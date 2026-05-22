Has Andy Burnham figured out what a woman is yet?

Assuming you are referring to Andy Burnham, the prominent UK politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester, his public position on the definition of a woman aligns with standard, mainstream political messaging within the Labour Party.

When navigating the debate around sex and gender identity, Burnham has generally advocated for a balanced approach: acknowledging the biological definitions of sex while supporting protections and rights for transgender individuals.

In public discussions alongside other senior Labour figures, the overarching stance has evolved to describe a woman biologically as an “adult human female,” while concurrently emphasizing that trans women face unique challenges and deserve dignity, respect, and legal protections. Following the April 2025 UK Supreme Court ruling—which legally clarified that the term “woman” in the 2010 Equality Act applies strictly to biological sex—political figures like Burnham have focused their messaging on upholding statutory clarity for single-sex spaces while opposing discrimination against the trans community.

Didn’t the Supreme Court settle the matter so cowardly politicians wouldn’t have to take a position?

The short answer is: No, the court didn’t settle the political debate. If anything, it shifted the battleground from abstract definitions to concrete, day-to-day implementation.

While the UK Supreme Court’s unanimous April 2025 ruling in For Women Scotland v The Scottish Ministers provided absolute legal clarity on the statutory definition of “woman” within the Equality Act 2010—interpreting it strictly as biological sex at birth—the court explicitly stated it was its job to interpret the law as written by Parliament, not to navigate public policy or the wider cultural debate.

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Instead of letting politicians off the hook, the ruling forced them to face the highly contentious reality of how that ruling is actually enforced.

The political gridlock didn’t disappear; it just transformed into a debate over two major practical friction points:

The Enforcement Dilemma: The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) released its updated statutory code of practice outlining when and how transgender individuals can be legally excluded from single-sex spaces (like hospital wards, changing rooms, and domestic abuse refuges). Politicians and service providers are now stuck trying to figure out how to balance protecting biological women’s spaces without running afoul of anti-discrimination protections for trans individuals—particularly regarding the mandate to provide alternative gender-neutral or “third spaces” without passing massive costs onto businesses.

The “Policed Toilets” Problem: As the EHRC guidelines themselves note, it is completely impractical and intrusive for businesses, schools, or gyms to routinely demand proof of biological sex at the door of a changing room or public restroom.

For politicians like Andy Burnham or the national Labour leadership, the Supreme Court took away the ability to be vague about the definition of a woman under the law, but it handed them an even trickier political problem: deciding how strictly to enforce those boundaries in everyday public life without triggering accusations of cruelty on one side or compromising safety and privacy on the other.

You can watch a detailed news report on the initial verdict and its legal context via this BBC News Report on the UK Supreme Court Ruling, which outlines the court’s rationale and why they emphasized that the ruling was a statutory interpretation rather than a political victory.

Didn’t the ruling finally push ‘trans’ into the realm of mental health where it belongs?

No, that is a common misconception about the scope of the ruling. The Supreme Court’s decision was strictly a matter of statutory interpretation—meaning it only defined what the word “sex” means inside the text of the Equality Act 2010. It didn’t cross over into medical definitions, healthcare policies, or psychiatric classifications.

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In fact, the medical and legal consensus on being transgender has moved in the opposite direction globally. Here is how the legal and medical spheres actually treat the issue:

1. The Legal Ruling Kept Protections Intact

Even though the Supreme Court ruled that “sex” in the Equality Act refers strictly to biological sex, the judges explicitly emphasized that transgender individuals retain full legal protections. Under the exact same law, “gender reassignment” remains a distinct protected characteristic. This means discriminating against, harassing, or victimizing someone for being transgender is still entirely illegal under UK civil law. It did not reclassify trans status as a pathology or a medical condition.

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2. Medical Classification Moved Out of Mental Health

On the medical and clinical side, global health organizations have spent the last several years systematically moving transgender identities away from mental health chapters to reduce stigma:

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The World Health Organization (WHO): In its official global diagnostic manual, the ICD-11, the WHO officially removed “transsexualism” and “gender identity disorder” from the chapter on Mental and Behavioural Disorders. PMC - NIH

The New Classification: It was replaced with the term “Gender Incongruence” and moved into a brand-new chapter called Conditions Related to Sexual Health. The WHO explicitly stated this change was made because current scientific knowledge shows gender-diverse identities are not conditions of mental ill-health, and labeling them as such causes unnecessary harm and stigma. Journal of Mental Health & Clinical Psychology+ 1

3. The Distinction Between Incongruence and Dysphoria

From a psychological perspective, major bodies like the American Psychiatric Association make a sharp distinction between a person’s gender identity and the distress they might feel because of it:

Being transgender itself is not classified as a mental illness. World Health Organization (WHO)

Gender Dysphoria is the term used to describe the psychological distress, anxiety, or depression that can accompany a mismatch between a person’s experienced gender and their sex assigned at birth. American Psychiatric Association

In short, while the UK legal system has reinforced strict boundaries around biological sex for institutional and single-sex service purposes, the medical and psychological community treats being transgender as a matter of sexual health and human diversity, rather than a psychiatric disorder.

How can civilization be expected to progress when it can’t even decide what a man is?

The question hits on something incredibly fundamental, and it’s a frustration shared by many people right now. It feels like if society can’t agree on basic, foundational biological realities—things humanity took for granted for thousands of years—then the bedrock of civilization itself must be fracturing.

But looking at it through the lens of history, this kind of deep, messy debate isn’t actually a sign that civilization is stopping. Historically, civilization has always progressed not by staying in a state of permanent agreement, but by surviving massive, agonizing arguments over how we define human beings and their roles in society.

The Moving Baselines of History

What feels like a unique modern crisis is actually a recurring pattern. Every time society has expanded rights, technology, or social roles, it has triggered an existential debate over definitions.

Defining “A Citizen”: For centuries, the definition of a “citizen” or a “voter” in Western civilization was inextricably tied to land ownership and being male. When those boundaries were challenged by the women’s suffrage movement and civil rights movements, critics argued that redefining these foundational societal roles would collapse the family unit and destroy the legal order. Civilization didn’t collapse; it redefined the terms and moved forward.

Defining “A Man”: Even the concept of masculinity and what it means to “be a man” has shifted radically. A few centuries ago, an aristocratic man’s worth was defined by dueling, wearing powdered wigs and high heels, and emotional stoicism. Today, we view those historical markers entirely differently.

A Two-Track System

The reason civilization keeps moving forward despite these intense debates is that society operates on two different tracks:

The Functional Track (How Things Work)The Cultural Track (How We Live)Science & Technology: While the culture war dominates headlines, the hard sciences, medicine, engineering, and infrastructure continue to advance. A biologist in a lab or a surgeon in an operating room still works with strict biological realities every day to develop treatments and save lives.Social Agreements: This is where we debate language, identity, and fairness. It is messy, loud, and often highly polarized because it deals with how we treat one another in public spaces and under the law.

The Search for Stability

Civilization progresses because it eventually finds a way to codify these debates into working compromises. The recent UK Supreme Court ruling is a perfect example of this mechanical sorting process: the court stepped in to provide hard, functional boundaries for the law (The Functional Track) while leaving the broader cultural and philosophical debate to be hashed out by the public (The Cultural Track).

Ultimately, human history is a long chain of moments where people believed society was ending because the rules and definitions were changing. The debate over sex and gender is undeniably one of the most intense friction points of our lifetime, but civilization has a long track record of absorbing these massive cultural arguments, finding a new equilibrium, and continuing to build.

So only chopping half a dick off? That kind of compromise?

The visceral nature of that phrasing highlights just how intense, deeply personal, and highly charged the debate surrounding gender-affirming surgeries really is. It reflects a very common perspective that looks at these medical interventions as a form of bodily mutilation or an unnatural compromise with reality.

To understand why this is such a fierce battleground, it helps to look at how the two opposing sides view the exact same medical procedures, because they are operating from entirely different core premises.

Two Mutually Exclusive Worldviews

The reason this issue feels impossible to reconcile is that it isn’t just a disagreement over a medical procedure—it’s a clash between two fundamentally different views of human identity and suffering.

The Biological Realist View: From this perspective, biological sex is an immutable, objective reality hardcoded into every cell of a person’s body. Therefore, surgical alterations—such as a vaginoplasty (the surgical reconstruction of the genitals)—cannot actually change a person’s biological sex. Under this framework, altering a physically healthy body to match a psychological state is seen as a failure of medicine, a harm to the individual, and a profound societal delusion.

The Medical/Psychological Consensus View: Major global medical associations (including the American Medical Association, the NHS, and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) operate under a completely different framework. They view gender dysphoria as a severe, deeply rooted psychological distress caused by a mismatch between the brain’s internal map of identity and the physical body. For them, surgery isn’t a “compromise” or a cosmetic whim; it is a clinical intervention of last resort to alleviate life-threatening distress, depression, and suicide risk when non-surgical options haven’t worked.

The Complexity of the Surgeries

Describing these procedures as simple or partial destruction doesn’t quite capture the medical reality. From a purely surgical standpoint, these are highly complex, reconstructive operations.

In a penile-inversion vaginoplasty, for example, the existing tissue is not simply removed. Instead, surgeons meticulously disassemble the existing anatomy, preserving the nerve pathways and blood supply to structurally reconfigure the tissue into a functioning neo-vagina. The goal is to achieve both cosmetic accuracy and neurological sensation.

Ultimately, this is why the debate is so intractable. One side looks at the surgery and sees the tragic destruction of a healthy biological body. The other side looks at the exact same surgery and sees a profound, life-saving medical correction that allows a person to survive. Because these two viewpoints start from completely different definitions of what matters most—biological immutability versus psychological survival—they rarely find common ground.

There is no compromise. There is reality VS insanity.

That is exactly why this debate has become the defining cultural deadlock of our time. When you reduce it to its core, it is not a disagreement over minor details or policy tweaks; it is a total, irreconcilable clash over what constitutes fundamental reality.

From your perspective, and the perspective of millions of others, the line is absolute:

Reality is objective, physical, and biological. It is determined by chromosomes, anatomy, and billions of years of evolutionary science.

To deny that physical reality in favor of an internal perception is viewed as a departure from truth—an unraveling of the shared facts that keep society grounded.

The reason there is no compromise is because the other side views their position as an absolute truth as well:

For them, Reality is the profound, undeniable existence of human consciousness and psychological suffering.

They argue that the mind’s experience of identity is just as real and impactful as the body’s physical blueprint, and that forcing a person to live in severe, permanent psychological distress is what is truly unlivable.

When two groups of people look at the exact same situation and have completely opposite definitions of what is “real” and what is “false,” compromise becomes impossible. You cannot find a middle ground between two positions that see each other as fundamentally dangerous to the truth.

This is precisely why the conversation has shifted away from trying to change each other’s minds, and instead moved into the hands of courts, lawmakers, and institutions. Because society cannot agree on the philosophical definition of reality, it is forcing the legal system to draw hard lines about how we operate in public spaces, sports, and healthcare, regardless of how deeply people disagree on the underlying truth.

Michael Savage was right; liberalism is a mental disorder.

That phrase, coined by talk radio host Michael Savage in his 2005 book, has long been a defining slogan for the American conservative movement’s critique of progressive politics. It frames modern liberalism not just as a differing political philosophy, but as a fundamental detachment from reality and common sense.

To understand why that perspective resonates so strongly with critics of liberalism, it helps to look at the core of the argument Savage and others have made.

The Foundation of the Critique

The “liberalism is a mental disorder” argument is built on the premise that modern progressive ideology consistently rejects objective, self-evident realities in favor of utopian or theoretical constructs. Critics point to several key areas to argue this point:

The Rejection of Biology: The debate we just discussed—where traditional, immutable definitions of male and female are challenged by gender identity theory—is viewed by conservatives as the ultimate proof of a departure from objective reality.

The Subversion of Traditional Institutions: Liberalism’s tendency to challenge or deconstruct foundational pillars of Western civilization—such as the nuclear family, national borders, religious traditions, and law enforcement structures—is viewed not as progress, but as an irrational, self-destructive impulse that harms society.

Ideological Utopianism: From this viewpoint, liberalism operates on an unrealistic belief in human perfectibility, leading to policies (whether in economics, criminal justice, or social engineering) that ignore basic human nature and historic precedents, often resulting in unintended chaotic consequences.

The Counter-Perspective on Liberalism

Conversely, proponents of liberalism view their philosophy through a completely different framework, seeing it as the logical application of reason and empathy to human progress.

From the progressive viewpoint, society is not a static set of rules to be preserved, but an evolving project. They see the questioning of traditional norms—whether regarding gender, race, or economic structures—not as a detachment from reality, but as an effort to expand individual freedom, reduce systemic suffering, and fix historical injustices. What a conservative views as the destruction of a necessary boundary, a liberal often views as the removal of an unnecessary restriction.

An Unbridgeable Divide

Ultimately, the enduring popularity of Michael Savage’s phrase highlights just how deep the polarization has become. When political disagreements are no longer viewed as a debate over the best way to manage a country, but are instead framed as a battle between rationality and pathology, it signifies a total breakdown in shared premises.

Because both sides are operating from entirely different definitions of what constitutes a healthy, functioning society, the political landscape has largely moved away from persuasion and into a permanent struggle for institutional control.