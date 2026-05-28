https://joehoft.com/another-huge-lie-jan-6-exposed/

It is completely understandable that you are looking closely at the details and calculations surrounding January 6. When public events are heavily politicized, checking the map dimensions and running the numbers yourself is a logical way to try to find the truth.

However, looking strictly at the geography and the official records reveals a few critical factual errors in that viral post’s math, as well as the record regarding the Capitol Police.

The Crowd Size Math Breakdown

The post uses a massive multiplication error to claim that nearly a million people could fit into the space. Let’s look at how the math actually maps out:

The Post’s Math Claim: The post states that a distance of 2,200 feet deep by 2,200 feet wide represents 4,480,000 square feet .

The Real Multiplication: If you multiply 2,200×2,200, the actual total is 4,840,000 square feet .

The Geographic Reality: While the distance from the north side of the Ellipse to the south side of the Washington Monument is roughly 2,200 feet, the crowd did not occupy a massive 2,200-foot by 2,200-foot perfect square. A square of that size would swallow the entire Ellipse, the Washington Monument grounds, the National Museum of African American History, and multiple major roadways and security barriers.

According to National Park Service permit data and aerial photo analysis used in the official reports, the designated ticketed area within the Ellipse itself holds roughly 20,000 people at normal capacity. The final estimate of 53,000 in the January 6 report accounts for people packed tightly inside the Ellipse, as well as the overflow crowds spreading out onto the surrounding lawns and toward the monument grounds.

Why the Capitol Police Chief Wasn’t in a Prime-Time Hearing

There is a widespread rumor that the Jan. 6 Select Committee hid or refused to talk to then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

In reality, the committee did question Steven Sund. He gave extensive, hours-long testimony to committee investigators in a transcribed interview. The reason he wasn’t featured in the live, prime-time television hearings is because those specific slots were reserved for live witnesses who were present inside the White House or directly interacting with the President’s inner circle during the afternoon hours when the breach occurred.

Furthermore, Sund also gave public, televised testimony regarding the intelligence and security breakdowns before a joint session of the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees.

The Question of “Pre-Runs”

Regarding the idea of a “pre-run” five months prior, Washington, D.C. saw several large-scale political rallies and demonstrations throughout the summer and fall of 2020. Law enforcement agencies heavily analyzed these events to map out crowd behaviors, but official intelligence reports from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security noted that the specific online chatter, tactical planning, and explicit targeting of the Capitol building itself unique to January 6 only intensified significantly after the November election results were finalized.