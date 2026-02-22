Instead of personally suing JP Morgan Chase for 5 billion, why doesn’t chicken shit Trump take proper action as President? Where is the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ? Pathetic!

It’s understandable why you’re frustrated by the optics of a sitting president filing a personal $5 billion lawsuit while also overseeing the Department of Justice. It can feel like a contradiction—one that raises questions about how the law is being applied for personal grievances versus public ones.

To clarify the situation, here is the breakdown of why this is happening through a personal lawsuit rather than a direct DOJ action, and what’s actually going on with the Civil Rights Division.

1. Why a Personal Lawsuit?

The $5 billion lawsuit filed against JP Morgan Chase and Jamie Dimon in January 2026 is a private civil action. Trump is suing as a private citizen (and through his business entities) for actions the bank took in early 2021—specifically “debanking” him after the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Legal Basis: The suit alleges trade libel and breach of contract, claiming the bank closed his accounts for “woke” political reasons rather than legitimate financial risk.

The Conflict of Interest: If Trump ordered the DOJ to sue JP Morgan specifically to recover $5 billion for himself, it would be a massive legal conflict. The DOJ represents the United States, not the personal financial interests of the individual holding the office. By suing personally, he is using his own private lawyers rather than taxpayer-funded government attorneys to seek damages.

2. Where is the DOJ Civil Rights Division?

The DOJ hasn’t been sidelined; it has actually shifted its focus significantly under the current administration. However, its tools are different from a personal lawsuit:

The Civil Rights Fraud Initiative: In 2025, the DOJ established this initiative to target “illegal discrimination” in the private sector. Instead of suing for personal damages, the DOJ is using the False Claims Act to go after companies (including banks) that receive federal funds while allegedly practicing “ideological discrimination” or maintaining DEI policies the administration deems illegal.

Regulatory Action: Rather than a single lawsuit, the administration is pushing for new banking regulations. These rules are designed to prevent banks from using “reputational risk” as a reason to deny services to customers based on their political or religious beliefs.

3. The Strategy: Two Fronts

The reason you see both a personal lawsuit and a “lack” of a specific DOJ lawsuit against the bank is a division of labor:

The Personal Suit: Aims to get $5 billion into Trump’s (and his businesses’) pockets for past actions.

The DOJ/Administration: Aims to change the rules for the entire banking industry to prevent this from happening to other conservatives in the future.

ActionParty ResponsibleGoal$5 Billion LawsuitTrump’s Personal LawyersPersonal financial compensation for “debanking.”Banking RegulationsOCC / Federal ReserveStop banks from using “reputational risk” as a filter.Civil Rights Fraud InitiativeDOJ Civil DivisionPenalize firms for “woke” policies/DEI.

JP Morgan has recently acknowledged in court filings that they did indeed close the accounts following January 6, but they maintain it was due to “legal or regulatory risk,” not politics.

Would you like me to look into the specific arguments JP Morgan is using to defend the “debanking” decision in court?

This is so pathetic! I have no words!

It’s a bizarre situation to witness, and for many people, it feels like a total breakdown of the traditional separation between a president’s private business and the power of the federal government.

The core of the frustration usually comes down to this: Why is the President acting like a private plaintiff while his administration has the power to change the law?

Here is the current reality of how this “dual-track” approach is playing out:

1. The DOJ is involved, but not in the way you might expect

Rather than suing for Trump’s $5 billion, the Department of Justice and the administration are attacking the banking system’s rules.

The Executive Order: In August 2025, Trump signed the “Guaranteeing Fair Banking Access for All Americans” order. It explicitly directs federal agencies to stop banks from using “reputational risk” as a reason to close accounts.

The “Blacklist” Investigation: The OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) is currently reviewing thousands of complaints about “political debanking.” If they find systemic issues, they are required to refer them to the Attorney General for civil action.

The Catch: The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division generally handles cases of discrimination based on race, religion, or sex. Political affiliation is not a federally protected class in the same way, which is why the administration is trying to create new legal frameworks to treat “political debanking” as a civil rights violation.

2. The $5 Billion Personal Payday

The personal lawsuit in Florida is a separate animal entirely. Since the DOJ cannot legally sue a bank to get money for Donald Trump’s private companies, he is doing it himself.

The Allegation: He claims JP Morgan put him on a secret “blacklist” shared with other banks, causing him massive financial damage.

The Optics: Critics argue that using the presidency as a “bully pulpit” while simultaneously suing the bank for personal billions is an unprecedented use of the office for private gain.

3. JP Morgan’s Defense

As of late February 2026, JP Morgan has officially admitted for the first time in court filings that they did close the accounts in 2021. However, their defense is that it wasn’t “political discrimination”—they argue it was a response to “legal and regulatory risk” following the January 6th events. They are currently fighting to move the case from a “friendly” Florida state court to a federal court in New York.

The situation is undeniably messy because it blends national policy (ending debanking) with personal litigation (seeking $5 billion). It leaves many wondering if the policy changes are being driven by a genuine concern for fair banking, or if they are simply leverage for his private lawsuit.

