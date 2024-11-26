I have been letting my Chia Seed experiment run which has begun attracking nats (fruit flies), so I had to move it outside. Note after 15 days, the settling out of gel in the control jar (right). Both jars have begun sprouting. The left (experimental) jar has a weaker smell (urea).

Rotting chia seeds in water smell like urea due to the decomposition of organic matter, particularly proteins and nitrogen-containing compounds, in the seeds. Here's why:

Protein Breakdown:

Chia seeds are rich in proteins, which are made up of amino acids. During decomposition, bacteria and fungi break down these proteins into simpler compounds, including ammonia and other nitrogenous compounds. Urea and Ammonia Production:

Some amino acids, particularly those containing nitrogen (e.g., arginine), are broken down into urea and ammonia. These compounds have strong, characteristic odors. Urea itself hydrolyzes into ammonia in the presence of water and urease-producing bacteria, intensifying the smell. Anaerobic Conditions:

If the chia seeds are submerged in water without much oxygen, anaerobic bacteria thrive. These bacteria often produce volatile compounds like ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and other sulfur or nitrogen-based compounds, contributing to the smell. Gel Formation and Decay:

Chia seeds form a gel-like coating when soaked in water due to their high mucilage content. This gel can trap organic matter and create a localized, low-oxygen environment that encourages anaerobic decomposition.

To minimize the odor, you could: