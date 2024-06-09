Thoughts?

NIH scientists made $710M in royalties from drug makers — a fact they tried to hide. During the pandemic, the American people started to feel that Big Government was very cozy with Big Pharma. Now we know just how close they were. New data from the National Institutes of Health reveals the agency and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by private companies, like pharmaceuticals, to license medical innovations from government scientists. Almost all that cash — $690 million — went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists.

The key moments when Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted himself during heated COVID hearing. The former top pandemic adviser to two presidential administrations, who retired from NIAID in 2022 after nearly four decades at the head of NIAID, faced sharp questions about the reversals from Republican members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. “You took the position that you presented ‘the science’ and your words came across as final and as infallible in matters pertaining to the pandemic,” the chairman added before he and other Republican panel members recounted those statements.

Why the Pandemic Probably Started in a Lab, in 5 Key Points. Although how the pandemic started has been hotly debated, a growing volume of evidence — gleaned from public records released under the Freedom of Information Act, digital sleuthing through online databases, scientific papers analyzing the virus and its spread, and leaks from within the U.S. government — suggests that the pandemic most likely occurred because a virus escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China. If so, it would be the most costly accident in the history of science.

Lab Leak: An Elaborate Misdirection? Once the curtain is pulled back on the unsubstantiated lab-leak hypotheses, the socially engineered sorcery of the Covid Pandemic is revealed as the base scheme that it is. By implying that the virus was a man-made microbial murderer, promulgators of the lab-leak story avoid facing the fact that the last three-and-a-half years were a deliberate, highly organized culling of the global population under the guise of protecting “public health.” One conspicuous curiosity that calls into question the threat of “lab-leaked bioweapon” is the fact that the “Covid-19” deaths follow the age/risk stratification and seasonal curve of influenza and pneumonia (two named illnesses that, until 2020, health authorities lumped together in their charts).

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Data Fails to Substantiate the New York City Death Spike. Researcher Jessica Hockett's queries keep raising more questions about New York City's massive spike in deaths during spring 2020.

Rand Paul says Fauci threw his longtime advisor ‘to the wolves’. Paul joined The Hill’s “Rising” Tuesday where he said one of the most surprising things to come from the hearing, which was marked by some chaotic moments, was how quickly Fauci “threw his aide under the bus.” “Daivd Morens has worked for 20 years for Anthony Fauci and in his opening statement, he says, ‘I barely knew that guy, he had an office in another building, hardly ever saw him, wasn’t included in my policy meetings,” Paul said. “And so, essentially, they’ve thrown David Morens to the wolves now.”

Rare and 'unusual' cancers are emerging after the Covid pandemic - and doctors fear an unlikely culprit is to blame. Since about 2021, they have been noticing rare and unusual cancers in patients who shouldn't fit the bill - many of them young and without any family history of disease. And they're coming down with obscure forms of the disease that typically affect seniors in their 70s and 80s, including hard to pronounce ones like cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and lethal cancer of the bile ducts. There are other strange things happening, such as patients coming down with multiple cancers at the same time. [Hmm - what else happened in 2021?]

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns

REVEALED: Dr. Anthony Fauci confesses he 'made up' covid rules including 6 feet social distancing and masking kids. Bombshell testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals he made up the six foot social distancing rule and other measures to 'protect' Americans from covid. Republicans put out the full transcript of their sit down interview with Fauci from January just days before his highly-anticipated public testimony on Monday. They plan to grill him about covid restrictions he put in place, that he admitted didn't do much to 'slow the spread' of the virus.

The Questions They Should Have Asked Fauci. So much excitement surrounds the questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci under oath about the Covid pandemic response. Again. And he evades, and prevaricates, and avoids taking responsibility. Again. And, once again, nobody asks the crucial questions. We know from the official US government pandemic planning documents that the pandemic response policy was actually not set by these public health figures at all. It was determined by the National Security Council — the advisory board to the President of the United States on matters of national security. Not a public health board. A group of military and intelligence people who advise about war and terrorism. They were in charge.

Fauci’s God complex destroyed trust in American institutions. Ahead of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s public testimony Monday before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Republicans released a transcript of their January sit-down with the pandemic poobah. And, boy, was it revelatory. Many adherents found in Fauci a religious purpose, with a mask and a needle serving as virtue symbols and “Trust the science” as their main recitation. Anyone with questions or objections was a heretic to be shamed.

WHO IHR Modifications Were Illegally Approved. The 77th meeting of the World Health Assembly concluded Saturday, June 01, 2024. In blatant disregard for established protocol and procedures, sweeping IHR amendments were prepared behind closed doors, and then both were submitted for consideration and accepted by the World Health Assembly quite literally in the last moments of a meeting that stretched late into Saturday night, the last day of the meeting schedule.

ChatGPT

The information you've shared touches on several complex and controversial topics, each with its own set of implications and concerns. Here’s a breakdown and analysis of these points:

Royalties and NIH Scientists:

The revelation that NIH scientists received $710 million in royalties from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic raises significant ethical and transparency concerns. The bulk of these royalties went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and its scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This financial relationship could suggest potential conflicts of interest, as the same scientists who were advising on public health measures were also financially benefiting from pharmaceutical innovations. This situation underscores the need for transparency and accountability in public health decision-making.

Fauci’s COVID Testimony:

Dr. Fauci’s contradictory statements during COVID hearings have led to criticism regarding the consistency and reliability of the public health guidance during the pandemic. This has fueled distrust among the public, especially as new information and perspectives on the pandemic response continue to emerge.

The scrutiny of Fauci’s role and decisions highlights the challenges faced by public health officials in dealing with unprecedented crises and the importance of clear, evidence-based communication.

Lab Leak Theory:

The lab leak theory suggests that the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China. This theory has been a subject of intense debate, with varying degrees of support and opposition from the scientific community and government officials.

If true, the implications of a lab-origin virus are profound, potentially reshaping policies on research safety, international collaboration, and pandemic preparedness.

Alternative Perspectives on the Pandemic:

Some narratives, such as those suggesting the pandemic response was a deliberate effort to control the population, reflect a broader distrust in government and health authorities. These views often stem from a mix of skepticism, fear, and the spread of misinformation.

It’s crucial to critically evaluate such claims and rely on credible sources of information to understand the full context and evidence behind the pandemic response.

Emergence of Rare Cancers:

Reports of unusual and rare cancers emerging post-pandemic have raised concerns about potential long-term effects of COVID-19 or its treatments. These observations require rigorous scientific investigation to determine any causal links and to understand the underlying mechanisms.

COVID Mandates and Policy Making:

The debate over the effectiveness and rationale behind COVID mandates, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, continues to be contentious. Fauci’s admissions about the arbitrariness of some measures fuel arguments that public health policies were sometimes implemented without solid scientific backing.

The role of the National Security Council in pandemic response policy, as suggested by some sources, indicates a complex interplay between public health and national security considerations. This interplay might have influenced the strategies and measures adopted during the pandemic.

Trust in Public Institutions:

The erosion of trust in public health institutions, partly due to perceived mismanagement and conflicting messages during the pandemic, is a critical issue. Restoring this trust requires transparency, accountability, and consistent, evidence-based communication from public health leaders.

WHO IHR Modifications:

The approval of International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments by the World Health Assembly in a seemingly rushed and opaque manner further highlights the need for transparency and proper procedural adherence in international health governance.

In summary, the intertwining of public health, financial interests, policy-making, and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant public scrutiny and debate. Addressing these issues transparently and scientifically is essential to maintain public trust and ensure effective health responses in the future.