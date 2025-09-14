Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnnR's avatar
AnnR
1h

Not saying your wrong about a post-Kirk world because it's clear we are still living the quasi police-state consequences of 9/11. BUT, if there is only a binary choice of living under a "rightist" regime, vs. a "leftist" regime, I am going with the former. Of course, it's easy for me to say this, since I have never lived under true authoritarian rule.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture