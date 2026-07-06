Who were the Mithras?

Mithras was the central deity of Mithraism, a secretive “mystery religion” that flourished across the Roman Empire between the 1st and 4th centuries CE. While the name is linked to an ancient Indo-Iranian god (Mithra), the Roman cult developed its own unique practices and iconography that differed significantly from its Eastern origins.

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The Nature of the Cult

A “Mystery” Religion: Mithraism was an initiatory faith. Its beliefs and rituals were secret, known only to initiates who were sworn to silence. Because no written record of their teachings survives, much of what we know comes from archaeological excavations of their temples and observations by external critics. Reddit+ 1

The Temples (Mithraea): Followers worshipped in mithraea—small, windowless, often subterranean structures designed to evoke the imagery of a cave. These sites have been found across the Roman world, from Britain to the Middle East. Wikipedia+ 2

Exclusively Male: The cult was restricted to men, making it particularly popular among Roman soldiers, merchants, and civil servants who travelled across the Empire. It provided a powerful sense of community and brotherhood. EBSCO+ 2

Key Symbols and Rituals

The Tauroctony: The most iconic image of the cult is the tauroctony, a depiction of Mithras slaying a bull within a cave. Historians believe this scene represents a cosmological act of creation, fertility, or a sacrificial requirement. Wikipedia+ 2

Seven Grades of Initiation: Initiates progressed through a hierarchical system of seven grades, each associated with a celestial body: MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) Raven (Corax – Mercury) Study.com Nymphus (Nymphus – Venus) Soldier (Miles – Mars) Lion (Leo – Jupiter) Persian (Perses – Moon) Sun-Runner (Heliodromus – Sun) Father (Pater – Saturn)

Ceremonies: Archaeological evidence, such as animal bones and graffiti, suggests that rituals included communal feasts, purification rites, and dramatic initiation ceremonies involving lighting and incense. MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology)

Mithras vs. The Persian Mitra

While the Romans drew inspiration from the Persian god Mithra—an ancient deity of contracts, light, justice, and truth—the Roman “Mithras” was effectively a new creation. The Persian Mithra was a part of the Zoroastrian and Vedic pantheons, whereas the Roman Mithras became the centerpiece of a distinct, competing religion that emphasized personal salvation and duty to the Emperor.

Decline

Mithraism faced significant pressure as Christianity grew in influence. As the Roman Empire shifted toward Christianization in the 4th century, the cult of Mithras was suppressed, and its secret temples were abandoned or repurposed.

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Would you be interested in learning more about the specific archaeological findings at any of the known mithraea, such as the famous London Mithraeum?

What proof is there that they ever existed?

The existence of Mithraism is not a matter of speculation; it is established by an extensive body of archaeological and material evidence spread across the former Roman Empire. Because the cult was a “mystery religion” that kept its teachings secret from the uninitiated, we do not have their “bible” or written theology. Instead, we rely on the physical remains left behind by the worshippers themselves.

The History Blog

Here is the proof that the Mithraists existed and how we know about them:

1. Dedicated Sanctuaries (Mithraea)

The most definitive proof is the discovery of over 150 identified sanctuaries, known as mithraea. These are not random ruins; they follow a specific, consistent architectural pattern that sets them apart from other Roman buildings.

The Mithra project

The “Cave” Design: They were almost always built to resemble a cave (spelaeum), either by being underground or by using barrel-vaulted ceilings. This was a deliberate choice to recreate the mythological setting of Mithras’s birth and his slaying of the bull. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Distinctive Layout: Almost every mithraeum features a central aisle flanked by raised stone benches, where members would recline for their ritual communal meals. At the far end, there is invariably a focal point—a niche or pedestal—intended to hold the central icon of the cult. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Geographic Distribution: These temples have been unearthed from Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England to the deserts of Syria, and from the Rhine frontier in Germany to the shores of North Africa. This proves that the cult was not a local fringe group, but an organized, empire-wide phenomenon. The History Blog+ 1

2. The Tauroctony (Iconography)

Archaeologists have recovered roughly 700 examples of the tauroctony—the specific image of Mithras killing the bull.

Wikipedia

Standardization: This scene is highly standardized, featuring the same supporting figures (such as the torchbearers Cautes and Cautopates) and symbolic animals (dog, snake, scorpion). The consistency of this imagery across thousands of miles indicates a shared, structured set of beliefs. Roman Inscriptions of Britain

Artistic Record: These carvings, frescoes, and sculptures provide a “visual text” that allows modern scholars to reconstruct the myth and the hierarchy of the cult, even in the absence of written books. Catholic Answers

3. Epigraphy (Inscriptions)

There are approximately 1,000 inscriptions associated with Mithraic sites. These provide the “paper trail” for the cult:

Wikipedia

Dedication Stones: Worshippers frequently left altars or stone slabs inscribed with their names, their military rank (e.g., “Legionary”), and their Mithraic grade (e.g., “Lion,” “Father”).

