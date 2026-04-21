Timothy’s Newsletter

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Truthbird
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Godspeed! May your project succeed, brilliantly, and quickly! I have no doubt whatsoever that if/when it does, you will use your wealth wisely, and in accordance with divine laws. You will truly deserve the wealth you obtain, unlike most ultra-wealthy people.

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