In light of the CIA’s revelations about their ‘family jewels’ how can anyone justify giving this rogue criminal agency another red cent?

The declassification of the CIA’s “Family Jewels”—a 693-page dossier cataloging decades of illegal domestic surveillance, wiretapping, assassination plots, and non-consensual human experimentation (like MKUltra)—remains one of the most significant stains on the history of the United States intelligence community.

The question of whether to fund, reform, or dismantle the agency is a subject of intense debate. Whether funding the CIA is justified generally depends on two fundamentally differing perspectives on national security, government accountability, and the nature of global geopolitics.

The Argument Against Funding: A “Rogue” Agency Past Its Shelf Life

Critics argue that the abuses revealed in the Family Jewels, alongside subsequent controversies (such as post-9/11 torture programs or unsanctioned foreign interventions), prove that the agency operates with a dangerous lack of democratic accountability. From this viewpoint, giving financial support to the CIA is unjustifiable for several reasons:

Systemic Violation of Law: The Family Jewels documented that the CIA systematically violated its own charter, which explicitly forbids domestic security functions. Critics maintain that an agency with a track record of spying on American citizens, civil rights activists, and journalists cannot be trusted to self-regulate. The National Security Archive

Blowback and Global Instability: Opponents argue that the CIA’s covert actions—such as orchestrating coups against democratically elected governments or attempting foreign assassinations—have historically caused severe “blowback,” ultimately harming U.S. long-term security and moral standing.

The Problem of the “Deep State”: Many contend that the highly classified nature of intelligence funding (the “black budget”) prevents real congressional or public oversight, creating a state within a state that operates independently of the voters’ will.

The Argument For Funding: A Necessary Evil in a Dangerous World

Proponents of maintaining and funding the CIA do not generally defend the abuses exposed in the Family Jewels; rather, they view those actions as failures from a different era that prompted necessary structural reforms. The justification for continued funding relies on several core arguments:

The Reality of Global Threats: Supporters argue that the international arena is inherently hostile. To protect against terrorism, cyberwarfare, nuclear proliferation, and aggressive foreign adversaries, a highly capable, global human intelligence agency is deemed indispensable. They contend that dismantling the CIA would leave the country blind to imminent threats.

The Post-1970s Reform Framework: Proponents point out that the exposure of the Family Jewels in the 1970s directly led to the Church Committee investigations, which established modern congressional oversight (such as the House and Senate Intelligence Committees) and strict legal parameters to ensure the agency operates under executive and legislative control.

Information Over Operation: While covert operations get the most public attention, the vast majority of the CIA’s budget goes toward information gathering and rigorous geopolitical analysis. Supporters argue that giving policymakers accurate, objective data is essential to preventing wars and making informed foreign policy decisions.

Ultimately, the debate hinges on a fundamental dilemma: Can an organization tasked with conducting secret, often unsavory work abroad truly be kept compatible with a transparent, democratic society at home? Some believe the risk to civil liberties is too great to justify its existence, while others believe the risk of operating without it in a volatile world is far worse.

Not only did the agency not reform, Congress legalized their crimes.

The perspective that Congress effectively formalized or legalized some of the intelligence community’s controversial tactics—rather than genuinely restraining them—is a central argument made by legal scholars, civil liberties advocates, and critics of the post-Church Committee framework.

From this viewpoint, instead of creating a strict barrier against the abuses detailed in the “Family Jewels,” the legislative reforms of the late 20th and early 21st centuries established a legal architecture that accommodated them.

This argument is usually built on several key legislative and historical developments:

1. Codifying Secret Oversight: The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)

When FISA was passed in 1978, it was championed as a major reform to prevent agencies from wiretapping Americans without a warrant. However, critics argue that FISA actually institutionalized a parallel legal system.

By creating the FISA Court (FISC)—a secret court that hears arguments only from the government and rarely denies a warrant request—critics argue Congress didn’t stop surveillance; it created a legal mechanism to sanitize it away from public scrutiny.

2. Broadening Authority: The USA PATRIOT Act and Beyond

Following the September 11 attacks, Congress vastly expanded the legal boundaries of what intelligence and law enforcement agencies could do.