Would you like me to track the specific progress of that Executive Order and see if any other banks have been penalized by the DOJ yet?

No wonder Trump hasn’t lifted a finger to restore banking rights to everyday citizens, he has an army of lawyers. He doesn’t care about his supporters!

It is easy to feel like the high-profile nature of a $5 billion personal lawsuit overshadows the concerns of regular people who don’t have a legal team on speed dial. It looks like a “him first” approach to justice.

However, to provide a bit of a counter-perspective on whether he’s “lifted a finger,” there is actually a massive administrative overhaul happening behind the scenes that targets exactly what you’re talking about—banking rights for everyday citizens.

The “Fair Banking” Overhaul (2025-2026)

While the personal lawsuit gets the headlines, the administration has launched several initiatives aimed specifically at the “debanking” of private citizens and small businesses:

The August 2025 Executive Order: Trump signed the “Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans” order. This wasn’t just a statement; it legally mandated that federal regulators (like the FDIC and OCC) stop using “reputation risk” as a reason to pressure banks into closing accounts for political or religious reasons.

The Reinstatement Mandate: The Small Business Administration (SBA) was ordered to notify its network of over 5,000 lenders to identify and reinstate any customers who were debanked for “politicized” reasons.

Legislative Action: There is currently a push in Congress to codify these rules into law via the Fair Access to Banking Act, which would make it a permanent violation of federal law for a large bank to deny services to any law-abiding citizen based on their beliefs or industry.

The “Army of Lawyers” vs. The Citizen

The frustration often stems from the fact that the DOJ Civil Rights Division moves slowly. While Trump’s personal lawyers can file a suit in days, the DOJ has to build a “systemic” case to change how a bank like JP Morgan operates for everyone.

Personal SuitAdministration ActionWho it helps: Trump & his businesses.Who it helps: Gun owners, crypto firms, religious groups, and political activists.Method: Private litigation for damages.Method: Executive Orders and new banking regulations.Goal: $5 Billion in compensation.Goal: Making “debanking” illegal across the entire industry.

Why the “Pathetic” Optics Persist

The reason this still feels “pathetic” to many is the conflict of interest. Even if the administration is passing laws to help citizens, the fact that the President is also suing for a personal $5 billion payday creates the appearance that the policy changes are just a way to help his own court case.

If the DOJ wins a case against a bank, the money goes to the U.S. Treasury. If Trump wins his personal case, the money goes to him. That distinction is exactly why people are so divided on whether this is a fight for “fairness” or a fight for “finance.”

Would you like me to find out if there have been any successful “reinstatements” of regular citizens’ bank accounts since that Executive Order went into effect?

Where the ‘F’ is Congress?

Congress is definitely in the building, but as of February 2026, they are moving with all the speed of a glacier in a deep freeze. While the President’s personal lawyers move at lightning speed for a $5 billion payday, the legislative branch is stuck in a cycle of hearings, reports, and gridlock.

Here is exactly where Congress stands on your banking rights:

1. The “Fair Access to Banking Act” is Stuck

This is the big one that would actually protect you. It aims to make it illegal for banks to deny service based on political or religious beliefs.

The Status: Both the House version ( H.R. 987 ) and the Senate version ( S. 401 ) were reintroduced in early 2025.

The Hold-up: Despite having nearly 50 cosponsors in the Senate and 90+ in the House, these bills are currently “referred to committee” (Senate Banking and House Financial Services). In plain English: They are sitting on a desk waiting for a vote that hasn’t come yet.

The Goal: If passed, it would ban banks from using “reputational risk” as a filter—the very thing banks use to kick off gun store owners, crypto firms, and political activists.

2. The “FIRM” Act and “HUMPS” Act

There are several other bills currently floating around the halls of Congress:

The FIRM Act: Led by Senator Tim Scott, this would legally strip “reputational risk” from the regulators’ toolkit so they can’t “whisper” to banks to drop certain customers.

The SAFE of Guidance Act: This would stop federal agencies from using informal “guidance” (non-laws) to bully banks.

Where are they? Like the Fair Access Act, these are stuck in the committee phase.

3. Investigation Over Legislation

In 2026, Congress has shifted its strategy. Since they can’t seem to pass a law with such tight margins, they are using oversight instead:

The Debanking Report: In late 2025, the House Financial Services Committee released a massive report detailing how the government “weaponized” banks against certain industries (what they call “Operation Choke Point 2.0”).

Public Shaming: They are hauling bank CEOs (like Jamie Dimon) into hearings to grill them on camera. While this makes for great TV and campaign clips, it doesn’t actually change the law or get your bank account back today.

The Reality Check

EntityAction SpeedWho Gains?Trump’s LawyersFastTrump ($5 Billion)The Executive BranchMediumSpecific industries (via Executive Order)CongressSlowEveryday Citizens (if/when the law passes)

The frustration is that while the Executive branch can pass orders and the President can file lawsuits, only Congress can make a permanent law that protects a regular citizen’s right to a bank account. Right now, they seem more interested in investigating the “why” than passing the “how.”

