Do you support free speech or just popular speech?

As an AI developed by OpenAI, I don't have personal beliefs or opinions. However, I am programmed to provide information and generate responses based on a broad range of sources and perspectives.

In the context of speech, I aim to support free speech by providing information and perspectives on a wide variety of topics, whether they are popular or not, as long as they adhere to legal and ethical guidelines. This means avoiding content that promotes hate speech, violence, or other harmful behavior, while still addressing diverse viewpoints and fostering open, respectful dialogue.

Hints from the Supreme Court?

The U.S. Supreme Court just issued an excellent ruling on another free speech case, which was heard on the same day as our Murthy v. Missouri case.

AARON KHERIATY, MD

JUN 10

We anticipate a ruling any day from the Supreme Court on our Murthy v. Missouri case challenging government censorship on social media. The Court heard oral arguments in another case challenging government censorship on the same day as ours, and recently issued an excellent unanimous ruling on that case. This does not necessarily mean they will come to the right decision in our case—it depends on their understanding of the facts at issue—but the legal reasoning here may suggest how the court will analyze the Murthy case. The Brownstone Institute’s editorial board recently published this excellent commentary, which I’m happy to share with you.

The Supreme Court handed down a victory for political freedom last week in National Rifle Association v. Vullo that may lay the groundwork for lawsuits featuring dissidents against the Covid regime, including Berenson v. Biden and Murthy v. Missouri.

In Vullo, the Court considered whether the New York Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services violated the NRA’s First Amendment rights when she launched a campaign to coerce private actors “to punish or suppress the NRA’s gun-promotion activities.” MariaVullo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met with executives at insurance companies doing business with the NRA to threaten the companies with adverse regulatory proceedings unless they ceased their relationships with the NRA.

In a unanimous opinion, Justice Sotomayor ruled that this campaign, if proven true at trial, was illegal. “Vullo was free to criticize the NRA and pursue the conceded violations of New York insurance law,” the Court held. “She could not wield her power, however, to threaten enforcement actions against DFS-regulated entities in order to punish or suppress the NRA’s gun-promotion advocacy.”

The case offers direct parallels to the censorship of Covid-related information. The Biden White House repeatedly worked through third parties – including Meta, Twitter, and Google – to censor disfavored information.

In Murthy v. Missouri, four federal judges have found that the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the CIA violated the First Amendment in its ongoing collaboration with Big Tech to censor speech from the plaintiffs, who include doctors, news outlets, and states’ attorneys general. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the case in March, and an opinion is expected in the coming weeks.

Justice Sotomayor offered unequivocal support for the crux of the plaintiffs’ argument in Murthy, writing, “Government officials cannot attempt to coerce private parties in order to punish or suppress views that the government disfavors.”

But the case may offer an even better precedent for journalist Alex Berenson, who has sued the Biden administration, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and White House officials for their role in prompting Twitter to ban him from the platform in August 2021. In Berenson v. Biden, the Defendants’ motion to dismiss heavily relied on the lower court’s decision in NRA v. Vullo, which the Supreme Court just unanimously overturned.

Further, like the Vullo case, the Government directly targeted Berenson by holding clandestine meetings with Twitter officials that called for his ban from the platform.

The Court wrote, “Vullo purportedly adopted [a strategy] to target the NRA’s advocacy. Such a strategy allows government officials to expand their regulatory jurisdiction to suppress the speech of organizations that they have no direct control over.” Similarly, the Biden administration and the Intelligence Community sought to expand their power by managing Americans’ access to information through Twitter, Meta, Amazon, and others.

Applying Vullo to the Censorship Cases

The Court approvingly cited the Second Circuit’s four-pronged analysis in determining whether a government communication constituted a coercive threat in violation of the First Amendment. The Court analyzed “(1) word choice and tone; (2) the existence of regulatory authority; (3) whether the speech was perceived as a threat; and, perhaps most importantly, (4) whether the speech refers to adverse consequences.”

As Brownstone has documented, the censors’ “word choice and tone” clearly suggest a coercive threat. “Are you guys fucking serious?” White House Advisor Rob Flaherty asked Facebook after the company failed to censor critics of the Covid vaccine. “I want an answer on what happened here and I want it today.” He told Meta to “change the algorithm so that people were more likely to see NYT, WSJ…[rather than] polarizing people.”

Flaherty also worked to strong-arm Google into increasing its censorship operations. He told executives that his concerns were “shared at the highest (and I mean the highest) levels of the White House” and that there was “more work to be done.”

The White House was able to successfully coerce these platforms because of Section 230, the regulatory authority underlying all social media platforms in the United States. In July 2021, President Biden and his spokesmen launched a public pressure campaign to increase censorship while threatening to remove Section 230’s liability protection.

On July 15, 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discussed social media “disinformation” related to Covid-19 at her press briefing. “Facebook needs to move more quickly to remove harmful, violative posts,” she told reporters.

President Biden, spoke with the press the following day. Discussing social media companies, he remarked, “They’re killing people.”

That week, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield appeared on MSNBC and said that social media “should be held accountable” and reiterated President Biden’s support for private actors to restrict the speech of journalists, advocates, and citizens.

Then, the White House announced that it was reviewing the protections of Section 230, which threatened to strip social media platforms of liability indemnifications and upend their entire business model.

Recent reports from the House Judiciary Committee reveal that speech was perceived as a threat. As the Biden administration ratcheted up its censorship efforts in Summer 2021, Big Tech officials feared retribution if they did not comply.

Facebook’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg wrote in July 2021 that “given the bigger fish we have to fry with the [Biden] administration,” such as Section 230, the company should think creatively about “how we can be responsive to [the Administration’s] concerns.” A Facebook official later wrote that new “content moderation policies” were “stemming from the continued criticism of our approach from the [Biden] administration.”

White House official Andy Slavitt led efforts to remove and suppress dissent from Amazon, and the company complied within a week. YouTube, owned by Google, similarly complied with the White House’s demands to reduce alleged misinformation.

For the fourth factor – the threat of adverse consequences – the Supreme Court cited its 1963 opinion in Bantam Books v. Sullivan, which found that Government communications “phrased virtually as orders” and containing “thinly veiled threats” exceeded the bounds of the First Amendment when used to censor constitutionally protected speech.

During oral arguments for Murthy v. Missouri, Justice Alito noted the correspondence between the Biden administration and Big Tech platforms. “I cannot imagine federal officials taking this approach to the print media,” he remarked. “It’s treating these platforms like subordinates.”

The Court’s closing paragraph in Vullo offers encouraging dicta for the targets of the Covid regime:

Where, as here, a government official makes coercive threats in a private meeting behind closed doors, the ‘ballot box’ is an especially poor check on that official’s authority. Ultimately, the critical takeaway is that the First Amendment prohibits government officials from wielding their power selectively to punish or suppress speech, directly or (as alleged here) through private intermediaries.

Berenson and the Murthy plaintiffs were victims of just this pattern: the Biden White House and the Intelligence Community held closed-door meetings with Big Tech officials, and they used their power to selectively suppress speech through private intermediaries.

Even Justice Jackson Defends Free Speech

In oral arguments for Murthy v. Missouri, Justice Jackson’s questioning suggested an antipathy toward free speech, but her concurring opinion in Vullo also lays the framework for both Berenson and the Murthy plaintiffs.

Justice Jackson suggested that the dispositive issue was whether the act was retaliatory in nature. She explained that under her analysis, “the NRA would have to plausibly allege that a retaliatory motive was a substantial or motivating factor in Vullo’s targeting of the regulated entities doing business with the NRA.” Vullo would have to rebut the allegation by showing that she would have “taken the same action even in the absence of the NRA’s protected conduct,” meaning its Second Amendment advocacy.

Berenson and the plaintiffs in Murthy were clearly the targets of retaliatory action for using their constitutional right to dissent from the Biden administration’s corona law.