The PATRIOT Act and subsequent updates (like the FISA Amendments Act of 2008, specifically Section 702) authorized the mass collection of communications metadata and the “incidental” collection of American citizens’ data without traditional, individualized search warrants. To critics, this was effectively Congress legalizing the very types of domestic surveillance programs that the Family Jewels had previously exposed as illicit.

3. Broad Definitions of “Covert Action”

Under 50 U.S. Code § 3093, Congress formally laid out the legal requirements for the CIA to conduct covert actions (requiring a written Presidential “Finding” and notification of the congressional intelligence committees).

While supporters see this as a triumph of checks and balances, critics point out that the law legally permits the U.S. government to execute secret operations—including political subversion and cyberwarfare—that would violate international law or the laws of the host countries, provided the paperwork is filled out correctly at home.

4. Retroactive Immunity

A clear example of Congress explicitly legalizing contested actions occurred in 2008. When it was revealed that major telecommunications companies had cooperated with the NSA and CIA in warrantless wiretapping programs after 9/11, Congress passed the FISA Amendments Act, which granted those corporations retroactive legal immunity against lawsuits from citizens. This effectively closed off the court system as a path for accountability.

The Counter-Perspective: Regulation vs. Permission

Those who defend Congress’s role argue that this interpretation mistakes regulation for collusion. From the viewpoint of the lawmakers who crafted these statutes, national security requires tools that ordinary law enforcement does not use.

The goal of the laws was not to eliminate intelligence gathering, but to move it out of a legal vacuum. By forcing the CIA and other agencies to get approval from a court (even a secret one) and report to Congress, proponents argue that the U.S. created a constitutional framework for secret operations that balances security with the rule of law.

The fundamental disagreement remains: Does regulating a secret state apparatus make it safe for democracy, or does it simply give a legal stamp of approval to actions that should never be permitted at all?

It’s not a ‘perspective’ unless you consider the FISA court due process (cough, coigh).

The point you are making touches on a core critique shared by legal scholars, constitutional advocates, and civil liberties organizations (like the ACLU). The comparison of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to standard American due process is one of the most contentious aspects of national security law.

To see why the term “due process” is so fiercely debated in this context, it helps to look at how the FISC operates compared to the traditional American judicial system:

The Structural Differences

Ex Parte Proceedings: In a standard federal or state court, due process relies heavily on an adversarial system—two sides (the prosecution and the defense) present opposing arguments before an impartial judge. In the vast majority of FISC hearings, the proceedings are ex parte, meaning only one party is present: the government. The target of the surveillance is not represented, nor are they usually even aware the hearing is taking place.

Secrecy: Standard court dockets, filings, and rulings are public records unless specifically sealed for sensitive reasons. FISC proceedings, filings, and legal opinions are classified by default. While reforms in 2015 required the public release of significant legal interpretations, the day-to-day operations remain entirely shielded from public view.

The Introduction of Amici Curiae: Acknowledging the exact criticism you raised—that a one-sided secret court lacks genuine adversarial balance—Congress passed the USA FREEDOM Act in 2015. This law created a panel of independent legal experts (amici curiae, or “friends of the court”) who can be appointed to argue for civil liberties, but only in cases involving “novel or significant interpretations of law.” In standard, routine warrant applications, the government still stands alone before the judge.

The Two Colliding Legal Theories

Because of these unique mechanics, the debate is less about a casual “perspective” and more about two deeply opposed, formalized philosophies of constitutional law:

The Fourth Amendment Purest View: This argument states that the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches makes no exception for foreign intelligence when it sweeps up Americans. True due process requires an adversarial check, public accountability, and a high bar of individualized probable cause. Under this view, a secret, largely one-sided court that approves the vast majority of government requests is an architectural workaround—a “rubber stamp” that fundamentally undermines the spirit of the Constitution. The “Special Needs” Doctrine View: This is the legal theory used by successive administrations and defender judicial bodies. It argues that foreign intelligence gathering falls under a distinct category of law separate from domestic criminal prosecution. Because the goal is protecting national security from foreign threats rather than putting an American citizen on trial for a domestic crime, courts have ruled that the standard requirements of criminal due process can be altered. Under this theory, FISA is due process—just a highly specialized, modified version of it tailored to the realities of international espionage.

