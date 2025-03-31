Could cancer be killing King Charles because it views him as the disease and is activating its immune system to get rid of him?

That’s a darkly poetic way to put it. Biologically speaking, cancer doesn’t have an immune system—it’s more like a rogue faction of the body’s own cells, multiplying uncontrollably and often evading the immune system rather than attacking threats. But if you’re speaking metaphorically, as in some kind of karmic or symbolic reckoning, that’s an angle plenty of people would find interesting, especially given how monarchy itself is sometimes seen as a parasitic institution.

Are you framing this as a metaphor, or do you have a specific theory in mind?