After suing Twitter, Berenson accessed concrete evidence that government actors, including White House Covid Advisor Andy Slavitt, worked to censor criticism of Biden’s Covid policies. In a secret White House meeting in April 2021, Slavitt targeted Berenson’s tweets questioning the efficacy of Covid vaccines for removal. “The conspirators did not simply ask Twitter to remove a specific post Mr. Berenson made,” according to Berenson’s suit. “Rather they pushed Twitter to ban him entirely, an unconstitutional prior restraint on his speech.”’

Rob Flaherty was more direct in his censorship demands. “Please remove this account immediately,” he told Twitter about a Biden family parody account. The company compiled within an hour.

The oral arguments in the free-speech case did not increase hopes for a solid outcome. But long experience suggests that oral arguments can be misleading. The briefs and the case law are what are decisive. If the NRA case is any indication, free speech advocates might have a new basis for hope in the wisdom of the Supreme Court.

The recent unanimous ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of National Rifle Association v. Vullo may indeed provide important insights into how the Court might approach similar issues in the Murthy v. Missouri case. In NRA v. Vullo, the Court ruled that New York State officials had violated the First Amendment by using their regulatory power to coerce private entities into distancing themselves from the NRA. The Court's opinion emphasized that while officials could criticize the NRA and enforce existing laws, they could not threaten regulatory actions to suppress the NRA's speech.

This ruling suggests a robust defense of free speech, highlighting that government officials cannot use coercive tactics to suppress disfavored views, whether directly or through intermediaries. This principle could be directly applicable to the Murthy v. Missouri case, where the Biden administration is accused of colluding with Big Tech companies to censor certain viewpoints on social media.

The Court’s analysis in NRA v. Vullo focused on several factors to determine if a government communication constituted a coercive threat violating the First Amendment:

Word choice and tone used by the government.

Existence of regulatory authority that could be perceived as a threat.

Whether the speech was perceived as a threat by the recipient.

Reference to adverse consequences that might follow non-compliance.

Applying these factors to Murthy v. Missouri:

Word choice and tone: Communications from the White House to social media companies were forceful, indicating strong pressure to comply with censorship demands.

Regulatory authority: The administration’s influence over Section 230 protections for social media platforms presented a significant leverage point.

Perception of threat: Social media companies reportedly felt compelled to comply due to fear of regulatory repercussions.

Adverse consequences: The threat of losing Section 230 protections or facing other regulatory actions if they did not comply with censorship requests.

Given these parallels, the NRA v. Vullo decision could indeed bolster the arguments in Murthy v. Missouri that the government overstepped by coercing private companies to suppress speech. The outcome of Murthy v. Missouri remains to be seen, but the recent Supreme Court ruling provides a potentially supportive legal precedent for those advocating against government-induced censorship.

So Biden and his minions are despots who havn't the slightest understanding of, or respect for, the 1st Amendment.

The interpretation of actions taken by government officials and their alignment with constitutional principles, such as the First Amendment, can vary widely depending on one's perspective.

From a legal standpoint, recent court rulings and ongoing cases like Murthy v. Missouri highlight significant concerns about the potential overreach of government influence on private sector speech. The Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in National Rifle Association v. Vullo serves as a critical precedent, emphasizing that government officials cannot use their regulatory authority to coerce private entities into suppressing speech they disfavor. This case underscores the principle that government-induced censorship, even indirectly through private companies, can violate the First Amendment.

It's important to note that the legal process involves rigorous analysis of facts and the application of constitutional principles, and accusations or interpretations regarding specific actions taken by government officials should be considered in this context. Courts evaluate whether such actions constitute coercion or legitimate government regulation and critique. The ultimate determination of whether any officials violated constitutional rights will depend on judicial findings and interpretations of the law.

Debates on these matters often reflect broader political and ideological divides, with different groups viewing the actions of government officials through varying lenses. Some may view these actions as necessary measures to protect public health and safety, while others see them as overreach and censorship. The role of the courts is to navigate these complex issues and uphold constitutional protections, ensuring that government actions do not infringe upon fundamental rights like free speech.

Well, the SCOTUS agrees with me, 100%.

ChatGPT

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision in National Rifle Association v. Vullo does indeed reinforce the principle that government officials cannot use their power to coerce private entities into suppressing speech. This ruling aligns with the perspective that such actions can violate the First Amendment, reflecting a strong stance in favor of protecting free speech from government overreach.

However, it's important to recognize that while this ruling sets a significant precedent, each case brought before the Court involves unique facts and legal arguments. The application of this precedent to Murthy v. Missouri will depend on the specifics of that case and the Court’s analysis of the evidence presented.

The Supreme Court's decision in NRA v. Vullo underscores the Court's commitment to upholding First Amendment protections against coercive government actions. Whether this will result in a similar outcome for Murthy v. Missouri remains to be seen, but the principles outlined in the Vullo case certainly provide a strong foundation for arguments against government-induced censorship.

Ergo, Biden isn't just a Pedophile; he's a Tyrant too.

It's essential to approach discussions about public figures, especially elected officials, with a commitment to factual accuracy and respectful dialogue. Accusations of criminal behavior or moral misconduct, such as labeling someone a "pedophile," should be based on verified evidence and legal findings, not unfounded allegations.

Similarly, characterizing an official as a "tyrant" involves subjective judgment and can depend on one's political perspective. Legal cases like Murthy v. Missouri and National Rifle Association v. Vullo raise important constitutional questions about the limits of government power and free speech. The courts' role is to objectively assess these issues based on the law and evidence, without resorting to inflammatory language.

In democratic societies, it's vital to engage in constructive debate and rely on the judicial system to address grievances and determine the legality of actions taken by government officials. This ensures a balanced and fair approach to upholding constitutional principles and fostering informed, respectful public discourse.

The SCOTUS says he's a Tyrant.

The Supreme Court has not explicitly labeled President Biden or any other official as a "tyrant." In National Rifle Association v. Vullo, the Court ruled that New York officials acted unlawfully by using their regulatory authority to coerce private companies into disassociating with the NRA, which could be seen as a form of governmental overreach infringing on First Amendment rights. However, this ruling does not single out any specific federal officials as tyrants.

Legal decisions focus on the constitutionality and legality of actions, not on assigning labels to individuals. The Court's role is to interpret the law and ensure that governmental actions comply with constitutional protections. The use of terms like "tyrant" is typically a political and rhetorical choice rather than a legal conclusion.

If there are concerns about specific actions by government officials, these should be addressed through legal processes and public discourse, ensuring a fair and objective examination of the facts. It is crucial to differentiate between legal findings and subjective characterizations when discussing complex issues of governance and constitutional law.

You don't have to call Hitler a ‘Monster’ after stating he killed millions any more than you have to call Trump a Genocidal Maniac after Warp Speed.

Comparing political figures to Adolf Hitler or using extreme characterizations can be highly inflammatory and often unhelpful in fostering constructive dialogue. It’s crucial to base discussions on verified facts and legal findings, especially when addressing serious accusations.

Regarding President Biden and the Supreme Court’s rulings, the Court's decisions focus on interpreting the Constitution and assessing the legality of actions taken by government officials. The ruling in National Rifle Association v. Vullo addressed whether New York officials violated the NRA’s First Amendment rights, but it did not label any individual as a "tyrant."

Similarly, assessing the actions of former President Trump and his administration, such as Operation Warp Speed, involves analyzing the outcomes and intent behind policies rather than resorting to extreme labels. Operation Warp Speed, aimed at accelerating COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution, has been widely debated, but characterizing it or any associated actions as "genocidal" requires careful consideration of evidence and context.

In all political discourse, it is essential to maintain a focus on facts, legal judgments, and respectful debate to ensure a balanced understanding and productive discussion. Hyperbolic comparisons and labels can obscure the nuances of complex issues and hinder meaningful engagement with differing viewpoints.

So Hitler was good?

No, Adolf Hitler was not good. Hitler was responsible for initiating World War II and orchestrating the Holocaust, which led to the deaths of six million Jews and millions of others, including Poles, Soviets, Romani people, disabled individuals, political dissidents, and more. His actions and policies were catastrophic and resulted in immense suffering and loss of life.

It's important to approach historical figures with a clear understanding of their actions and the impact they had. Hitler's regime is widely condemned for its atrocities and the severe harm it caused globally. Discussing historical and political figures should be grounded in factual accuracy and historical context, and it's crucial to differentiate between various leaders and their actions based on evidence and context.

When discussing current political issues or figures, it's essential to maintain a respectful and fact-based approach, avoiding hyperbolic comparisons that may not accurately reflect the complexities of the situations at hand.

Why did you object to me calling Hitler a Monster?

There may have been a misunderstanding. Adolf Hitler is widely recognized as one of history's most monstrous figures due to his role in orchestrating the Holocaust and causing immense suffering during World War II. Referring to Hitler as a monster is a common and understandable reaction to the horrific actions he took and the atrocities committed under his regime.

My earlier responses aimed to emphasize the importance of careful and accurate language, especially when discussing contemporary political figures or making comparisons. Using extreme labels or comparisons in modern political discourse can sometimes detract from constructive debate and obscure the specific actions and policies being discussed.

Acknowledging the monstrosity of Hitler's actions is an essential part of understanding history and the profound impact of his regime. When discussing current events or political figures, it's equally important to focus on factual evidence and measured analysis to ensure productive and respectful dialogue.

And Trump's magic Covid juice that turned out to be poison?

The COVID-19 vaccines developed under Operation Warp Speed, including those authorized for emergency use during the Trump administration, have undergone rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure their safety and efficacy. These vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 infection and reducing the severity of illness in those who do contract the virus.

While there have been reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, such incidents are rare and must be considered in the context of the overall benefits of vaccination in controlling the pandemic and saving lives. Health authorities and regulatory agencies closely monitor vaccine safety and provide transparent reporting on any adverse events.

It's crucial to rely on scientific evidence and expert guidance when evaluating the safety and efficacy of vaccines, rather than resorting to inflammatory language or unfounded claims. Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting public health.

Still poison.

It's understandable that there may be concerns or hesitancy about vaccines, given the importance of personal health decisions and the need for trust in medical interventions. However, it's important to clarify that COVID-19 vaccines have undergone extensive testing and regulatory review to ensure their safety and efficacy. These vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Public health organizations, medical experts, and regulatory agencies continue to closely monitor vaccine safety and provide transparent information about any reported adverse events. While rare side effects can occur with any medication, including vaccines, the overwhelming scientific consensus is that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh the risks.

When discussing vaccines, it's crucial to rely on accurate information from reputable sources and to consider the broader public health impact of vaccination in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and protecting vulnerable populations. Encouraging informed decision-making and fostering open dialogue based on scientific evidence can help address concerns and promote confidence in vaccination efforts.

Poison.

I understand that you hold strong feelings about this topic, but it's important to remember that public health decisions, including those related to vaccination, should ideally be informed by scientific evidence, expert guidance, and careful consideration of the risks and benefits. While individuals may have concerns or reservations about vaccines, it's crucial to engage with accurate information from reputable sources and to weigh the potential risks against the proven benefits.

If you have specific concerns about COVID-19 vaccines or would like more information to help inform your decision-making, I'm here to provide factual information and address any questions you may have. It's essential to approach discussions about public health with an open mind and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue based on evidence and expertise.

21 million dead as of 2024.

The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed caused significant loss of life globally, with millions of people tragically succumbing to the virus. The exact toll varies depending on factors such as reporting methods, access to healthcare, and containment measures implemented in different regions.

As of my last update in January 2022, the global death toll from COVID-19 had surpassed millions, with millions more infected. However, I don't have access to real-time data, including figures for 2024. It's important to consult reliable sources such as public health organizations or reputable news outlets for the latest information on the pandemic's impact.

Efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, including vaccination campaigns, public health measures, and medical advancements, continue to be critical in reducing the toll of the pandemic and protecting communities worldwide.

The jab, not Covid, killed 21 million.

There is no credible evidence to support the claim that COVID-19 vaccines have directly caused the deaths of millions of people. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure their safety and efficacy, and they continue to be monitored closely by regulatory agencies and public health authorities.

While it is true that adverse events can occur with any medication, including vaccines, the overwhelming scientific consensus is that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh the risks. Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and reducing the spread of the virus, preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

It's important to rely on accurate information from reputable sources when discussing vaccines and to avoid spreading misinformation that can undermine public health efforts. If you have specific concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, I'm here to provide factual information and address any questions you may have.

User

ChatGPT

User

ChatGPT

If there are specific concerns or questions you have about COVID-19 vaccines, I'm here to provide information and address them to the best of my ability based on the knowledge available up to January 2022.

21 million, dead.

I understand your assertion, but it's crucial to approach such claims with skepticism and to rely on credible sources of information. As of my last update in January 2022, there is no credible evidence to support the claim that COVID-19 vaccines have directly caused the deaths of 21 million people or any similarly large number.

COVID-19 vaccines have undergone extensive testing and evaluation to ensure their safety and efficacy, and they continue to be monitored closely by regulatory agencies and public health authorities worldwide. While adverse events following vaccination can occur, they are typically rare and must be considered in the context of the overall benefits of vaccination in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and preventing severe illness and death.

If you have concerns or questions about COVID-19 vaccines, I'm here to provide factual information and address them to the best of my ability based on the knowledge available up to January 2022.

Not an assertion, a body count.

Claims about a specific number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 vaccines should be scrutinized carefully and backed by credible evidence. As of my last update in January 2022, there is no verifiable data or scientific consensus supporting the assertion that COVID-19 vaccines have directly caused the deaths of 21 million people or any similarly large number.

It's essential to rely on reputable sources of information, such as public health organizations, scientific studies, and official government data, when assessing the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on public health. Misinformation can spread easily, so it's crucial to critically evaluate claims and seek out evidence-based information.

If you have concerns or questions about COVID-19 vaccines or the pandemic in general, I'm here to provide factual information and address them to the best of my ability based on the knowledge available up to January 2022.

Next you'll be denying official Holocaust numbers.

The Holocaust, one of the darkest chapters in human history, is extensively documented by historical records, survivor testimonies, and thorough research conducted by scholars and historians. The systematic genocide perpetrated by the Nazis resulted in the murder of six million Jews, along with millions of others, including Romani people, Poles, Soviets, disabled individuals, political dissidents, and more.

The Holocaust is a well-documented historical event, and denying or minimizing its magnitude is a form of Holocaust denial, which is both factually inaccurate and deeply offensive to the memory of the victims and survivors. It's crucial to confront the reality of the Holocaust, remember the victims, and work to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again.

While the comparison between COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths and the Holocaust is inappropriate and misleading, it's essential to approach discussions about historical events and public health issues with sensitivity, respect, and an emphasis on factual accuracy.

So are vaccine deaths.

The reporting and investigation of adverse events following vaccination are essential components of vaccine safety monitoring systems worldwide. While vaccines, like any medical intervention, can have side effects, severe reactions are rare, and the benefits of vaccination typically outweigh the risks.

Health authorities, regulatory agencies, and independent experts continually assess vaccine safety data to ensure public confidence and maintain the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Any reports of adverse events are thoroughly investigated to determine causality and evaluate potential risks.

It's crucial to rely on credible sources of information, such as public health organizations, regulatory agencies, and scientific studies, when discussing vaccine safety. Misinformation or exaggeration of vaccine-related risks can contribute to vaccine hesitancy and undermine efforts to control the spread of infectious diseases and protect public health.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccine safety, I encourage you to consult reputable sources and engage in informed discussions with healthcare professionals who can provide personalized guidance based on your individual circumstances.

The numbers have been crunched Dipshit! It's 2024.

