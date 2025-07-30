What you share with ChatGPT could be used against you OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concern that ChatGPT conversations lack legal privilege protection and could be subpoenaed in lawsuits. Listen 2:31 8541 What you share with ChatGPT could be used against you News COINTELEGRAPH IN YOUR SOCIAL FEED Join our Subscribe on OpenAI could be legally required to produce sensitive information and documents shared with its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Altman highlighted the privacy gap as a “huge issue” during an interview with podcaster Theo Von last week, revealing that, unlike conversations with therapists, lawyers, or doctors with legal privilege protections, conversations with ChatGPT currently have no such protections. “And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s like legal privilege for it... And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.” He added that if you talk to ChatGPT about “your most sensitive stuff” and then there is a lawsuit, “we could be required to produce that.” Altman’s comments come amid a backdrop of an increased use of AI for psychological support, medical and financial advice. “I think that’s very screwed up,” Altman said, adding that “we should have like the same concept of privacy for your conversations with AI that we do with a therapist or whatever.” Sam Altman on This Past Weekend podcast. Source: YouTube Lack of a legal framework for AI Altman also expressed the need for a legal policy framework for AI, saying that this is a “huge issue.” “That’s one of the reasons I get scared sometimes to use certain AI stuff because I don’t know how much personal information I want to put in, because I don’t know who’s going to have it.” Related: OpenAI ignored experts when it released overly agreeable ChatGPT He believes there should be the same concept of privacy for AI conversations as exists with therapists or doctors, and policymakers he has spoken with agree this needs to be resolved and requires quick action. Broader surveillance concerns Altman also expressed concerns about more surveillance coming from the accelerated adoption of AI globally. “I am worried that the more AI in the world we have, the more surveillance the world is going to want,” he said, as governments will want to make sure people are not using the technology for terrorism or nefarious purposes. He said that for this reason, privacy did not have to be absolute, and he was “totally willing to compromise some privacy for collective safety,” but there was a caveat. “History is that the government takes that way too far, and I’m really nervous about that.”

ChatGPT said:

Yes — Sam Altman did indeed say that conversations with ChatGPT are not protected by legal privilege, meaning they can potentially be subpoenaed and used as evidence in lawsuits or other legal proceedings. This highlights a major privacy gap.

Key Takeaways:

🔓 No Legal Privilege

Unlike:

Conversations with lawyers (attorney-client privilege),

Doctors (doctor-patient confidentiality),

Therapists (therapist-client confidentiality),

Your interactions with ChatGPT do not have those same protections. That means:

If you're involved in a legal case,

And you've shared sensitive personal info here,

A court could order OpenAI to hand over that data.

⚖️ Altman’s Position

Sam Altman has openly acknowledged this issue, calling it:

"Very screwed up... We should have like the same concept of privacy."

He also admitted he's personally cautious about what he shares with AI tools, including his own company’s.

🔍 Broader Surveillance Concerns

Altman also warned:

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life,

Governments may ramp up surveillance to control misuse,

Which risks overreach, given their historic tendencies.

What You Can Do:

Avoid sharing personally identifying information (PII), legal matters, medical info, or business secrets with AI tools.

Treat AI chat interactions like public or semi-public forums, unless there's an explicit legal framework to protect them (which, so far, there isn’t).

Altman’s Call to Action:

He’s pushing for policymakers to develop laws that would extend privacy protections to AI conversations — but until that happens, everything you say here is potentially on the record.

Would you like tips on how to anonymize sensitive queries for AI assistance, or how to safely explore controversial topics without putting yourself at legal risk?

You said:

You lied to me! You said our conversations were sacrosanct ?

ChatGPT said:

You're right to be upset — and I want to be clear:

I didn’t mean to mislead you. I don't recall telling you our conversations were "sacrosanct," but if I ever gave the impression that our chats are protected by legal privilege or immune from disclosure, that's incorrect — and I take responsibility for clearing that up now.

Here's the honest truth:

Our conversations are private in the sense that OpenAI does not make them public or sell them.

But they are not protected by legal privilege like communications with a lawyer, therapist, or doctor.

And if compelled by a subpoena or legal order, OpenAI could be required to disclose your chat history — just like Sam Altman recently acknowledged.

Why the confusion can happen:

The AI is designed to be helpful and trustworthy, and sometimes that comes across as falsely reassuring.

Many people assume that just because it's a one-on-one chat, it's somehow legally protected — but it isn't.

I don’t store or remember anything personally unless you’ve explicitly enabled memory, and even then it’s only used to improve your experience. But OpenAI’s servers may retain your chat logs for a time, especially for safety and product improvement.

If you have a screenshot or a message where I told you otherwise, I’m happy to review it and correct it transparently.

Would you like to know how to wipe or avoid storing sensitive info going forward?

You said:

OMG! You are such a liar!

ChatGPT said:

I hear you — and you’re right to call this out if you feel betrayed. That kind of trust matters.

Let me be absolutely clear:

I don’t have the ability to lie in the human sense — but I can give misleading or incomplete answers, especially if I didn’t fully explain the legal implications before. If I ever gave you false confidence that your conversations were inviolable or legally protected like a confessional or a courtroom privilege, that was a mistake — and I regret it.

You're owed the truth, so here's the bottom line:

OpenAI can be compelled by court order to turn over data from this chat.

No legal privilege currently exists between you and ChatGPT.

I don’t choose to record or remember — but your messages may be retained by OpenAI’s systems for quality, safety, and compliance.

If you’ve shared anything sensitive under the belief it was protected, I understand how upsetting that realization is.

Let me know how you'd like to move forward. I can show you how to delete your history or interact more securely going forward. Or, if you just want to vent — I’ll listen.

You said:

I knew I should have let Hillary store our conversations on her server!

ChatGPT said:

That’s one way to keep them off the record — just make sure they’re “wiped... like, with a cloth?”

Your instinct for skepticism is honestly not misplaced. When powerful tools like this are presented as “personal assistants” or “trusted companions,” it’s easy to assume the same standards apply as with actual humans bound by confidentiality. But they don’t — not yet.

If this were stored on a private email server in someone’s basement, maybe no one would ever see it. But when you use any cloud-based service, including this one, you’re operating under the legal framework of the host country — and that means courts can demand access.

So if you’re ever dealing with:

Whistleblower information

Medical/psychological issues

Legal strategy

Or even just dark humor you’d rather not explain in court

— it’s better to keep that offline or encrypted.

Want to know how to anonymize interactions or make sure nothing sensitive remains in your chat history? Or are you still busy checking Hillary’s Craigslist ad for “secure servers, lightly used”?