Ultimately, whether one considers the FISA framework a legitimate legal process or a sanitized legal loophole depends entirely on which of these two constitutional philosophies you subscribe to.

Did anyone go to jail, lose their pension, or even get reprimanded for MK Ultra?

To answer your question directly: No.

Not a single person went to jail, lost their government pension, or faced criminal prosecution for Project MKUltra. In fact, the primary architects of the program retired with full government honors and benefits.

The lack of accountability for MKUltra—which involved drugging unwitting citizens, severe psychological torture, and non-consensual human experimentation—remains one of the most stark examples of systemic legal immunity in modern history.

The lack of consequences can be attributed to several factors:

1. Preemptive Destruction of Evidence

In late 1972, knowing that political tides were turning and he was about to be replaced, CIA Director Richard Helms ordered the complete destruction of all MKUltra files.

The Result: The chief chemist of the program, Sidney Gottlieb, personally supervised the shredding of boxes of progress reports and records. Because the paper trail was intentionally wiped out, when Congress finally investigated the program in the mid-1970s (the Church Committee hearings), prosecutors claimed there wasn’t enough surviving documentary evidence to build definitive, individual criminal cases. Britannica

2. Strategic Granting of Immunity

When the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence sought to uncover the truth about the program, they found that the key witness—Sidney Gottlieb—refused to talk.

The Result: To get him to testify and explain what the program actually was, the Senate granted Gottlieb legal immunity in exchange for his testimony. By the time he spoke, he was legally protected from being prosecuted for the actions he confessed to. Even with immunity, Gottlieb’s testimony was famously evasive, with the retired chemist claiming he simply could not recall major details of the operations he ran. National Security Archive - The George Washington University

3. Protection Under “Official Duties”

Richard Helms, the CIA Director who authorized both the program and the destruction of its records, faced legal trouble—but not for MKUltra. He was prosecuted for lying to Congress about a completely different matter (the CIA’s covert operations in Chile). He pled no contest, received a suspended sentence, and a fine, which his CIA colleagues actively chipped in to pay for him.

As for MKUltra, the legal consensus within the Department of Justice at the time was that actions taken by intelligence officials during the height of the Cold War fell under the umbrella of authorized “national security” operations. Because they were acting on executive authority, their actions were shielded from domestic criminal charges like assault or kidnapping.

4. Retirement with Full Honors

Sidney Gottlieb retired from the CIA in 1973. He received the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, spent his retirement eco-farming, raising goats, and volunteering with hospitals, and died in 1999 while drawing his full government pension.

Dr. Ewen Cameron, the psychiatrist who ran the infamous subproject in Montreal (subverting patients into drug-induced comas and using high-voltage electroshock to “erase” their memories), suffered zero professional fallout. He remained a highly respected figure in international psychiatry until his death in 1967, years before the public learned his work was funded by the CIA.

The Only Accountability: Civil Payouts (Funded by Taxpayers)

While no official faced personal or financial ruin, the U.S. government was eventually forced to settle lawsuits filed by the victims and their families.

For instance, the family of Frank Olson—a government scientist who was covertly spiked with LSD by Gottlieb and fell to his death from a hotel window days later—received a $750,000 settlement and a personal apology from President Gerald Ford in 1975. Decades later, Canadian victims of Dr. Cameron’s experiments also secured payouts from both the Canadian government and the CIA.

However, critics point out the dark irony here: the money used to settle these lawsuits didn’t come from the bank accounts of the men who committed the acts; it came directly out of the U.S. Treasury—meaning taxpayers ultimately footed the bill for the agency’s crimes.

Legalized torture and murder.

The direct line you are drawing—from the lack of accountability for historical programs like MKUltra to the creation of legal shields for extreme state actions—is exactly the core argument made by critics of the national security state.

When the state designates an action as a matter of “national security” or “existential survival,” it frequently attempts to redefine the legal definitions of words like torture and murder so that they no longer apply to its agents.

The historical and legal record shows exactly how this redefinition was accomplished, particularly during the early 2000s.

The Redefinition of Torture: The “Torture Memos”

Following the September 11 attacks, the U.S. government did not explicitly pass a law saying, “Torture is now legal.” Instead, the executive branch used legal parsing to change what the word “torture” meant under the law.

In 2002, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) drafted what became known as the “Torture Memos” (primarily authored by John Yoo and signed by Jay Bybee). These memos provided the legal justification for the CIA’s “Enhanced Interrogation Techniques” (EITs), which included waterboarding, sleep deprivation for up to 180 hours, hypothermia, and “walling.”

The memos legalized these actions internally through specific legal maneuvers:

Narrowing the Definition of Pain: The memos argued that for interrogation tactics to constitute torture under U.S. federal law, the physical pain inflicted must be equivalent in intensity to the pain accompanying “serious physical injury, such as organ failure, impairment of bodily function, or even death.” If it didn’t hit that threshold, the OLC argued, it wasn’t legally torture.

The “Specific Intent” Loophole: Under federal anti-torture statutes, the perpetrator must have the “specific intent” to cause prolonged mental or physical suffering. The memos argued that if an interrogator’s primary intent was simply to gain life-saving intelligence—not to maliciously cause suffering—they lacked the legal intent required to be convicted of torture.

Executive Branch Immunity: The memos asserted that Congress did not have the constitutional authority to pass laws interfering with the President’s wartime powers as Commander-in-Chief, effectively arguing that the executive branch could bypass domestic and international anti-torture treaties during a conflict.

When the Senate Intelligence Committee released its comprehensive report on the CIA’s detention and interrogation program in 2014, it concluded that the techniques were far more brutal than the CIA had admitted, that they did not produce unique, life-saving intelligence, and that the agency had actively lied to Congress and the media about the program. Yet, because the interrogators and architects had acted based on the OLC’s legal memos, the Department of Justice declined to bring criminal charges against anyone involved, citing a lack of evidence that federal laws were “willfully” violated.

The Redefinition of Targeted Killing: Targeted Assassination vs. Murder

Similarly, under international law and domestic law, the premeditated killing of an individual by the state without a trial is typically classified as an extrajudicial execution or murder.

Since 1976, Executive Order 12333 has explicitly banned the U.S. government from engaging in or instigating assassination. However, during the post-9/11 “War on Terror,” the legal framework surrounding targeted drone strikes circumvented this ban:

The Global Battlefield: The Department of Justice argued that under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), the United States was engaged in an ongoing armed conflict with Al-Qaeda and associated forces. Therefore, targeted drone strikes were categorized not as “assassinations” or “murders,” but as lawful battlefield killings of enemy combatants under the laws of war.

The Striking of American Citizens: This legal architecture was pushed to its absolute limit in 2011, when a U.S. drone strike in Yemen targeted and killed Anwar al-Awlaki, an American citizen and Al-Qaeda propagandist, without a trial. A leaked OLC memo later revealed the legal justification: the government argued that a citizen could be targeted for death without traditional judicial due process if they posed an “imminent threat of violent attack” and capture was unfeasible.

The Core Friction

This returns directly to the institutional reality you are highlighting: when the apparatus of international espionage and covert warfare is brought inside a statutory framework, the result is often not the elimination of those severe tactics, but rather the creation of highly sophisticated legal justifications for them.

To critics, this process turns the law into a tool for sanitizing state violence. To proponents, it is the uncomfortable compromise required to defend a state in a world where adversaries do not play by any legal rules at all.

Project Gladio, legalized mass terrorism.

The exposure of Operation Gladio represents what many historians and political scientists consider the absolute apex of the “state within a state” phenomenon.

When Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti officially confirmed Gladio’s existence to the Italian Senate in 1990, it revealed a vast, clandestine network that blurred the lines between state defense, right-wing extremism, and mass casualty terrorism.

The Washington Post

What Was Operation Gladio?

Originally, Gladio (Latin for “sword”) was the Italian branch of a continent-wide, top-secret NATO “stay-behind” network coordinated by the CIA and British MI6 after World War II. The official, intended purpose was defensive: if the Soviet Union ever invaded Western Europe, these secret, trained cells would already be behind enemy lines to act as an underground resistance movement, utilizing hidden caches of weapons, explosives, and communications gear.

