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rtko's avatar
rtko
20m

Two things.

It seems like the AI gatekeepers are clamping down harder on narrative protection. I saw that in this piece and I’ve been experiencing it myself in trying to explore protocols using Chlorine Dioxide.

I gave a friend a wine polisher about a month ago and her psoriasis that she’s had for 50 years is disappearing.

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