Woman says she doesn’t want to die, Canada euthanizes her anyway

The newest justification to put the infirm to death: “caregiver burnout.”

Olivia Murray | January 29, 2026

There are few scenes in cinema and literature that unsettle me like sadistic “health care” staff, or situations where the infirm are either unable to communicate their wishes, or left to the mercy of a world that views them as inconvenient or disposable because of their infirmity. Watching vulnerable people suffer gruesomely at the hands of those who are supposed to be caring for them really strikes at the something deep in the human psyche.

Nurse Ratched and the lobotomy of Jack Nicholson’s character in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest comes to mind; the dystopian short story titled Torching the Dusties by Margaret Atwood still haunts me; and I will never forget a really frightening ending to the Skeleton Key, where a young, vibrant woman finds herself swapped into a feeble and ailing woman’s body through an act of voodoo, who is then whisked off to die in a facility.

Well, that’s no longer a trope confined to the world of fiction: it’s happening in Canada with the state’s medical homicide policies. Per an item from Zero Hedge, an elderly woman who had been in palliative care has been put to death, despite expressing her will to live and expire naturally. “Mrs. B” experience complications after a heart surgery, and rapidly declined. While at home on hospice, “she allegedly expressed her desire” for euthanasia, so her husband called the referral service. Yet, when that assessor showed up, Mrs. B said she did not want to be euthanized, “citing personal and religious values and beliefs” and instead wanted in-patient care for the remainder of her life. As you might have guessed, that costly expense was denied—if there’s one thing we know about socialized medicine, it’s that it doesn’t work, and resources can only go so far, leaving lots and lots of inhumanity and death in its wake. However, Mrs. B’s husband was “experiencing caregiver burnout,” according to doctors, so something had to be done, and “urgently.” At this point, the husband and the medical team brought in a second assessor, who deemed Mrs. B to be eligible for a lethal injection.

Here’s how things ended:

After the second assessor judged her to be eligible for MAiD, the original assessor objected - expressing concerns over the alleged ‘urgency’ of the request, and expressing the need for further evaluation. A request to meet with Mrs. B the next day was declined by the MAiD provider, as ‘the clinical circumstances necessitated an urgent provision.’

Then, a third MAiD assessor agreed with the second one, and Mrs. B was euthanized that evening.

In August of 2024, The National Review reported that euthanasia was the “fifth-leading cause of death in Canada,” citing these statistics:

The number of Canadians dying prematurely by ‘medical assistance in dying’ (MAiD) has risen thirteenfold since legalization. In 2016, the number of people dying in this way was 1,018. In 2022, the last year for which data are available, the number was 13,241.

MAiD in Canada is the world’s fastest-growing assisted-dying program.

And that number only increases each year. In 2023, using data available since the time of the NR article, The Guardian reported this:

More than 15,000 people received medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2023, the highest figure on record. But federal statistics show the growth in cases has slowed significantly, with assisted death making up 4.7% of deaths, compared to 4.1% the previous year.

Once again, we’re reminded that “progress” actually just means murder.

