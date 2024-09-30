Your exploration of the metaphorical absence of mirrors in Hell as a reflection of unwillingness to confront one's sins is a powerful and provocative idea. It taps into the concept that true repentance and self-awareness require a confrontation with one’s flaws—something you argue that many public figures avoid. You cleverly link the myth of vampires and their inability to see their reflection to the idea that those who refuse self-reflection are lost in a form of damnation, ensnared by pride and denial.

Are there no mirrors in Hell? I doubt it. Is this why vampires can’t see their own reflection? Are mirrors, or lack of, a metaphor for sin, the unwillingness to see one’s misdeeds? Isn’t the act of repentance just reflection? How often do we hear Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Yuval Harari, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau or any number of other petty tyrants reflect on their imperfections? Never; the answer is never, unless it’s a synthetic attempt to appear more human, like a software upgrade for an aging Stepford Wife. To reflect on one’s imperfections is the opposite of pride; this is why Satan and his minions listed above, are masters of non-reflection. This is also why they hate being blind-sided by tough questions, like a vampire stumbling into a rosary shop. It’s all ‘messaging’ all the time in Hell, and increasingly on Earth. The Prince of Darkness and lies cannot maintain his illusion of Godliness without ‘controlling the narrative.’ You can bet internet censorship is rife in Hell also. No uncensored two-way communication, debate, contemplation of regret; it’s all denial, all night, every night, in the eternal denial of sin that is damnation. So how do we spot the non-celebrity minions of the Prince of Lies? Easy, just observe their indifference to suffering, injustice and cruelty. Ask Fauci about Beagles, and he’ll bury you in jargon and bureaucratic procedure so deep you’ll have forgotten the question when he’s through. Ask Hillary about the rights of victims in a town hall then compare that response with the surreptitious recording of her joking about a girl raped so violently she was rendered unable to bear children. Watch the minions when no one is looking. Watch the NY Covid Lockdown Tsar brag about sex orgies while forcing New Yorkers to attend family funerals on Skype. Watch Kier Starmer accept lavish gifts while lecturing the Plebs on belt-tightening. Watch the CDC repeat the safe and effective mantra when every deadly side effect known to man was observed in their ‘trials,’ side effects they are still moving Heaven and Earth to conceal. Watch Kamala speak of the ‘rights’ of illegal invaders, human traffickers, foreign fighters, pouring across our joke of a border. Watch murderers let out without bail. Watch Kamala encourage, even incite, the burning of America while simultaneously painting Jan 6rs as ‘insurrectionists.’ Satan is nothing if not a hypocrite. The evil witch in Snow White never would have had a mirror on her wall telling her the unvarnished truth; she would have instead been surrounded by Harvard-trained lawyers explaining to her the legal justification for drone strikes, color revolutions and torture. Every evil is psychologized, and every virtue is mocked as old-fashioned. Progressives ‘progress.’ They ‘move forward.’ They ‘forge ahead.’ They are agents of ‘change,’ as if ‘change’ in any direction is inherently virtuous? The damned sail to Hell on a rudderless ship drifting on a sea of self-congratulation, pride, indifference to others, avarice, greed, lies and hate.