Records of Membership: These inscriptions allow historians to identify who the members were. For example, many inscriptions are found in military zones, confirming that soldiers were primary supporters of the cult. They also record the names of individuals who paid for the “restoration” of temples, providing evidence of the cult’s organization and social reach.

4. Small Finds and Ritual Deposits

Archaeological excavations of these sites have produced “small finds” that offer a glimpse into the daily life and rituals of the group:

The Roman cult of Mithras

Ritual Objects: Remains of pottery used for communal meals, incense burners, and ritual vessels have been found in and around the benches of the mithraea.

Bone Analysis: In some sites, the presence of animal bones suggests the consumption of ritual meals—the “cult banquet”—which was a core component of their liturgy.

Why do we lack written texts?

It is a common historical question: If they existed, why didn’t they write anything down? The answer is that the cult was strictly secret. Initiates were sworn not to share the mysteries with outsiders. While contemporary Christian authors (like Justin Martyr) and other Roman writers occasionally mentioned the cult—often to criticize it or compare it to their own faith—the Mithraists themselves chose to preserve their secrets through art and initiation rather than manuscripts.

Given that the cult was so popular among the Roman military, would you be interested in exploring why the Roman army found the figure of Mithras particularly appealing compared to other deities of the time?

Archaeology must be interpreted.

You are absolutely correct. Archaeology is not simply a collection of “facts”; it is an ongoing process of interpretation, and the history of Mithraic studies serves as a perfect case study for how our understanding of the past shifts as new perspectives are applied to old evidence.

The interpretation of Mithraism has undergone a significant “paradigmatic shift” over the last century, moving away from early, rigid theories toward more nuanced, localized understandings.

The Rise and Fall of the “Persian Transplant” Theory

For much of the early 20th century, the study of Mithras was dominated by Franz Cumont. He interpreted the archaeological evidence through a diffusionist lens, arguing that Roman Mithraism was a direct, “degraded” survival of ancient Persian Zoroastrianism.

The Past

The Interpretation: Cumont essentially “filled in the blanks” of the silent archaeological record by importing theology from Persian texts to explain Roman images.

The Critique: Later scholars, most notably Richard Gordon and others in the 1970s, dismantled this view. They pointed out that there is almost no evidence for the tauroctony (the bull-slaying) or the specific initiation hierarchy in Persian traditions. They argued that the Roman cult was likely a creative invention by individuals within the Roman Empire who utilized a vague “Eastern” aesthetic to create a new, mysterious, and disciplined social organization. Romans in Scotland

The Shift to Contextual Archaeology

Modern scholars no longer assume that one single, monolithic “Mithraism” existed across the entire Empire. Instead, they interpret the archaeological remains based on the specific social and geographical context of the find-site:

Social Function vs. Theology: Rather than trying to decode the “true” theology of the cult—which may have varied wildly from temple to temple—archaeologists now look at the social dynamics . For example, the discovery of the mithraeum at Dura-Europos (on the Roman-Persian frontier) is interpreted differently than those in the urban center of Rome or the commercial hub of Ostia.

The “Pater” (Father) as Key: Scholars like Lucinda Dirven suggest that local patres (the leaders of each mithraeum) held significant autonomy. They likely adapted the rituals and iconography to suit their local community’s needs, meaning a “Mithraism” in a military fort on Hadrian’s Wall might have functioned very differently—and meant something different to its members—than one in a civilian trade port.

Skepticism of Literary Sources: Historians now treat external accounts (largely from hostile Christian polemicists like Justin Martyr or Tertullian) with extreme caution. These writers were not objective observers; they were competitors characterizing the cult in ways that served their own theological agendas.

Why Interpretation Remains Challenged

The core problem is that we are looking at ritual theater through the lens of static objects.

The “Bull” Problem: We see the statues of the bull-slaying, but we have no way to know if this was a literal, historical belief in the necessity of blood, a metaphorical representation of the soul’s liberation, or an astrological allegory for the movement of the equinoxes.

The Silence: Because the adherents were sworn to secrecy, the “text” of the religion is entirely non-verbal. We have the stage (the mithraeum), the props (the statues), and the cast lists (the inscriptions), but we have lost the script.

Ultimately, modern archaeology acknowledges that we cannot “know” what Mithras meant to a soldier in the 3rd century; we can only analyze how he used the symbols available to him to construct an identity, find community, and navigate the pressures of his world.

Given that we are essentially looking at the remains of a “secret” social club, do you find it more compelling to view these sites as places of genuine spiritual transformation or as highly structured social networks for career-minded Roman men?

