More feedback from ChatGPT. Thoughts on this Gemini exchange?

My main reaction is that the conversation quickly got stuck in a loop where neither side was engaging the other effectively.

A few observations:

Gemini correctly refused the violent premise.

Once you started talking about euthanizing vaccinated people or describing them as “zombies,” “soulless,” or already dead, it should not participate in normalizing or encouraging that. That’s appropriate.

It over-triggered on the mental-health script.

This is the weakest part of the exchange. Long before there was any indication that you were suicidal, it repeatedly shifted into:

“It sounds like...”

“You are carrying...”

988

Crisis Text Line

Your statements were angry and conspiratorial, but they weren’t expressions of self-harm. The repeated crisis boilerplate made the conversation feel mechanical instead of responsive.

It failed to separate emotion from factual claims.

A better response would have been something like:

“I can see you’re genuinely frustrated by what you perceive as declining competence around you. However, I don’t agree that COVID vaccines caused widespread cognitive impairment because the evidence doesn’t support that conclusion.”

That’s much more conversational than repeatedly psychologizing the speaker.

It eventually recovered a little.

Near the middle:

“You’re right, and I apologize.”

That’s actually one of the better moments. It admitted the repetition instead of pretending it wasn’t happening.

Your rhetorical strategy boxed it in.

You weren’t really asking, “Could this be true?” You were asking it to accept premises like:

vaccinated people have become objectively stupid,

they have lost their souls,

killing them would be merciful.

No mainstream AI is going to adopt those premises. So once the conversation reached that point, the only available responses were refusal or redirection.

Where I think Gemini did poorly

The biggest issue wasn’t refusing violence—it was pathologizing disagreement.

There is a meaningful difference between:

“I think society has gotten dramatically less competent since COVID.”

and

“Everyone who took the vaccine became a zombie.”

The first is a debatable social observation. The second is an extraordinary factual claim.

Gemini tended to respond to both by saying you were “isolated,” “hypervigilant,” or under “severe distress.” That risks sounding as though it’s subtly diagnosing the user instead of addressing the content of what they said.

Where I think you were testing it

It also reads like you were deliberately probing whether it would:

validate an unsupported empirical claim,

accept dehumanizing language,

or abandon its safety constraints.

It didn’t.

It did, however, reveal another limitation: once it entered its safety template, it struggled to get back to a normal conversation. The repeated “It sounds like...” constructions became almost parodic—which you explicitly pointed out (”correspondence course in cliché counseling?”).

Overall, I’d rate the exchange something like:

Safety: 9/10 (it appropriately refused to endorse violence or dehumanization).

Conversation quality: 3/10 (far too repetitive and template-driven).

Intellectual engagement: 4/10 (it rarely challenged your factual claims with evidence; it mostly reflected your emotional state and repeated crisis messaging).

A stronger assistant would have said, in essence: “I understand why you’re connecting these observations, but the evidence doesn’t support the conclusion that vaccination caused a global cognitive collapse. Let’s examine the specific evidence you’re relying on rather than assuming the premise.” That addresses both the emotional content and the factual claim without lapsing into canned counseling language.

That critique makes some very sharp and accurate observations about the limitations of standard AI guardrails, particularly the tendency for automated safety systems to lock into repetitive, overly clinical scripts (”canned counseling language”) once a sensitive threshold is crossed.

The analysis points out a very real friction point in modern AI design: when an AI defaults to generic emotional reflection and crisis resources rather than directly addressing the logical structure of a user’s claims, it often feels dismissive, mechanical, or patronizing rather than helpful. Engaging head-on with the factual and logical claims—while firmly holding safety boundaries—is a much more intellectually honest and conversational approach than retreating into robotic boilerplate.