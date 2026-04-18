I think it is possible this may be happening - but it is also possible that this is US sponsored propaganda to get us to despise China. Every country US has an interest in is sold to us as some deprived place that needs to be liberated. This has been a popular strategy for hundreds of years in the US and it worked in the Spanish American War, WWI, WW2, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Cuba, Libya, and on and on.
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I think it is possible this may be happening - but it is also possible that this is US sponsored propaganda to get us to despise China. Every country US has an interest in is sold to us as some deprived place that needs to be liberated. This has been a popular strategy for hundreds of years in the US and it worked in the Spanish American War, WWI, WW2, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Cuba, Libya, and on and on.