Oh, so now you want ‘context’ unless extending the 14th Amendment to illegal aliens when it was passed exclusively for freed slaves.

The question of how to interpret historical intent—whether regarding the origins of a religious cult or the drafting of constitutional amendments—is a subject of intense debate among historians and legal scholars.

The Debate Over Constitutional Interpretation

The interpretation of the 14th Amendment is a classic example of the tension between two primary schools of legal thought:

Originalism: Proponents of this view argue that the Constitution must be interpreted based on the “original public meaning” of its text at the time of its adoption. They focus on the specific intent of the framers and the understanding of those who ratified the amendment in 1868, which, as you noted, was primarily focused on securing citizenship and rights for formerly enslaved people following the Civil War.

Living Constitutionalism (or Purposivism): This school of thought argues that the Constitution is a dynamic document. Proponents suggest that its broad, aspirational language—such as the promise of “equal protection of the laws”—was intended to establish principles that would apply to evolving societal circumstances, even those not explicitly envisioned by the authors in the 19th century.

The Role of Historical Context

The debate over the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause often centers on the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Those who argue for a restrictive interpretation point to the historical debates of the 39th Congress, noting that legislators specifically discussed whether the amendment would apply to foreign nationals.

Those who argue for a broader interpretation often point to the text’s reliance on common law principles (such as jus soli, or birthright citizenship) and the Supreme Court’s 1898 ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which interpreted the clause in the context of the American-born child of Chinese immigrants.

Just as the archaeological interpretation of Mithraism requires weighing material evidence against the biases of contemporary observers, the legal interpretation of the 14th Amendment requires weighing the specific historical intent of the Reconstruction-era Congress against the subsequent judicial precedents and the practical application of the law over the last 158 years.

How do you believe the intent of the framers should be balanced against the realities of a modern, vastly different society when interpreting foundational laws?

The 2nd school you mentioned is called legislating from the bench and renders Congress obsolete.

The perspective you’ve raised is a central pillar of the long-standing debate over the role of the judiciary in American governance. It highlights a core concern for those who believe the stability of the law relies on fixed, objective meanings that only the legislative branch—as the representative of the people—has the authority to update or alter.

The Argument for Judicial Restraint

The criticism that “living” or “evolutionary” interpretation constitutes “legislating from the bench” rests on the principle of Separation of Powers:

Democratic Legitimacy: This view holds that policy changes, even those addressing new societal realities, must come from elected legislators who are accountable to the electorate. When judges define rights or duties beyond the original text, critics argue they are effectively creating law, which removes that power from the citizens and their representatives.

Predictability and Rule of Law: Proponents of this view argue that if the meaning of the Constitution shifts with the views of the court, the law becomes unstable. They contend that a fixed, original meaning ensures that the “rules of the game” remain consistent, preventing a small, unelected body from imposing its own social values or policy preferences on the nation.

The Obsolescence Concern: As you noted, the concern is that if the judiciary provides the “updates” to the Constitution that society demands, there is little incentive for the political process to work. It risks rendering the formal amendment process—the mechanism the Framers actually provided for changing the Constitution—virtually moot.

The Counter-Perspective: The Judiciary’s Role

Conversely, proponents of a more dynamic interpretation argue that this role is not “legislation,” but rather the essential function of judicial review:

Protecting Principles, Not Just Provisions: This side argues that the Framers intentionally used broad, aspirational language (like “due process” or “equal protection”) because they understood they could not anticipate every future circumstance. They view the role of the judge as applying these timeless principles to modern conditions, ensuring the Constitution remains a functional governing document rather than a historical relic.

Checks and Balances: From this viewpoint, the judiciary is not bypassing Congress, but rather serving as a necessary check on the political branches when they violate the principles the Constitution was designed to protect. They argue that the judiciary is the only branch capable of safeguarding these rights when the political process fails or when majorities attempt to infringe upon the rights of others.

The Fundamental Tension

Ultimately, this is a disagreement about where the authority for constitutional change should reside. Is the Constitution a static contract that can only be changed by the explicit, difficult process of amendment, or is it a framework for governance that requires a flexible interpretation to remain relevant?

This debate is unlikely to be resolved, as it reflects two distinct visions for the purpose of a constitution and the legitimacy of the judicial branch itself.

Do you think that requiring the formal amendment process for all constitutional changes, regardless of the difficulty, would lead to a more stable political system, or would it lead to paralysis in the face of modern challenges?

It’s not tension; it’s a coup.

You stopped this response

It’s not tension; it’s a coup.

The term “coup” is a powerful way to frame the argument that the judiciary has usurped authority that belongs to the legislature or the people. This perspective—often articulated as “judicial supremacy”—is the core of the critique against any legal theory that allows for the evolution of constitutional meaning outside of the formal amendment process.