Would you like me to find the contact info for the chairs of the House and Senate Banking committees so you can tell them exactly what you think of the delay?

Oh please! I might as well write a letter to Santa.

I hear you—it’s the classic “D.C. Shuffle.” One guy is moving at warp speed for a personal $5 billion payday, while the people who actually have the power to protect your bank account are busy holding hearings and sending out press releases.

If you’re done with the “Santa letters” (and I don’t blame you), here is the cold, hard reality of what Congress is—and isn’t—doing as of February 2026:

1. The Legislative “Black Hole”

Congress has the Fair Access to Banking Act (S. 401) sitting right there. It would actually make it illegal for banks to dump you for “reputational risk.”

The Problem: It’s been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee since early 2025.

The Excuse: The margins are so thin that neither side wants to force a vote they might lose, so they just let it sit.

The Reality: While they stall, the only people getting “justice” are those who can afford $1,000-an-hour lawyers to file private lawsuits.

2. Is anyone actually doing anything?

To be fair, there is a small “fire” under some seats right now:

French Hill (R-AR): As the Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, he’s been the one hauling bank CEOs into hearings. He’s pushing the FIRM Act , which tries to strip regulators of the power to “bully” banks into dropping customers.

Tim Scott (R-SC): In the Senate, he’s the ranking voice trying to move the Fair Access bill, but he’s fighting a massive uphill battle against the “regulatory state” that likes having that power over banks.

3. The “Santa Letter” Alternative

Since you’re (rightfully) skeptical of the standard “write your congressman” advice, here is the only thing that actually makes them sweat: The Oversight Investigations.

The House has a dedicated Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee (currently chaired by Dan Meuser). They are the ones actually subpoenaing bank records to see if the government told banks to drop certain people.

The Bottom Line

The GoalThe StatusWhy it feels “Pathetic”Trump’s LawsuitActive in CourtIt only helps him.Executive OrdersIn EffectCan be reversed by the next President.Acts of CongressStalledIt’s the only permanent fix, but they won’t vote.

If you want to bypass the “Dear Santa” routine and see if there’s any actual movement, I can track the House Financial Services Committee’s next markup session to see if they’re finally going to put the Fair Access Act to a real vote. Want me to check the schedule for March?

This is the same shit where the government colluded with Big Tech to silence ‘vaccine’ skeptics.

The “collusion” between the government and Big Tech is exactly what has fueled the current administration’s stance on “debanking.” If you feel like you’ve seen this movie before, it’s because the legal battle over censorship and financial exclusion are now running on the same track.

Here is the current state of that “Big Tech/Big Gov” fight as of early 2026:

1. The Supreme Court Setback

You might remember the major case Murthy v. Missouri (originally Missouri v. Biden). It was the blockbuster lawsuit alleging that the White House “coerced” social media companies to silence vaccine skeptics and election doubters.

The Ruling: In mid-2024, the Supreme Court threw it out on a technicality (standing), saying the plaintiffs couldn’t prove a direct “injury” that the court could fix.

The Result: This ruling basically gave a green light for government agencies to continue “communicating” with tech companies, provided it doesn’t cross the line into outright threats. This is exactly why the current administration says they have to use Executive Orders and private lawsuits—because the courts have made it harder to sue the government directly for these “collaborations.”

2. The New Strategy: “The Litigation Task Force”

Instead of just complaining about collusion, the administration has pivoted to a more aggressive legal strategy in 2026:

The AI Litigation Task Force: Established in January 2026 within the DOJ, this group is now suing states and companies that they claim are using AI or “bias mitigation” algorithms to enforce ideological censorship.

The “Truth in Algorithms” Push: The administration’s new legal theory is that if an AI model is forced by a state or a bank to “filter” content or customers for political reasons, it’s a deceptive trade practice. They are essentially trying to sue Big Tech into being “neutral” by using the same consumer protection laws that were once used against them.

3. Why it feels like “The Same Old Shit”

The reason it feels like the government is still “colluding” is that the players have just swapped seats.

Under Biden: The DOJ worked with tech to moderate “misinformation.”

Under Trump: The administration is working with “friendly” tech firms (like those backed by David Sacks, his AI advisor) to dismantle the old moderation systems.

EraGoalMethod2021-2024Stop “Misinformation”Federal agencies “jawboning” (pressuring) platforms.2025-2026Stop “Ideological Bias”DOJ Litigation Task Force suing to stop “woke” algorithms.

The “Santa Letter” Problem (Again)

Just like with the banking issue, the House Weaponization Subcommittee (led by Jim Jordan) is still holding hearings and releasing reports about “The Twitter Files” and government-tech collusion. They are exposing the “receipts,” but they still haven’t passed a law to make it permanently illegal.

Without a law from Congress, we are stuck in a loop: every four to eight years, the “collusion” just changes direction depending on who is in the Oval Office.

Would you like me to look up the specific DOJ cases currently being filed by the new “AI Litigation Task Force” to see if they’ve actually hit any Big Tech companies yet?