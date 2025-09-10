Timothy’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Cool 'Structured' Water is Best
Timothy Winey
Sep 10, 2025
4
1
1
Share
4
1
1
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Pierre Brangére
12h
amazing, pure & free water
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2025 Timothy Winey
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
amazing, pure & free water