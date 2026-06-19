What does Cherenkov light have to do with the hydrated electron, if anything?

At first glance, Cherenkov light (the eerie blue glow of particles moving faster than the phase velocity of light in a medium) and the hydrated electron (a free electron trapped and stabilized inside a cage of water molecules, denoted as eaq−​) seem like two entirely unrelated physical phenomena.

However, in the fields of radiation chemistry and pulse radiolysis, they are intimately, and sometimes contentiously, intertwined. Their relationship boils down to two main connections: the analytical tool and the background interference.

1. The Tool: Cherenkov Light as a Probe

To study the hydrated electron, scientists use a technique called pulse radiolysis. A linear accelerator fires an ultra-short, high-energy pulse of electrons into water. This instantly ionizes the water, generating a massive cloud of hydrated electrons.

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Because hydrated electrons are highly reactive and disappear in nanoseconds, scientists need a way to measure them instantly.

As that same high-energy electron pulse zips through the water, it generates Cherenkov light . Wikipedia

In early stroboscopic pulse radiolysis setups, scientists used this naturally occurring, incredibly short flash of Cherenkov light as an internal “probe.”

By routing this light through a optical delay line, they could shine it back through the sample to measure the optical absorption of the freshly formed hydrated electrons, mapping their behavior on a picosecond timescale.

2. The Interfere: Spectral Overlap

When measuring hydrated electrons using external lasers, Cherenkov radiation flips from a useful tool into an absolute headache.

FeatureHydrated Electron (eaq−​)Cherenkov RadiationOriginChemical species (solvated radical)Physical phenomenon (electromagnetic shockwave)Spectral PeakAbsorbs strongly in red/near-infrared (~715–800 nm)Broad continuous spectrum emitting heavily in ultraviolet/blue

Even though they dominate opposite ends of the spectrum, Cherenkov light is a continuous emission that bleeds into the visible and near-infrared regions. Because the electron beam creates both the hydrated electrons and the Cherenkov flash at the exact same fraction of a second, the intense Cherenkov light acts as a massive background noise signal (artifact) that can blind optical detectors attempting to cleanly measure the hydrated electron’s absorption spectrum.

Summary

If you are studying the birthplace of radiation chemistry, Cherenkov light is the literal flash of the gun, while the hydrated electron is the smoke left behind. Scientists must meticulously calculate and subtract the Cherenkov light profile to accurately see the birth and decay of the hydrated electron.