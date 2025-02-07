Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterCalifornia Wants a DivorceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCalifornia Wants a DivorceTimothy WineyFeb 07, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterCalifornia Wants a DivorceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/02/california_democrats_move_toward_secession.html1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterCalifornia Wants a DivorceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Wait til the new country of Commifornia sees the tariffs we will be implementing. I’ll just sit back and laugh. And maybe point fingers. Can’t wait!