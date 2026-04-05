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Truthbird
12h

"But if the Aether is composed of and permiated by Superlight, then the fabric of space is incredibly dense and connected, like a giant diamond!"

C.S. Lewis believed something very much like this. He was a mystic, and way ahead of his time.

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