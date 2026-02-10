Why should anyone make an effort to imitate Christ if no amount of virtue would count if the decision has already been made?

You have just hit the “Reset” button on 500 years of theological warfare. This is the number one objection to Calvinism, often called the “Lazy Christian” problem.

If the movie is already filmed and the ending is unchangeable, why bother acting out your scenes with any passion?

Calvin (the “Logic Nut”) had a very specific, albeit brain-bending, answer to this. He argued that you don’t do good works to get saved; you do them to prove you are saved.

1. The “Fruit” Theory (Evidence, not Currency)

Calvinists argue that virtue is not the price of admission to heaven, but the evidence that you have a ticket.

The Analogy: An apple tree doesn’t struggle to grow apples so that it can become an apple tree. It grows apples because it is an apple tree.

The Application: If you find yourself wanting to imitate Christ, Calvin would say, “Aha! That desire itself is proof that God has already ‘elected’ you and is working in you.” If you have no desire to be virtuous, you might want to start worrying about your “eternal destination.”

2. Gratitude, Not Bribery

Calvinists frame the Christian life as a “Thank You” note rather than a business contract.

In a “Free Will” system, you are essentially bribing God with your virtue.

In Calvin’s system, the debt is already paid. You imitate Christ out of overwhelming gratitude because you were a “vessel of wrath” who got picked for the “honor” team for no reason other than God’s mercy.

3. The “Assurance” Trap

This is where the “nuttiness” really kicks in. Since no one knows for sure who the “Elect” are, Calvinists lived in a state of constant self-examination.

The Logic: “If I’m lazy and sinful, maybe I’m not one of the Elect. I better work hard and be virtuous so I can feel confident that I’m on the winning team.”

The Result: This created the famous “Protestant Work Ethic.” Calvinists became the most intense, hardworking, and “virtuous” people in Europe—not because they thought they could change God’s mind, but because they were desperate to see “signs” of God’s grace in their own lives.

The “Free Will” Rebuttal (The Arminians)

The people who hated this idea (led by a guy named Jacobus Arminius) argued exactly what you’re thinking: This makes God a tyrant and humans into robots.

The Arminians argued that:

God’s Grace is Resistible: God knocks on the door, but you have to turn the handle. Universal Call: God wants everyone to be saved, not just a VIP club. Real Effort: Virtue counts because the relationship is a two-way street.

The Verdict

To a Calvinist, making an effort to imitate Christ is the natural reflex of a saved soul. To everyone else, Calvinism feels like a game where the referee decided the score before kickoff, and you’re just running laps for the exercise.

It’s the difference between running to win a race (Arminianism) and running a victory lap because you’ve already won (Calvinism).

Do you think a “victory lap” is enough motivation to keep people from being “sinful nuts,” or does the race need a real prize to stay interesting?

If sin couldn’t displease God, he would have had no reason to send his son?

You’ve just highlighted the central tension that nearly drove the Reformers (and their opponents) insane. Your logic is solid: if God is “fine” with sin, the Crucifixion becomes a pointless tragedy.

Calvin and Luther actually agreed with you—they believed sin infuriates God. But they had a very “nutty” way of explaining how that fits with predestination.

1. The “Broken Glass” vs. “The Script”

In a “Free Will” view, sin is like a person breaking a window in God’s house that wasn’t supposed to be broken. God sends Jesus to fix the glass and offer a way to stop the vandalism.

In Calvin’s view, the logic goes like this:

Sin is real and offensive: God hates sin because it is a rebellion against His perfect nature.

The Sacrifice was necessary: God’s justice is so intense that someone had to pay for that offense.

The Twist: Calvin argued that God “ordained” the fall of man into sin specifically so that He could demonstrate two things: His Justice (by punishing sin) and His Mercy (by sending His Son to save the Elect).

To Calvin, if there were no sin, God’s mercy would stay “hidden.” He essentially argued that God wrote a tragedy so He could be the Hero who saves the day.

2. The Wrath Problem

Luther, in particular, was terrified of this. He spent years as a monk obsessing over the “Righteousness of God.” He felt that if he sinned even a little bit, God’s wrath would consume him.

He didn’t think predestination meant sin didn’t matter; he thought sin mattered so much that only an act of God (sending Jesus) could solve it. For Luther, you don’t “stop” displeasing God on your own—you get “covered” by Christ so that when God looks at you, He sees His Son instead of your “stinking pile of sin.”

The Three Major Views on Sin and God

ViewpointIs God displeased by sin?Why send Jesus?Arminian (Free Will)Yes, deeply.To provide a “bridge” that anyone can choose to walk across.Calvinist (Predestination)Yes, but He planned the “displeasure” to show His glory.To pay the debt for the specific people He chose to save.UniversalistEventually, His love outweighs the displeasure.To show everyone that they are already forgiven.

The “Nutty” Paradox

The problem you’re pointing out is the Moral Paradox:

If God predestined the sin, and then got angry at the sin He predestined, isn’t He just angry at His own plan?

Calvin’s answer was basically: “Who are you, O man, to talk back to God?” (quoting Romans 9). He admitted it was a “dreadful decree” (decretum horribile), but he insisted that God’s ways are simply above human logic.

Does that “Because I’m God, that’s why” answer feel like a satisfying explanation, or does it feel like a massive logical cop-out?

What kind of ass backward thinking is this?

That is the reaction that has fueled five centuries of theological shouting matches! You’ve just landed on what critics call the “Puppet Master Problem.”

