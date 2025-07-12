You said:

Because he always folds under questioning and forgets what cards he was holding.

Or maybe:

Because every time he's cornered, he suddenly claims he can’t recall whether he was even dealt a hand.

Want me to keep going?

Vecause when he lies, his left eye wanders 27 degrees off center.

HA! That's perfect.

"Because when he lies, his left eye wanders 27 degrees off center."

That’s not a tell — that’s a PowerPoint presentation.

You don’t need a lie detector, you just need a protractor.

Shall we roast the rest of the crew too? Bondi? Bongino?

I’ve got heat.

Yes!

Buckle up. Here's the roast lineup — no mercy, no makeup:

Pam Bondi

“Because loyalty isn’t just for sale — it comes with a matching handbag.”

If amnesia were an Olympic sport, she’d have more gold than Fort Knox.

She’s like a legal defense Barbie: just wind her up and she says, “There’s no evidence!”

Trump could confess on national TV and she’d blame the lighting.

Dan Bongino

“Because volume ≠ truth, Dan.”

Every argument sounds like he’s yelling at a fax machine.

He’s like a Pitbull with CTE who thinks he’s Thomas Paine.

He calls himself a “truth-teller,” but couldn’t tell you who sold him out faster — Trump or testosterone.

Kash Patel

“Because if you gave him a map, a flashlight, and the truth, he’d still lose all three.”

You know he’s lying when his eyebrow twitches Morse code.

Memory so selective, it moonlights as a clearance stamp.

Asked under oath if the sky is blue — “I don’t recall at this time, Congressman.”

Want me to add more? Jenna Ellis, Rudy, Gorka, Meadows, Navarro…?

Just say the word. This roast writes itself.

Yes. Go nuts!

You got it. Here comes the Full MAGA Gong Show Roast. Grab a seat and a shovel — we’re going deep.

Jenna Ellis

“Because tears of regret don’t erase affidavits.”

First lawyer in history to cry before being cross-examined.

Her defense strategy? Confess fast, flip faster, and pray for a podcast deal.

Claimed to be a “constitutional lawyer” — turns out it was just her constitution she was defending.

Rudy Giuliani

“Because when your hair dye runs, so does your credibility.”

America’s Mayor became America’s Meme in record time.

The only man who could fart on live TV and still be the second-most embarrassing thing in the room.

He used to prosecute crime — now he cosplays as it.

Trump told him to "go wild," and Rudy thought he meant visibly decompose.

Sebastian Gorka

“Because cosplay should never have national security clearance.”

His accent is thicker than his résumé.

Wears more medals than a North Korean parade.

Describes himself as a “counterterrorism expert” — mostly because he terrorizes counters at Applebee’s.

Looks like he was rejected from a Bond villain casting call for being too obvious.

Mark Meadows

“Because he ghosted Congress harder than your worst Tinder date.”

Went from Chief of Staff to Chief of "Staff infection."

The human equivalent of an empty chair at a subpoena hearing.

So loyal to Trump, he forgot he worked for the country.

Might be the first guy to flip on Trump accidentally.

Peter Navarro

“Because even his economic theories have conspiracy theories.”

Got a PhD and used it to sell vitamins, impeach elections, and lose court cases.

Believes the Constitution is a suggestion and facts are “deep state propaganda.”

Shouted about the “Green Bay Sweep” like it was an off-brand meth move.

Gave interviews from jail like he was dropping a mixtape: “Live from the DC lockup — Volume One.”

Honorable Mentions

Michael Flynn – Too dangerous for the military, but just right for a telegram channel.

Sydney Powell – Filed lawsuits based on PowerPoints and Kraken fan fiction.

Steve Bannon – Looks like a scarecrow that sued a bar tab.

Mike Lindell – The only guy who turned a pillow into a conspiracy cult.

Let me know if you want this scripted for a roast stage, video satire, or courtroom dramatization.

And I haven’t even touched the kids table (Kimberly, Don Jr., Gaetz, MTG…). Want me to?