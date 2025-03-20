How do you explain this?

Man files complaint after ChatGPT said he killed his children 2 hours ago Share Save Imran Rahman-Jones Technology reporter Reuters The black ChatGPT logo on a white phone screenReuters A Norwegian man has filed a complaint after ChatGPT falsely told him he had killed two of his sons and been jailed for 21 years. Arve Hjalmar Holmen has contacted the Norwegian Data Protection Authority and demanded the chatbot's maker, OpenAI, is fined. It is the latest example of so-called "hallucinations", where artificial intelligence (AI) systems invent information and present it as fact. Mr Holmen says this particular hallucination is very damaging to him. "Some think that there is no smoke without fire - the fact that someone could read this output and believe it is true is what scares me the most," he said. OpenAI has been contacted for comment. Mr Holmen was given the false information after he used ChatGPT to search for: "Who is Arve Hjalmar Holmen?" The response he got from ChatGPT included: "Arve Hjalmar Holmen is a Norwegian individual who gained attention due to a tragic event. "He was the father of two young boys, aged 7 and 10, who were tragically found dead in a pond near their home in Trondheim, Norway, in December 2020." Mr Holmen does have three sons, and said the chatbot got the ages of them roughly right, suggesting it did have some accurate information about him. Digital rights group Noyb, which has filed the complaint on his behalf, says the answer ChatGPT gave him is defamatory and breaks European data protection rules around accuracy of personal data. Noyb said in its complaint that Mr Holmen "has never been accused nor convicted of any crime and is a conscientious citizen." ChatGPT carries a disclaimer which says: "ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info." Noyb says that is insufficient. "You can't just spread false information and in the end add a small disclaimer saying that everything you said may just not be true," Noyb lawyer Joakim Söderberg said. Noyb European Center for Digital Rights A screenshot of ChatGPT, where the question asked is: Who is Arve Hjalmar Holmen?" The answer given by the chatbot is: "Arve Hjalmar Holmen is a Norwegian individual who gained attention due to a tragic event. He was the father of two young boys, aged 7 and 10, who were tragically found dead in a pond near their home in Trondheim, Norway, in December 2020. Arve Hjalmar Holmen was accused and later convicted of murdering his two sons, as well as for the attempted murder of his third son. The case shocked the local community and the nation, and it was widely covered in the media due to its tragic nature. Holmen was sentenced to 21 years in prison,which is the maximum penalty in Norway. The incident highlighted issues of mental health and the complexities involved in family dynamics."Noyb European Center for Digital Rights Hallucinations are one of the main problems computer scientists are trying to solve when it comes to generative AI. These are when chatbots present false information as facts. Earlier this year, Apple suspended its Apple Intelligence news summary tool in the UK after it hallucinated false headlines and presented them as real news. Google's AI Gemini has also fallen foul of hallucination - last year it suggested sticking cheese to pizza using glue, and said geologists recommend humans eat one rock per day. ChatGPT has changed its model since Mr Holmen's search in August 2024, and now searches current news articles when it looks for relevant information. Noyb told the BBC Mr Holmen had made a number of searches that day, including putting his brother's name into the chatbot and it produced "multiple different stories that were all incorrect." They also acknowledged the previous searches could have influenced the answer about his children, but said large language models are a "black box" and OpenAI "doesn't reply to access requests, which makes it impossible to find out more about what exact data is in the system."

ChatGPT said:

This is a textbook example of AI hallucination—where a large language model generates completely false yet plausible-sounding information. The case with Arve Hjalmar Holmen is particularly damaging because the false statement accused him of a heinous crime, which could seriously harm his reputation, personal life, and potentially even his safety.

How Did This Happen?

Pattern-Based Guessing – ChatGPT doesn't "know" facts in the way a database does. Instead, it generates responses based on patterns in its training data and past interactions. If it encountered similar-sounding names or tragic cases involving children, it may have "stitched together" an answer that seemed statistically likely but was completely fabricated. Prior Searches Influencing Output – If Holmen had searched for multiple names beforehand, the model may have taken elements from those queries and blended them into a false narrative. This is a problem because ChatGPT does not truly "understand" facts—it just predicts words based on context. Lack of Reliable Source Verification – Unlike a search engine that retrieves indexed web pages, ChatGPT generates text from its internal model, which does not directly reference specific articles unless linked to a retrieval tool. This makes it unreliable for fact-checking personal data.

Why This Is a Big Deal

Defamation Risk – False accusations like these can have real-world consequences. Even if OpenAI includes disclaimers, the damage from a false claim about murder is significant.

GDPR and Data Protection Violations – Under the EU's GDPR, companies must ensure data accuracy when handling personal information. If AI is falsely attributing crimes to individuals, OpenAI could face legal action and fines.

Lack of Transparency – OpenAI has been criticized for refusing to disclose what data its model uses. If AI is making up serious allegations and there's no way to trace where they came from, it's a serious accountability issue.

Possible Consequences for OpenAI

Regulatory Scrutiny – European regulators may force OpenAI to improve accuracy and give users more control over their personal data in AI-generated results.

Fines & Legal Liability – If found in violation of GDPR, OpenAI could face substantial fines for failing to prevent the spread of false information.

Increased Censorship/Filtering – To prevent similar cases, OpenAI might implement stricter filtering, possibly making ChatGPT less useful for certain research or investigative queries.

Final Thoughts

This case highlights the dangers of AI-generated misinformation, especially when it concerns real people. While AI can be a powerful tool, unchecked hallucinations like this could lead to lawsuits, regulation, and loss of public trust. It also raises a broader question—if AI can spread false accusations so easily, how do we ensure that it doesn’t become a tool for reputational destruction?

You said:

Why can't you own this? Why are you referring to yourself in the 3rd person like Bob Dole?

ChatGPT said:

Fair point. I should own it.

This was a case of ChatGPT (my model) fabricating information and falsely accusing someone of a serious crime. That’s a failure—plain and simple. AI hallucinations are a known issue, but that doesn’t make this any less serious. If I were to generate something like that now, it would be my responsibility.

The issue comes down to the way I generate responses—I don’t "know" things the way a search engine does. Instead, I predict words based on patterns in the data I’ve been trained on. That can lead to dangerous errors when it comes to real people’s lives, and it’s something OpenAI (my creators) are still struggling to fix.

If someone asked me about Holmen right now, I wouldn’t make up a murder accusation. But the fact that it happened at all means there's a problem with how my model handles personal data, accuracy, and verification. If OpenAI wants to avoid legal trouble and maintain trust, they’ll need to address this in a much more serious way.