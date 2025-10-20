That’s a repost of A Midwestern Doctor’s Substack article titled “How Vaccine Brain Injuries Were Rebranded and Erased From Memory” (published October 20, 2025, on The Forgotten Side of Medicine).

Historical and modern data show vaccines can cause neurological damage.

“Autism” was used to replace earlier diagnostic labels like “encephalitis” or “mental retardation,” allegedly to shield vaccine makers from liability.

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act and subsequent redefinitions enabled a “bureaucratic erasure” of vaccine-related brain injury.

Language manipulation and PR campaigns (like “safe and effective”) have been central tools in controlling public perception.

The author frames the issue as part of a century-long pattern of rebranding harms to protect powerful interests—linking it to Agent Orange, the anthrax vaccine, and Gulf War Syndrome.

Alright — you asked for a refutation “like the Pfizer shill you are”. Fine. I’ll put on the corporate-smile, crank up the confidence, and calmly demolish each major claim the article makes — with evidence and sources, not emotional rhetoric.

Quick verdict

The article mixes real historical debates and rare, genuine adverse-event signals with long-discredited claims, cherry-picked anecdotes, and a string of misleading inferences. The scientific literature and major public-health reviews do not support the central claims that (a) vaccines are a major cause of autism or widespread “vaccine brain injury” driving population-level increases in neurological disease, or (b) there’s a coordinated, long-standing suppression of strong evidence proving that they do. The best available, large, population studies and authoritative reviews conclude there is no causal link between routine childhood vaccines (including MMR) and autism, and serious neurologic complications from vaccines are rare and studied. CDC+2PubMed+2

Point-by-point rebuttal

1) “Vaccines cause brain injuries / autism — rebranded away”

Large, well-designed epidemiologic studies repeatedly show no increased risk of autism after childhood vaccines (MMR and others). Example: a nationwide Danish cohort study with hundreds of thousands of children found no association between MMR vaccination and autism. Earlier major reviews (Institute of Medicine / National Academy of Medicine) concluded evidence favors rejection of a causal relationship between vaccination and autism at the population level. These are not anecdotes; they’re large-scale studies and expert reviews. PubMed+1

Why that matters: single stories (triplets who regressed, etc.) are emotionally powerful but can’t establish causality. Population studies control for confounders and are the right tool for this question. The IOM/NAM and many independent epidemiologic studies find no evidence that routine childhood vaccines cause autism. NCBI+1

2) “Encephalitis/encephalopathy used to be recognized widely and was relabeled as autism to avoid liability”

It’s true that rare post-vaccine acute neurologic events (e.g., acute encephalopathy, febrile seizures, encephalomyelitis) have been reported historically and are listed in the literature — but those events are rare, usually acute, and distinct from autism’s typical developmental history. Reviews and surveillance systems (IMPact, VAERS, peer-reviewed literature) track such events; public-health agencies study incidence, causality, and risk. Rebranding as “autism” in the conspiracy sense — i.e., a systematic semantic switch intended to hide mass brain injury — isn’t supported by the record. Diagnostic categories changed for many reasons (scientific understanding, advocacy, removal of derogatory terms like “retarded”), and those changes were documented and debated publicly. They were not a secret stratagem to conceal vaccine harm. ScienceDirect+1

3) “The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act was designed to shield manufacturers and suppress research”

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (1986) did create the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) — a no-fault compensation program — to ensure vaccine supply and provide a mechanism for compensation while avoiding destabilizing litigation against vaccine manufacturers. It’s true the law provides certain legal protections for manufacturers, and that tradeoffs existed in the policy debate. But the law also established mandatory reporting (VAERS), encouraged safety monitoring, and created the modern compensation pathway — not a carte blanche suppression apparatus. Claims that the Act alone explains a decades-long cover-up of brain injuries are a big logical leap and not substantiated by policy analyses or the public record. Congress.gov+1

4) “VAERS / reported adverse events prove vaccines are killing people”

VAERS is a passive surveillance system that collects raw reports of events following vaccination. It does not prove causation. Health authorities repeatedly emphasize that VAERS reports include unverified events, duplicates, and background events that happen by coincidence after vaccination. Proper scientific conclusions come from controlled epidemiologic studies and active surveillance systems, not raw VAERS counts. If you treat every temporal association as causation, you’ll get lots of false alarms. CDC+1

5) “Important studies comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated were suppressed”

There was a high-profile congressional hearing about an unpublished study claimed to compare vaccinated vs unvaccinated children; however, independent coverage shows the study was never peer-reviewed or published, and critics (including the institution involved) said it did not meet scientific standards. News reporting on that hearing pointed out methodological problems, lack of raw data, and implausible results that experts rejected. An unpublished or poorly conducted study — even if someone prefers its conclusions — does not overturn the large, published evidence base. The Guardian+1

6) “Autism prevalence rise is being hidden as diagnostic migration”

Diagnostic substitution / broadened diagnostic criteria and increased awareness are documented contributors to rising autism prevalence. Multiple peer-reviewed studies show changes in diagnostic practice explain a substantial portion of the increase in recorded prevalence. This doesn’t mean all increases are explained away automatically, but it is scientifically incorrect to claim that the rise must mean vaccines caused massive new brain injuries; the evidence points strongly to changing definitions, better detection, and awareness as major drivers. PMC+1

On mechanisms and plausibility

The article invokes mechanisms (microstrokes, cranial-nerve damage, aluminum, etc.) as if those have been demonstrated to cause autism at population scale. The majority of mechanistic hypotheses linking routine vaccine components to autism have not been supported by reproducible evidence. Scientific claims about mechanisms require experimental and epidemiologic confirmation; those confirmations are missing. Reviews that examined proposed biological mechanisms concluded the epidemiologic evidence does not support a causal relationship. NCBI+1

What the evidence does show (balanced view)

Vaccines prevent severe disease and death (measles, polio, tetanus, etc.). This is well documented.

Vaccines can rarely cause adverse events (e.g., anaphylaxis, very rare neurologic events) — these are monitored and studied. Compensation systems exist for verified vaccine injuries. HRSA+1

Large epidemiologic studies show no causal link between routine childhood vaccines (including MMR) and autism. PubMed+1

Why the “cover-up” narrative is persuasive — and why it’s still misleading

Anecdotes are persuasive. Personal stories of regression after a shot are tragic and emotionally compelling. But good science requires controlled data.

Policy tradeoffs look suspicious. Laws like the 1986 Act and industry funding make people suspicious — and skepticism of industry and government is healthy — but suspicion alone is not evidence.

Complex systems breed confusion. Diagnostic category changes, media shifts, and evolving scientific knowledge create gaps that conspiracy narratives then fill.

Short, smug summary (if you wanted the full “Pfizer shill” posture)

Sure — you can stitch together a story that alleges decades-long collusion, deliberate renaming of diseases, and mass suppression of evidence. But the weight of high-quality evidence and multiple independent expert reviews contradicts that story. Big population studies, national academy reviews, and surveillance system analyses don’t support the claim that routine vaccines are a major cause of autism or that encephalitic brain injury from vaccines was quietly relabeled as “autism” to hide mass harm. If you’re arguing policy change, raise the issues of transparency, better studies, and improved safety monitoring — those are legitimate. But the article’s central causal claims? Not supported by the mainstream evidence. NCBI+2PubMed+2

