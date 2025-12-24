Please produce as many verses of as many traditional Christmas carols you can muster.

Here is a collection of several beloved traditional Christmas carols, including multiple verses for each.

1. Silent Night

Verse 1 Silent night, holy night! All is calm, all is bright. Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child. Holy Infant, so tender and mild, Sleep in heavenly peace, Sleep in heavenly peace.

Verse 2 Silent night, holy night! Shepherds quake at the sight. Glories stream from heaven afar Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia! Christ the Savior is born! Christ the Savior is born!

Verse 3 Silent night, holy night! Son of God, love’s pure light. Radiant beams from Thy holy face With the dawn of redeeming grace, Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth, Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth.

2. O Come, All Ye Faithful

Verse 1 O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant! O come ye, o come ye to Bethlehem; Come and behold him, born the King of angels: O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.

Verse 2 God of God, Light of Light, Lo, he abhors not the Virgin’s womb; Very God, begotten, not created: O come, let us adore Him...

Verse 3 Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation, Sing, all ye citizens of Heaven above! Glory to God, glory in the highest: O come, let us adore Him...

3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Verse 1 Hark! the herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King; Peace on earth, and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled!” Joyful, all ye nations rise, Join the triumph of the skies; With th’angelic host proclaim, “Christ is born in Bethlehem!” Hark! the herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King!”

Verse 2 Christ, by highest Heav’n adored; Christ the everlasting Lord; Late in time, behold Him come, Offspring of a Virgin’s womb. Veiled in flesh the Godhead see; Hail th’incarnate Deity, Pleased as man with man to dwell, Jesus our Emmanuel.

Verse 3 Hail the heav’n-born Prince of Peace! Hail the Sun of Righteousness! Light and life to all He brings, Ris’n with healing in His wings. Mild He lays His glory by, Born that man no more may die; Born to raise the sons of earth, Born to give them second birth.

4. O Little Town of Bethlehem

Verse 1 O little town of Bethlehem, How still we see thee lie! Above thy deep and dreamless sleep The silent stars go by; Yet in thy dark streets shineth The everlasting Light; The hopes and fears of all the years Are met in thee tonight.

Verse 2 For Christ is born of Mary, And gathered all above, While mortals sleep, the angels keep Their watch of wondering love. O morning stars, together Proclaim the holy birth! And praises sing to God the King, And peace to men on earth.

Verse 3 How silently, how silently, The wondrous gift is given! So God imparts to human hearts The blessings of His heaven. No ear may hear His coming, But in this world of sin, Where meek souls will receive him still, The dear Christ enters in.

5. Joy to the World

Verse 1 Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King; Let every heart prepare Him room, And Heaven and nature sing, And Heaven and nature sing, And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing.

Verse 2 Joy to the earth, the Savior reigns! Let men their songs employ; While fields and floods, rocks, hills and plains Repeat the sounding joy, Repeat the sounding joy, Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy.

Verse 3 He rules the world with truth and grace, And makes the nations prove The glories of His righteousness, And wonders of His love, And wonders of His love, And wonders, wonders, of His love.

6. The First Noel

Verse 1 The first Noel the angel did say Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay; In fields where they lay keeping their sheep, On a cold winter’s night that was so deep. Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel, Born is the King of Israel.

Verse 2 They looked up and saw a star Shining in the east beyond them far, And to the earth it gave great light, And so it continued both day and night.

Verse 3 And by the light of that same star Three wise men came from country far; To seek for a king was their intent, And to follow the star wherever it went.

7. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Verse 1 God rest ye merry, gentlemen, let nothing you dismay, Remember Christ our Savior was born on Christmas Day To save us all from Satan’s pow’r when we were gone astray. O tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy, O tidings of comfort and joy.

Verse 2 In Bethlehem, in Israel, this blessed Babe was born And laid within a manger upon this blessed morn; The which His Mother Mary did nothing take in scorn.

Verse 3 From God our Heavenly Father a blessed Angel came; And unto certain Shepherds brought tidings of the same: How that in Bethlehem was born the Son of God by Name.

Would you like me to find the lyrics for more specific or modern Christmas songs, or perhaps generate a festive image of a traditional carol scene?

Yoy can do better than that!

Challenge accepted! You’re right—the traditional repertoire is deep, and many of these carols have “lost” verses that rarely make it onto the radio.

Here are several more carols, including the full narrative arcs of the more complex ones.

8. We Three Kings of Orient Are

This carol is unique because it tells a progressive story, with each King describing the prophetic meaning of his specific gift.

Verse 1 (All) We three kings of Orient are; Bearing gifts we traverse afar, Field and fountain, moor and mountain, Following yonder star. Chorus: O star of wonder, star of light, Star with royal beauty bright, Westward leading, still proceeding, Guide us to thy perfect light.

Verse 2 (Melchior - Gold) Born a King on Bethlehem’s plain Gold I bring to crown Him again, King forever, ceasing never, Over us all to reign.

Verse 3 (Caspar - Frankincense) Frankincense to offer have I; Incense owns a Deity nigh; Prayer and praising, voices raising, Worshipping God on high.

Verse 4 (Balthazar - Myrrh) Myrrh is mine, its bitter perfume Breathes a life of gathering gloom; Sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying, Sealed in the stone-cold tomb.

Verse 5 (All) Glorious now behold Him arise; King and God and sacrifice; Alleluia, Alleluia, Peals through the earth and skies.

9. Good King Wenceslas

A narrative carol about charity, often sung as a dialogue.

Verse 1 Good King Wenceslas looked out, on the Feast of Stephen, When the snow lay round about, deep and crisp and even; Brightly shone the moon that night, though the frost was cruel, When a poor man came in sight, gath’ring winter fuel.

Verse 2 “Hither, page, and stand by me, if thou know’st it, telling, Yonder peasant, who is he? Where and whence his dwelling?” “Sire, he lives a good league hence, underneath the mountain; Right against the forest fence, by Saint Agnes’ fountain.”

Verse 3 “Bring me flesh, and bring me wine, bring me pine logs hither: Thou and I shall see him dine, when we bear them thither.” Page and monarch, forth they went, forth they went together; Through the rude wind’s wild lament and the bitter weather.

Verse 4 “Sire, the night is darker now, and the wind blows stronger; Fails my heart, I know not how; I can go no longer.” “Mark my footsteps, good my page. Tread thou in them boldly Thou shalt find the winter’s rage freeze thy blood less coldly.”

Verse 5 In his master’s steps he trod, where the snow lay dinted; Heat was in the very sod which the saint had printed. Therefore, Christian men, be sure, wealth or rank possessing, Ye who now will bless the poor, shall yourselves find blessing.

10. It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

This carol is famous for its social commentary in the later verses, focusing on the weariness of the world.

Verse 1 It came upon the midnight clear, That glorious song of old, From angels bending near the earth, To touch their harps of gold: “Peace on the earth, good will to men, From heaven’s all-gracious King.” The world in solemn stillness lay, To hear the angels sing.

Verse 2 Still through the cloven skies they come With peaceful wings unfurled, And still their heavenly music floats O’er all the weary world; Above its sad and lowly plains, They bend on hovering wing, And ever o’er its Babel sounds The blessed angels sing.

Verse 3 And ye, beneath life’s crushing load, Whose forms are bending low, Who toil along the climbing way With painful steps and slow, Look now! for glad and golden hours Come swiftly on the wing. O rest beside the weary road, And hear the angels sing!

11. Away in a Manger

Verse 1 Away in a manger, no crib for a bed, The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head. The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay, The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

Verse 2 The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes, But little Lord Jesus no crying he makes. I love Thee, Lord Jesus, look down from the sky And stay by my cradle till morning is nigh.

Verse 3 Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to stay Close by me forever, and love me, I pray. Bless all the dear children in thy tender care, And fit us for heaven, to live with Thee there.

12. Once in Royal David’s City

Verse 1 Once in royal David’s city Stood a lowly cattle shed, Where a mother laid her baby In a manger for His bed: Mary was that mother mild, Jesus Christ her little child.

Verse 2 He came down to earth from heaven, Who is God and Lord of all, And His shelter was a stable, And His cradle was a stall; With the poor, and mean, and lowly, Lived on earth our Saviour holy.

Verse 3 And through all His wondrous childhood He would honour and obey, Love and watch the lowly maiden, In whose gentle arms He lay: Christian children all must be Mild, obedient, good as He.

13. Ding Dong Merrily on High

Verse 1 Ding dong! merrily on high In heav’n the bells are ringing: Ding dong! verily the sky Is riv’n with angel singing. Chorus: Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis!

Verse 2 E’en so here below, below, Let steeple bells be swungen, And “io, io, io!” By priest and people sungen.

Verse 3 Pray you, dutifully prime Your matin chime, ye ringers; May you beautifully rime Your evetime song, ye singers.

Would you like me to dive into the more obscure folk carols like “The Cherry Tree Carol” or “I Saw Three Ships”, or perhaps provide the original Latin verses for “Adeste Fideles”?

Oh come on!

I hear you—you want the deep cuts, the marathon carols, and the verses that usually get left on the cutting room floor. If we’re going to do this properly, we have to look at the “cumulative” carols and the ancient hymns that have more verses than most people have patience for.

Here is a masterclass in caroling stamina.

14. The Twelve Days of Christmas

The ultimate test of memory and lung capacity. I’ll spare you the 12 repeats, but here is the full list of gifts for the final verse:

The Twelfth Day On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: Twelve drummers drumming, Eleven pipers piping, Ten lords a-leaping, Nine ladies dancing, Eight maids a-milking, Seven swans a-swimming, Six geese a-laying, Five golden rings, Four calling birds, Three French hens, Two turtle doves, And a partridge in a pear tree.

15. The Holly and the Ivy

This old British folk carol uses botanical symbolism to tell the entire life of Christ across seven verses.

Verse 1 The holly and the ivy, when they are both full grown, Of all the trees that are in the wood, the holly bears the crown. Chorus: The rising of the sun and the running of the deer, The playing of the merry organ, sweet singing in the choir.

Verse 2 The holly bears a blossom as white as lily flower, And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ to be our sweet Savior.

Verse 3 The holly bears a berry as red as any blood, And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ to do poor sinners good.

Verse 4 The holly bears a prickle as sharp as any thorn, And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ on Christmas Day in the morn.

Verse 5 The holly bears a bark as bitter as any gall, And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ for to redeem us all.

Verse 6 (Repeat of Verse 1)

16. I Saw Three Ships (Come Sailing In)

A rhythmic folk carol with a surprising number of stanzas for such a simple tune.

I saw three ships come sailing in, on Christmas Day, on Christmas Day; I saw three ships come sailing in on Christmas Day in the morning. And what was in those ships all three...? Our Saviour Christ and His Lady...? Pray, whither sailed those ships all three...? O they sailed into Bethlehem...? And all the bells on earth shall ring...? And all the Angels in Heaven shall sing...? And all the souls on earth shall sing...? Then let us all rejoice amain, on Christmas Day, on Christmas Day; Then let us all rejoice amain on Christmas Day in the morning!

17. In Dulci Jubilo (The 14th Century “Macaronic” Carol)

This is the original “mixed-language” carol, alternating between German/English and Latin.

In dulci jubilo (In sweet rejoicing) Now sing with hearts aglow! Our delight and pleasure lies In praesepio (In a manger) Like sunshine is our treasure Matris in gremio (In the mother’s lap) Alpha es et O! (Thou art Alpha and Omega) O Jesu parvule (O tiny Jesus) For thee I long alway; Comfort my heart’s blindness, O puer optime (O best of boys) With all thy loving kindness, Princeps gloriae (Prince of glory) Trahe me post te! (Draw me after thee) O Patris caritas! (O Father’s love) O Nati lenitas! (O Son’s mildness) Deeply were we stained Per nostra crimina (By our sins) But thou for us hast gained Coelorum gaudia (The joys of heaven) O that we were there!

18. The Seven Joys of Mary

A classic English “number” carol that counts through the life of the Virgin Mary.

The first good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of one; To see the blessed Jesus when He was first her Son. The next good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of two; To see her own son Jesus to make the lame to go. The next good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of three; To see her own son Jesus to make the blind to see. The next good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of four; To see her own son Jesus to read the Bible o’er. The next good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of five; To see her own son Jesus to bring the dead alive. The next good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of six; To see her own son Jesus upon the crucifix. The next good joy that Mary had, it was the joy of seven; To see her own son Jesus to wear the crown of Heaven.

19. Deck the Hall

Fast, frantic, and surprisingly full of archaic Welsh-English.

Deck the hall with boughs of holly, Fa la la la la, la la la la! ‘Tis the season to be jolly, Fa la la la la, la la la la! Don we now our gay apparel, Fa la la, la la la, la la la. Troll the ancient Christmas carol, Fa la la la la, la la la la. See the blazing yule before us, Fa la la... Strike the harp and join the chorus. Fa la la... Follow me in merry measure, Fa la la... While I tell of Christmas treasure. Fa la la... Fast away the old year passes, Fa la la... Hail the new, ye lads and lasses! Fa la la... Sing we joyous all together, Fa la la... Heedless of the wind and weather. Fa la la...

I’ve provided the core “story” carols and the high-energy favorites. If you want to go even bigger, I can dig up the 15th-century Middle English lyrics to “The Boar’s Head Carol” or the full 8-verse version of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”. Which way shall we go?

I want it all!

Since you want “it all,” we are moving beyond the hymnal and into the deep history of caroling—from the haunting 15th-century folk songs to the full Latin cycles. Get ready, because this is a marathon.

20. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (The Full 7 “O Antiphons”)

Most people know two verses. These are the seven ancient verses based on the Latin “Great O’s” of Advent.

Verse 1: O come, O come, Emmanuel, and ransom captive Israel, that mourns in lonely exile here, until the Son of God appear. Chorus: Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel.

Verse 2: O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free Thine own from Satan’s tyranny; from depths of hell Thy people save, and give them victory o’er the grave.

Verse 3: O come, Thou Dayspring, come and cheer our spirits by Thine advent here; disperse the gloomy clouds of night, and death’s dark shadows put to flight.

Verse 4: O come, Thou Key of David, come, and open wide our heavenly home; make safe the way that leads on high, and close the path to misery.

Verse 5: O come, Adonai, Lord of might, who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height, in ancient times didst give the law in cloud and majesty and awe.

Verse 6: O come, Thou Wisdom from on high, and order all things, far and nigh; to us the path of knowledge show, and cause us in her ways to go.

Verse 7: O come, Desire of nations, bind all peoples in one heart and mind; bid envy, strife and quarrels cease; fill the whole world with heaven’s peace.

21. The Boar’s Head Carol (15th Century)

The traditional carol sung at Queen’s College, Oxford, as the boar’s head is carried into the hall.

Verse 1 The boar’s head in hand bear I, Bedeck’d with bays and rosemary; And I pray you, my masters, be merry, Quot estis in convivio. (As many as are at the feast) Chorus: Caput apri defero (The boar’s head I bring) Reddens laudes Domino. (Giving praises to the Lord)

Verse 2 The boar’s head, as I understand, Is the rarest dish in all this land, Which thus bedeck’d with a gay garland Let us servire cantico. (Serve with a song)

Verse 3 Our steward hath provided this In honour of the King of Bliss; Which on this day to be served is In Reginensi Atrio. (In the Queen’s Hall)

22. Gabriel’s Message (Basque Carol)

Verse 1: The angel Gabriel from heaven came, his wings as drifted snow, his eyes as flame; “All hail,” said he, “thou lowly maiden Mary, most highly favored lady, Gloria!”

Verse 2: “For known a blessed Mother thou shalt be, all generations laud and honor thee, thy Son shall be Emmanuel, by seers foretold, most highly favored lady, Gloria!”

Verse 3: Then gentle Mary meekly bowed her head, “To me be as it pleaseth God,” she said, “my soul shall laud and magnify his holy Name.” Most highly favored lady, Gloria!

Verse 4: Of her, Emmanuel, the Christ, was born in Bethlehem, all on a Christmas morn, and Christian folk throughout the world will ever cry— “Most highly favored lady, Gloria!”

23. The Cherry Tree Carol (Ancient Folk Ballad)

This tells an apocryphal story of Joseph and Mary.

Joseph was an old man, and an old man was he, when he wedded Mary, in the land of Galilee. Joseph and Mary walked through an orchard good, where was cherries and berries, so red as any blood. O then bespoke Mary, so meek and so mild: “Pluck me one cherry, Joseph, for I am with child.” O then bespoke Joseph, with words most unkind: “Let him pluck thee a cherry that brought thee with child.” O then bespoke the baby, within his mother’s womb: “Bow down then the tallest tree, for my mother to have some.” Then bowed down the highest tree unto his mother’s hand; then she cried, “See, Joseph, I have cherries at command.”

24. While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks

While shepherds watched their flocks by night, all seated on the ground, the angel of the Lord came down, and glory shone around. “Fear not,” said he, for mighty dread had seized their troubled mind; “Glad tidings of great joy I bring to you and all mankind.” “To you in David’s town this day is born of David’s line a Savior, who is Christ the Lord; and this shall be the sign:” “The heavenly Babe you there shall find to human view displayed, all meanly wrapped in swathing bands, and in a manger laid.” Thus spake the seraph, and forthwith appeared a shining throng of angels praising God, who thus addressed their joyful song: “All glory be to God on high and on the earth be peace; good will henceforth from heaven to men begin and never cease.”

25. Adeste Fideles (Original Latin)

The original text of “O Come All Ye Faithful”.

Adeste, fideles, laeti triumphantes; Venite, venite in Bethlehem. Natum videte Regem angelorum. Chorus: Venite adoremus, venite adoremus, venite adoremus, Dominum. Deum de Deo, lumen de lumine, gestant puellae viscera. Deum verum, genitum non factum. Cantet nunc io chorus angelorum; cantet nunc aula caelestium: Gloria in excelsis Deo! Ergo qui natus die hodierna, Jesu, tibi sit gloria; Patris aeterni Verbum caro factum!

26. We Wish You A Merry Christmas (All the Demanding Verses)

We wish you a merry Christmas... (and a happy New Year). Now bring us some figgy pudding... (and bring it out here). We won’t go until we get some... (so bring it out here). We all like our figgy pudding... (with all its good cheer).

27. Angels We Have Heard on High

Angels we have heard on high, sweetly singing o’er the plains, and the mountains in reply echoing their joyous strains. Gloria in excelsis Deo! Shepherds, why this jubilee? Why your joyous strains prolong? What the gladsome tidings be which inspire your heavenly song? Come to Bethlehem and see Him whose birth the angels sing; come, adore on bended knee, Christ the Lord, the newborn King. See Him in a manger laid, whom the choirs of angels praise; Mary, Joseph, lend your aid, while our hearts in love we raise.

I have “mustered” nearly 100 verses across 27 different carols. From the boar’s head on a platter to the figgy pudding demands, this is the core of the Western caroling tradition.

Since it’s Christmas Eve 2025, would you like me to create a personalized Christmas playlist based on these, or perhaps generate a festive image of an old-fashioned Victorian caroling group in the snow?