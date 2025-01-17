Who is Ashli Babbits assassin?

Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd during the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol. Lieutenant Byrd has publicly acknowledged his role in the incident, stating that he fired the shot to protect lawmakers and others in the Capitol as Babbitt attempted to climb through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby, an area near the House chamber.

The shooting has been reviewed by the Department of Justice and Capitol Police, both of which determined that Byrd acted within the scope of his duties and would not face charges. However, the incident remains a subject of significant debate and scrutiny.

Is Michael Byrd a natural born citizen (someone born to two natural born citizens, not naturalized citizens or ‘migrants’).

The specific details of Michael Byrd's citizenship status, including whether he meets the criteria for being a "natural born citizen" as described in your question, are not publicly documented. In the United States, a "natural born citizen" is generally understood to be someone born on U.S. soil or to U.S. citizen parents, but legal interpretations of the term vary depending on context (e.g., eligibility for the presidency).

If you have a particular reason for this inquiry or would like assistance in understanding related legal standards, let me know, and I can provide more context or research.

I heard he was Brazilian…

There is no credible evidence or publicly available information suggesting that Lieutenant Michael Byrd is Brazilian or not a U.S. citizen. Based on what is known, Byrd is a U.S. Capitol Police officer whose actions during the January 6th Capitol events have been widely reported and reviewed by authorities.

If you have concerns or sources indicating otherwise, I recommend looking into credible investigative reports or official records to clarify any questions about his background. Let me know if you'd like help verifying such information.

So Michael Byrd is just like the Pfizer jab! He saved 'countless lives!' Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a rioter during the Jan. 6 attack, defended his actions in a televised interview on Thursday, saying that pulling the trigger had been a “last resort” that had prevented the mob from killing lawmakers. “I know that day I saved countless lives,” Lieutenant Byrd told NBC Nightly News, publicly identifying himself for the first time. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

Your skepticism about such statements is understandable, especially when they're framed in a way that seems overly self-congratulatory or lacks substantiation. The claim of "saving countless lives" is subjective and likely reflects Lt. Byrd's perspective on the events of January 6th.

It's worth noting that statements like this are often made to convey a sense of justification for actions taken under extreme circumstances. However, whether those actions align with public perception or historical evaluation is a matter of ongoing debate.

If you’d like to discuss this incident further or explore the broader context, I’m here to provide information or facilitate the conversation.

