Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6m

Kinda close to the bottom of the barrel when you have to make fun of people's looks.

Nothing like an unfunny meme in bad taste.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
36m

Lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture