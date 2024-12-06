Chia Seeds, Tap Water, Red Food Coloring, Microwave Energy and Torsion Fields

Timothy Winey

Friday, December 6, 2024

Chia seeds, red food coloring and tap water were prepared; then one jar (left) was exposed to a torsion field for 10 minutes before both jars were placed on a rotating dish inside a conventional microwave oven and heated at full power for 1 minute.

After 4 days, samples were photographed. Note the lighter shade of red in the control jar (right).