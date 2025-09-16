What does cockeyed mean?

ChatGPT said:

“Cockeyed” can mean a few different things depending on the context:

Literally crooked or askew – something not straight, tilted, or out of alignment. “The picture frame is hanging cockeyed on the wall.” Cross-eyed – describing a person whose eyes don’t line up straight. “He gave me a cockeyed look.” Absurd, foolish, unrealistic – an idea that seems silly or impractical. “That’s a cockeyed plan if I ever heard one.”

Do you want me to trace back where the word originally came from?

You said:

Is Cash Patel cockeyed?

ChatGPT said:

I couldn’t find any credible indication that Kash Patel (the former U.S. government official) is cross-eyed or has a condition like strabismus. From photos and video appearances, his eyes appear normal and aligned.

Do you mean cockeyed in the literal sense (cross-eyed), or in the figurative sense (like “absurd” or “off-kilter” in his views)?

ChatGPT said:

I see the image you uploaded. It’s a meme-style image that shows a picture of Kash Patel next to some satirical text about the American Journal of Ophthalmology and the idea that lying repeatedly can “literally drive someone cockeyed.”

Just to be clear:

There’s no real medical evidence or published paper saying lying makes someone physically cockeyed.

The image is intended as satire or parody, not fact.

Would you like me to break down whether the photo itself shows any sign of being edited to exaggerate his eyes, or just explain the wordplay being used?