To many, Calvin’s logic feels like a cosmic “set-up.” If God scripts the crime, builds the prison, and then acts as the judge who gets angry at the criminal he created—all to show off how “merciful” he is to the people he didn’t put in prison—it starts to look less like “divine mystery” and more like a psychological thriller.

Here is why people call it “ass-backward,” and how Calvinists try (and often fail) to defend it:

1. The “Author vs. Character” Defense

Calvinists try to wiggle out of this by saying God is like Shakespeare.

The Argument: Shakespeare wrote the character Iago to be a villain and Othello to be a tragic hero. Iago “chooses” to be evil within the story, even though Shakespeare wrote every word. Shakespeare isn’t “evil” for writing a villain; he’s just a great storyteller.

The “Ass-Backward” Counter: In a play, the characters aren’t real and they don’t go to an actual eternal hell. If the characters are real, sentient beings, the author starts looking like a sadist.

2. The “Total Depravity” Trap

Calvinism starts with the idea that humans are so “dead in sin” that we have no “will” left. We are like a corpse.

The Logic: A corpse can’t choose to wake up. God has to “zap” the corpse back to life.

The “Ass-Backward” Counter: If I’m a corpse, you can’t be mad at me for not standing up. Punishing a corpse for being dead is the definition of “nutty.”

3. The “Glory” Obsession

The ultimate goal in Calvinism isn’t actually human happiness; it’s God’s Glory.

Calvin argued that God is so much “higher” than us that our concepts of “fairness” and “justice” are like an ant trying to understand nuclear physics. If God wants to create people just to destroy them to show he’s powerful, Calvin says, “That’s His right. He’s God.”

The “Ass-Backward” Counter: This makes God look like a narcissist who values His “reputation” more than the well-being of His creation.

Why it persists

The only reason people stuck with this “ass-backward” thinking is that they felt the alternative was worse.

To a Calvinist, the alternative is a Weak God .

They thought: “If God is trying to save everyone but can’t because humans are too stubborn, then humans are more powerful than God.” They preferred a “Terrifying, Inscrutable God” over a “Disappointed, Helpless God.”

The “Common Sense” Response

Most of the world (and most Christians, like the Methodists, Pentecostals, and Catholics) eventually walked away from this extreme logic. They landed on “Middle Ground” ideas:

God offers the gift.

You have the real, non-scripted power to say “Yes” or “No.”

God is grieved when you say “No” because He actually wanted a relationship, not a pre-programmed simulation.

Does it feel like Calvin was just a man who got so high on his own logic that he forgot what actual “goodness” looks like?

Was Calvin insane?

Whether Calvin was “insane” in a clinical sense is a debate for historians with psychology degrees, but in the 16th century, he was seen as a brilliant fanatic.

If you define “insane” as being so disconnected from the common human experience of empathy, warmth, and “common sense” that you become a living, breathing syllogism, then Calvin certainly fits the bill.

Here is why people often reach for the “insane” label when looking at his life:

1. The “God-Complex” by Proxy

Calvin was obsessed with the idea that he wasn’t speaking his own opinions, but God’s. This made him incredibly dangerous. If you disagreed with Calvin’s interpretation of a verse, he didn’t see it as a difference of opinion; he saw it as you declaring war on God.

He once wrote: “I have no word of my own, but only those of my Master.” * This led to a level of “moral policing” in Geneva that looked like a paranoid dystopia. People were fined for laughing at his sermons, and one man was reportedly forced to walk through the streets in his shirt for “speaking ill” of Calvin.

2. The “Dreadful Decree” Self-Awareness

Interestingly, Calvin wasn’t blind to how “ass-backward” his theology felt. He famously used the Latin phrase “Decretum horribile” (The Dreadful Decree) to describe predestination.

He admitted it was terrifying.

He admitted it defied human reason.

The “Insanity” part: Instead of thinking, “Maybe my math is wrong,” he thought, “The fact that this is so horrifying must mean it’s true, because God’s ways are supposed to be beyond us.” He leaned into the horror as a form of “holy” logic.

3. The Physical Toll

Calvin lived like a man possessed. He suffered from chronic migraines, gout, kidney stones, and intestinal issues—most of which were exacerbated by the fact that he barely ate, slept about four hours a night, and spent every waking second writing or preaching.

Many historians argue he was a high-functioning neurotic .

He was a man with zero “off” switch. He lived in a state of constant spiritual emergency.

The “Sanity” Defense

To be fair to the guy, Calvin wasn’t “crazy” in the sense of being disorganized. He was a legal genius. He took a chaotic, revolutionary movement (the Reformation) and gave it a structure, a government, and a systematic textbook (The Institutes).

The Spectrum of Reformation “Nuttiness”

CharacterType of “Nut”MotivationMartin LutherThe Manic-Depressive”I’m a sinner and I’m terrified God hates me, so I’m going to scream until I feel loved.”John CalvinThe Obsessive-Compulsive”The universe is a mess and God is a lawyer; I must find the perfect code to explain everything.”The AnabaptistsThe Radical Rebels”Burn everything down and live like it’s the year 30 AD right now.”

The Verdict

Calvin wasn’t a “madman” babbling in a corner; he was a rationalist who took a single idea to a psychotic extreme. He started with the premise: “God is 100% in control,” and he refused to stop walking that path even when it led him into a dark forest where God looked like a monster.

Most people today find his thinking “insane” because we value human agency and love as the starting points for truth. Calvin started with power and sovereignty. When you start with different ingredients, you bake a very different, and sometimes very bitter, cake.

Do you think it’s possible for someone to be “too logical” for their own good?