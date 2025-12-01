Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Observer's avatar
Observer
7h

....after such demonstration with non-structured fuel - it would be interesting

to structure the fuel in the tank in-situ - wait 10 minutes (?) or required time for the fuel

in the tank to become structured and the redo the test the with the now structured fuel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture