As of May 9, 2025, the latest spot prices for gold and silver are as follows:

Gold:

The spot price for gold is approximately $3,338.09 per ounce .BullionVault+1Finance Magnates+1

Silver:

The spot price for silver is approximately $32.72 per ounce .BullionVault

Please note that precious metal prices fluctuate continuously due to market dynamics. For the most current rates, you can refer to live price charts on platforms like BullionVault and JM Bullion.

I heard silver was approaching 75?

As of May 9, 2025, silver is trading at approximately $32.97 per ounce, according to APMEX. This is a modest increase from earlier in the year, but still far from the $75 level you mentioned.APMEX+1APMEX+1

The idea of silver reaching $75 per ounce is a projection for the longer term. Analysts from sources like APMEX and 99Bitcoins forecast that silver could approach $75 by 2030, driven by factors such as increasing industrial demand, particularly in renewable energy sectors, and potential supply constraints. 99Bitcoins

In the near term, some analysts believe silver might reach $50 by the end of 2025, especially if current trends continue. However, this would still be below the $75 mark.

It's worth noting that while silver has significant industrial applications, its price is also influenced by investor sentiment and macroeconomic factors. For instance, a slowdown in China's solar panel production has recently dampened silver prices, even as gold continues to rally. markets.businessinsider.com+1barrons.com+1

In summary, while silver is not currently approaching $75 per ounce, long-term projections suggest it could reach that level by 2030, depending on various market dynamics.LinkedIn+1APMEX+1

Alex Jones said it already hit $75?

There is no credible evidence that silver has recently reached $75 per ounce. While some analysts project that silver could approach $75 by 2030 due to factors like increasing industrial demand and potential supply constraints, these are long-term forecasts and not current market realities.

There is no credible evidence that silver has recently reached $75 per ounce. While some analysts project that silver could approach $75 by 2030 due to factors like increasing industrial demand and potential supply constraints, these are long-term forecasts and not current market realities.

It's possible that Alex Jones made a claim about silver reaching $75, but such statements should be approached with caution. Jones has a history of making unfounded claims, including promoting products as treatments for COVID-19 without scientific backing, which led to legal actions against him. CBS News+1New York State Attorney General+1

For accurate and up-to-date information on precious metal prices, it's advisable to consult reputable financial news sources or commodity market data providers.