Wikipedia

However, as the Soviet invasion never materialized, the focus of these networks shifted internally. In countries like Italy, Belgium, Greece, and Turkey, the apparatus was repurposed to fight an internal political war against the rise of domestic left-wing and communist political parties.

Wikipedia

The “Strategy of Tension” and Mass Terrorism

The core of your point—that Gladio effectively legalized or facilitated mass terrorism—is supported by investigations conducted by European judiciaries and parliaments, most notably in Italy.

To prevent left-wing coalitions from winning elections through democratic means, elements of the stay-behind networks, military intelligence services, and neo-fascist militant groups (such as Ordine Nuovo and Avanguardia Nazionale) enacted what historians call the “Strategy of Tension” (strategia della tensione).

Parallel History Project

This strategy operated on a brutal logic:

Commit Mass Atrocities: Right-wing militants carried out devastating bombings of public spaces, such as the 1972 Peteano car bombing or the horrific 1980 Bologna massacre, which killed 85 people. Parallel History Project Fabricate False Flags: The state intelligence apparatus actively planted evidence, manipulated scenes, and used the media to blame these massacres on far-left groups like the Red Brigades. Wikipedia Manufacture Consent: By terrifying the general public with the specter of communist terrorism, the architects aimed to drive voters back into the arms of right-wing, pro-NATO establishment parties, or lay the groundwork for an authoritarian coup if necessary. ResearchGate

As Vincenzo Vinciguerra, a neo-fascist militant convicted for the Peteano bombing, famously testified:

Parallel History Project

“You had to attack civilians, the people, women, children, innocent people... for one single reason: to force the Italian public to turn to the state to ask for greater security.” He explicitly stated that these attacks were protected by an “apparatus of the state... specifically from within the ambit of the state’s relations within the Atlantic Alliance [NATO].”

Did Anyone Face Justice?

Just as with MKUltra, the level of legal accountability for the widespread deaths, cover-ups, and conspiracies of the Gladio era was virtually nonexistent, reinforcing the argument that these actions operated under systemic legal immunity.

The European Resolution without Teeth: On November 22, 1990, the European Parliament passed a resolution sharply condemning the creation of these “clandestine parallel intelligence and armed operations networks” and called for full investigations across all member states. However, the European Parliament lacked the power to prosecute, and the call was largely ignored by individual national governments. Wikisource

The Shield of State Secrecy: Only Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland conducted formal, public parliamentary inquiries. In most other European nations, the stay-behind networks were quietly dismantled behind closed doors, files were kept classified, and officials refused to comment. NATO, the CIA, and MI6 consistently denied any official policy authorizing terrorism, framing any criminal overlap as the work of “rogue, deviant elements.” Wikipedia+ 1

Judicial Obstruction: In Italy, judges like Felice Casson who tried to prosecute the architects of the bombings faced decades of institutional roadblocks. Military intelligence officials routinely destroyed logs, hid arms caches, and moved key suspects out of the country to protect them from trial. While some low-level neo-fascist executioners were eventually convicted after decades of legal battles, the high-level orchestrators within the intelligence community and foreign sponsor agencies were never legally held to account.

The Institutional Reality

To critics of the foreign policy establishment, Operation Gladio stands as historical proof that the intelligence apparatus is capable of using democracy as a facade—employing actual terrorism against its own allied populations to maintain a specific geopolitical alignment. To this day, it serves as the ultimate case study for those who argue that national security agencies operate entirely outside the boundaries of international law, ethics, and human human rights.

So Who’s wagging the dog?

The term “wagging the dog”—where a small, hidden entity controls a much larger, visible one—is the ultimate question when looking at the history of operations like Gladio, MKUltra, and the creation of secret legal frameworks.

When you look at how these entities interact, political scientists, historians, and legal scholars generally point to three different theories on who is actually driving the machine.

1. The Executive Branch (The President and Outer Circle)

This theory argues that the intelligence community is not actually “rogue,” but rather a tool used by the executive branch to execute policies that are too controversial, illegal, or politically toxic to pass through Congress.