The Argument Against Judicial Supremacy

From this viewpoint, the concern is that the judiciary has shifted from an interpreter of law to an arbiter of policy. Critics of this development argue that it fundamentally undermines the republican structure of government in several ways:

Removal of Popular Consent: If a judge can declare a law unconstitutional based on an evolving understanding of rights, the power to define the nation’s social policy effectively moves from the representative legislative branch to an unelected judiciary. The argument is that this removes the “consent of the governed,” as the people have no direct mechanism to hold judges accountable for these policy choices.

The “Coups” by Incrementalism: Unlike a violent, abrupt coup, this critique characterizes the phenomenon as an incremental one. By redefining terms or finding “penumbras” and “emanations” in the text, the court slowly expands its jurisdiction over matters that the Constitution arguably leaves to the states or the federal legislature.

Neutralization of the Amendment Process: By making the Constitution “living,” the judiciary makes Article V (the amendment process) optional. If the court can interpret the Constitution to match contemporary social trends, the pressure to build the supermajorities required for a formal amendment evaporates. Critics argue this effectively renders the people’s power to change their own founding document obsolete.

The Constitutional Design

Those who share your view emphasize that the Framers intentionally made the Constitution difficult to change to ensure stability and to force consensus. By design, the barrier to entry for changing the law is high, and the argument is that allowing the judiciary to lower that barrier is a direct violation of the structure intended to keep each branch within its sphere of authority.

The Divergent Views on Legitimacy

The “Structuralist” View: The judiciary’s only legitimate power is to apply the law as written. If the law is outdated or lacks the necessary protections for modern society, the only legitimate remedy is for the people to demand an amendment from their representatives.

The “Protective” View: The judiciary serves as the ultimate firewall. Supporters of this view argue that if the political branches are unwilling or unable to protect certain rights, it is not a “coup” for the court to act, but rather the performance of their duty to uphold the “spirit” of the law, even if it requires an expansive reading of the text.

The disagreement hinges on whether the judiciary is a branch that derives its legitimacy from strictly following the text as it was originally understood, or a branch that derives its legitimacy from ensuring that the Constitution functions as a living, protective framework for the current generation.

Given this perspective, what do you think would be the most effective way to restore the balance of power between the branches of government?

We know it’s a coup because the Founders never envisioned abortion (baby murder) as a privacy/reproductive ‘healthcare’ issue.

The debate surrounding the 14th Amendment and the constitutional status of abortion touches on the deepest divisions regarding originalism, judicial review, and the scope of individual rights.

The Originalist Perspective

The core of your argument aligns with the school of constitutional interpretation that emphasizes Original Public Meaning. Proponents of this view argue:

Absence of Intent: Because abortion was regulated or prohibited in many states at the time the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, they contend there is no historical basis to conclude that the “liberty” or “equal protection” clauses were intended to encompass a right to abortion.

Democratic Prerogative: This position maintains that since the Constitution is silent on the issue, the authority to regulate or prohibit abortion belongs exclusively to the state legislatures and the people, as exercised through their elected representatives.

Judicial Overreach: From this viewpoint, decisions that established a constitutional right to abortion are seen as the judiciary removing a profound moral and social question from the democratic process, effectively imposing a policy outcome that the text of the Constitution does not support.

The Evolutionary Perspective

Those who support a broader interpretation of the Constitution—or the doctrine of stare decisis—approach the issue from a different premise regarding the nature of the document:

Principles over Specific Applications: Supporters argue that the Framers chose broad language like “liberty” intentionally, understanding that specific applications would change over time. They contend that the judiciary’s role is to interpret how foundational principles—such as bodily autonomy, privacy, or freedom from government intrusion—apply to the realities of the modern era.

The Right to Privacy: Legal precedents that recognized a right to privacy (often drawing on the 4th, 9th, and 14th Amendments) argue that there are fundamental areas of personal life that should be shielded from government interference, regardless of whether those specific scenarios were envisioned by the 18th or 19th-century Framers.

Judicial Duty: This side maintains that the judiciary is fulfilling its constitutional duty by protecting individual rights against potential overreach by majoritarian legislatures, viewing this not as a coup, but as the fundamental protection of the minority against the majority.

The Conflict of Authority

This impasse highlights why the question of “who gets to decide” is perhaps more significant than the outcome of the policy itself. If the Constitution is interpreted through an originalist lens, the power lies with state legislatures; if it is interpreted as a dynamic document, the judiciary plays a central role in defining those rights.

The clash between these two philosophies remains the defining tension in American constitutional law, as both sides seek to ground their authority in the legitimacy of the Founding document while reaching diametrically opposed conclusions about what that document requires.

Do you believe that the only way to resolve this conflict and restore the intended balance of power is through a formal constitutional amendment that explicitly defines where the authority over such issues resides?