecting?

This is not some elite hacker move. A twelve year old could do this. And apparently nobody at the DOJ, with all their resources and all their supposed expertise, understood that putting a black rectangle over text does not actually remove the text.

They might as well have written the names in pencil and then just lightly erased them. This is amateur hour. This is embarrassing. And this is the same government that wants us to trust them with our data, our privacy, and our national security.

Share

What They Were Hiding

Once people figured out the trick, the names started pouring out. Payment records showing over four hundred thousand dollars funneled to young female “models and actresses” including one Russian woman who received monthly payments of eight grand for three and a half years. Allegations that Epstein’s people paid hush money to victims and witnesses. Evidence that people were instructed to destroy documents related to ongoing criminal investigations into sex trafficking.

These aren’t rumors. These aren’t conspiracy theories. These are the contents of official documents that someone at the DOJ desperately wanted to keep hidden, and they screwed it up so badly that a guy with a Twitter account and basic computer literacy exposed the whole thing.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed by Congress. Both parties voted for it. It requires full release of these documents. What we got instead was a heavily redacted mess that legal experts say falls far short of what the law demands. Someone in that building made a decision to break the law, and now we’re watching them scramble to justify it.

The Privacy Excuse Is Garbage

The DOJ says the redactions were made to protect victim privacy. That sounds reasonable until you realize they also left several victims’ names completely unredacted in documents where those same victims had previously been granted protection. They couldn’t even keep their story straight. They protected the predators and exposed the victims, and now they want credit for being careful.

This isn’t about privacy. This is about powerful men panicking because their names are in those files and they’re terrified of what happens when the public finds out what they did on that island and in those mansions and on those planes.

Stop Treating Politics Like a Sports Team

I’m going to say something that might piss off some of my fellow conservatives. I’m a lifelong Republican. Never voted Democrat in my life. But what’s happening in Washington right now looks exactly like a coordinated cover-up designed to protect rich old men who raped children.

There are laws on the books, passed by both parties, that say these files must be released. Instead we’re watching a panicked, sloppy scramble to hide information that implicates powerful people. Innocent people don’t act like this. Guilty people terrified of prison act like this.

Remember the gay escort scandal during the Obama administration? Both sides have their filth. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. This is about wealthy perverts who have infested both parties, who attend the same fundraisers and fly on the same private jets and vacation at the same islands and protect each other because they all have blackmail material on each other.

And here we are, regular Americans, screaming at each other online over red versus blue while the people at the top laugh. They know partisan loyalty will make us defend things we’d never defend if the other team did them. They’re counting on it.

I don’t care anymore. Republican, Democrat, I don’t give a damn.

If you paid to have sex with children, you belong in a cage. If you covered for people who did, you belong in a cage. If you’re using your government position right now to hide evidence, you belong in a cage.

Share

This isn’t Amsterdam. Fourteen year old girls are not supposed to be sex workers. That shouldn’t require courage to say out loud. Yet here we are, watching an entire government work overtime to make sure we never learn which of our leaders paid to violate children.

We need to burn this whole thing down and start over. Not just Washington. Every statehouse, every agency, every institution captured by people who think their money and power mean they can do whatever they want to whoever they want. Both parties are diseased. The cure is accountability. Release every page.

Unredact every name. Let the chips fall.

POLL

Is Washington full of pedophiles now?

Yes

No

No Comment... :(

314 VOTES ·

The Unraveling

There are thousands of pages still being combed through. The internet sleuths aren’t stopping. It might take weeks or months before the really damaging stuff surfaces, the material that ties specific names to specific acts in ways that can’t be spun away. But it’s coming. You can’t hide information anymore. You can only delay.

The DOJ thought they were buying time with those garbage redactions. Instead they created a second scandal on top of the first one. Now everyone knows the redactions are worthless. Everyone knows the documents can be unmasked. Everyone knows the people in charge of hiding this information couldn’t figure out how layers work in a PDF.

This is your government. This is the administration that claims to be draining the swamp while actively shielding the swamp’s most notorious predator network. This is what happens when loyalty replaces competence and ideology replaces integrity.

The names are coming out. The copy-paste army will make sure of that. And when they do, I want to see how many partisans suddenly discover their outrage about child rape only applies when the other team does it.

Epstein didn’t kill himself. Everyone knows it. Everyone jokes about it. And somehow that obvious murder hasn’t resulted in a single person being held accountable. The same people who killed him to keep him quiet are now redacting documents to protect themselves. And they’re so incompetent they can’t even do that right.

Good. Let it all burn…

A Note From Lily and The Wise Wolf:

Lily, our junior reporter and current journalism student up in Minnesota, keeps joking that she’s going to have to “start an OnlyFans” if I can’t figure out how to pay her more. She’s kidding, obviously. She’s a good kid with a sharp mind and actual talent, which is exactly why I refuse to let her end up like me, still paying off student loans in my thirties for degrees that were supposed to guarantee a better life.

The Wise Wolf is my full-time job now. I walked away from the corporate cage, the soul-crushing web development and financial analyst gigs, to do this work. And part of that work is helping put Lily through school without her having to beg her dad for money or sign her future away to predatory lenders.

We are running 50% off subscriptions all through December. If you can afford it, please consider subscribing. If money is tight, you can still help by restacking this article and sharing it on your social media. Tag your friends. Tag your family. Tag that one cousin who still thinks politicians care about them more than their donors.

Get 50% off for 1 year

The time has come for Americans to stop blindly defending the powerful while they rob us, poison us, and abuse our children. They’ve been getting away with it for decades because we’re too busy fighting each other over red and blue to notice we’re all getting screwed by the same people. They’ll keep getting away with it until enough of us wake up and start demanding accountability.

Share the article. Spread the word. And if you can, help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Share

Check out a free preview from our nearly 300 paid article archive:

Non-Financial Related Topics

Lily-Rose Dawson and 🐺The Wise Wolf

·

Dec 20

If you have ever traveled to Europe, or if you know someone who has, you have probably heard this story. An American spends two weeks in Italy or France, eating bread and pasta at every meal, drinking wine, consuming more carbohydrates than they would normally allow themselves in a month, and they come home feeling fantastic. No bloating. No inflammation. No brain fog. No cramping. No emergency bathroom visits. They eat like they are training for a competitive eating championship and their bodies handle it like it is nothing.