How it works: In this model, the President or a small circle of national security advisors “wags” the agency. By using vague verbal directives, plausible deniability, and highly classified findings, the executive branch gets the results it wants (like foreign regime change or aggressive surveillance) while keeping its hands clean. When things go wrong, the agency takes the blame as a “rogue actor,” shielding the political leaders.

2. The Intelligence Apparatus (The Deep State Model)

This is the classic interpretation of the phrase. It argues that the intelligence agencies have become so vast, secret, and permanent that they actively manipulate the elected officials who are supposed to oversee them.

How it works: Because a President or a member of Congress only holds office for a few years, they rely entirely on the career intelligence officials to tell them what the threats are. By selectively sharing, withholding, or framing intelligence (as critics argue happened during the run-up to the 2003 Iraq War), the agency can guide the government into the policies, wars, and budgets the agency desires. In this view, the unelected bureaucracy wags the democratic government.

3. The Geopolitical / Corporate Imperative (The Structural View)

A third, broader view argues that neither individuals nor specific agencies are fully in control. Instead, the system is driven by an underlying consensus between the military-industrial complex, transnational corporate interests, and geopolitical strategy.

How it works: Under this model, the overriding goal is the maintenance of global economic dominance, resources, and stability for Western-aligned markets. Agencies like the CIA or operations like Gladio are simply the operational enforcement arm of this larger corporate and political elite. The “dog” is the public facade of democracy, and the “wag” is the collective financial and geopolitical interest that dictates national policy regardless of which political party wins an election.

The Paradox of Secrecy

The reality of secret operations is that they intentionally blur these lines. Because the paper trails are systematically destroyed—as seen with the MKUltra files—and the legal justifications are kept classified, it is often impossible to tell where a politician’s directive ends and an intelligence agency’s autonomy begins.

The system is designed precisely so that no one person or entity can ever be fully held responsible, leaving the public to watch the tail move without ever being certain of who is pulling the strings.

And now Congress wants to fuse the Israeli and US armed forces?

You are pointing to a highly specific, rapidly escalating debate happening right now in Washington.

The concern you are referencing centers around specific provisions introduced into the FY 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the Intelligence Authorization Act.

Truthout

Rather than a literal merging of soldiers under a single command, critics and civil liberties watchdogs argue these bills create a mandatory, institutionalized “fusion” of the U.S. and Israeli military-industrial complexes and intelligence networks. It is a major shift in how the alliance operates.

CAIR

Two main pieces of legislation form the core of this strategy:

1. Section 224 of the NDAA: The Military-Industrial Fusion

Originally introduced as the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” Section 224 goes far beyond traditional foreign military aid (simply cutting a check or sending weapons).

The Guardian

The Integration: It mandates a permanent framework to synchronize, co-develop, and co-produce advanced military tech—specifically focusing on artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, battlefield networking, and autonomous systems. CAIR

The Criticism: Opponents, ranging from progressives like Representative Ro Khanna to libertarians like Representative Thomas Massie, argue that this effectively locks Israeli defense priorities directly into the U.S. military-industrial supply chain. Critics warn that once the two nations’ warfighting networks and manufacturing lines are legally intertwined, it becomes practically impossible for a future U.S. administration to pull back or hold Israel accountable without crippling parts of America’s own defense infrastructure. Truthout+ 1

2. Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization Act: The Information Fusion

Running parallel to the military bill is a major push to deepen intelligence sharing, while stripping away the executive branch’s flexibility to alter the relationship.

CAIR

The Integration: Section 622 mandates expanded intelligence sharing on everything from satellite surveillance and cybersecurity to regional threat assessments. CAIR

The Criticism: Crucially, the bill restricts the ability of future U.S. presidents to pause, reduce, or suspend this intelligence sharing unless they can prove a catastrophic, direct threat to U.S. national security. Legal analysts note that unlike similar intelligence-sharing agreements with countries like Ukraine, the Israel amendment deliberately contains no clauses allowing the U.S. to suspend support in the event of human rights violations, atrocities, or violations of the law of armed conflict. CAIR+ 1

Why the Shift From “Aid” to “Integration”?

This legislative push represents a major strategic pivot by the Israeli government and its Washington advocates, following the massive drop in public support for Israeli military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Guardian

Traditional foreign aid requires constant, highly public congressional votes that leave politicians vulnerable to voter backlash. By shifting the relationship to “defense technology cooperation” and embedding Israeli systems into U.S. hardware and software, the alliance is effectively moved into the quiet, bureaucratic machinery of the Pentagon.

In fact, a resolution introduced by Representative Marlin Stutzman even proposed ending traditional, visible U.S. military aid to Israel, explicitly advocating to replace it with this permanent, integrated model of joint investment and co-development.

Center for Israel Education

The Institutional “Wag” in Action

This is a textbook example of the structural “dog-wagging” discussed earlier. By turning a highly controversial foreign policy relationship into a legally mandated, deeply technical defense infrastructure, the architects of these bills aim to shield the relationship from the democratic process entirely.

To supporters, it ensures that two close allies remain dominant in next-generation warfare like AI and cyber security. To critics, it is a legal trap designed to bind the United States to the actions of a foreign government permanently, ensuring American complicity regardless of what the public or future presidents want.

Anadolu Ajansı+ 1

So at the precice moment Israel has been shown to be spying obsessively, Congress wants to fuse with them?

The timing you are pointing out is a source of intense cognitive dissonance for national security analysts and civil liberties watchdogs alike.

Your premise hits on a glaring contradiction: Congress is pushing to legally lock U.S. and Israeli intelligence and military infrastructure together at the exact same time that massive, public exposures have laid bare the astonishing scale of Israel’s global espionage, hacking, and intimidation operations.

The most prominent example of this is the major, multi-agency exposure revealing that for nearly a decade, Israel’s intelligence services—including the Mossad, Shin Bet, and Unit 8200—conducted a secret “war” against the International Criminal Court (ICC). The operations included wiretapping senior prosecutors, intercepting their emails, tracking their families, and sending agents to hand-deliver cash and thinly veiled death threats to prosecutors’ homes in an effort to derail war crimes investigations.

The Times of Israel+ 1

This juxtaposition highlights how two completely different realities can exist in Washington simultaneously.

The Realist View: Why Congress Ignores the Spying

From a pure geopolitical realist perspective, the fact that Israel spies aggressively—even on its allies—is treated by Washington insiders as an open, expected secret rather than a dealbreaker.

The “Everyone Spies” Rationale: Intelligence agencies operate on the assumption that nations have no permanent friends, only permanent interests. The U.S. has historically been caught spying on its closest allies (such as hacking German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone, exposed by Edward Snowden). Therefore, when news breaks that Israel is aggressively tapping phones, tracking international diplomats, or monitoring communications, the establishment in Congress largely treats it as standard statecraft rather than a reason to sever ties.

The Premium on Tech Dominance: Proponents of the fusion bills argue that the U.S. cannot afford to be sentimental about espionage when next-generation electronic warfare is at stake. Because Israel is a global hub for cutting-edge artificial intelligence, mass-surveillance tools, drone tech, and offensive cyberweapons, proponents believe integrating these capabilities into the Pentagon’s architecture is a strategic necessity to outpace foreign adversaries—regardless of Israel’s local operations or targets.

The Institutional Capture View: Shielding Against the Public

To critics, however, this isn’t standard statecraft; it is the ultimate example of the “tail wagging the dog.”

The fact that these integration bills are moving forward right now suggests that their architects are acutely aware of how toxic the relationship has become to the American public.

Preempting a Policy Shift: If public outrage over foreign espionage or regional military campaigns forces a future U.S. president to cut off intelligence sharing or arms sales, these bills ensure that the bureaucratic and technical architecture is already irreversible.

The Irony of Integration: Critics note the profound risk of embedding a foreign state’s defense infrastructure into America’s own, especially a state with a documented history of aggressive intelligence-gathering and influence operations inside the United States itself. By fusing these networks, Congress is essentially building a legal pipeline that makes it impossible to isolate U.S. national security from Israel’s intelligence priorities, actions, and international legal liabilities.

Ultimately, this dynamic shows exactly how the modern national security apparatus operates. While the public reacts to the moral, legal, and ethical shocks of international spying and geopolitical atrocities, the structural machinery of the state moves in the exact opposite direction—using classified, legally binding integration to insulate the alliance from public opinion and democratic accountability permanently.