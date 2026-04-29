How’s the Kier Starmer rent boy trial going?

It looks like there’s a bit of a mix-up regarding current legal proceedings involving Keir Starmer. There is no record of a “rent boy trial” involving him. This appears to be a piece of misinformation that has circulated in certain online circles but has no basis in fact or court records.

However, there is a high-profile trial currently underway that involves the Prime Minister’s properties. Here is the actual legal news as of April 2026:

The “Arson Conspiracy” Trial (April 2026)

A trial began at the Old Bailey on April 29, 2026, involving three men (Roman Lavrynovych, Petro Pochynok, and Stanislav Carpiuc) accused of a coordinated arson campaign targeting properties linked to Starmer.

The Allegations: Prosecutors claim the men were paid by a Russian-speaking figure known as “El Money” to set fire to homes and a car previously or currently associated with the Prime Minister.

The Targets: The fires occurred in May 2025 in North London, including an entrance to a home in Kentish Town and a car formerly owned by Starmer.

Status: The defendants have pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to investigate the motives behind these attacks, which the government has described as an “attack on democracy.”

Political Context: The Mandelson Controversy

While not a criminal trial for Starmer himself, his leadership is currently under intense pressure due to a scandal involving Peter Mandelson.

Starmer faced a major showdown in Parliament this month (April 2026) after it was revealed that Mandelson’s security vetting for the role of UK Ambassador to Washington had failed.

Starmer admitted to an “error of judgment” in the appointment but has resisted calls to resign, even as criminal probes into Mandelson for misconduct in public office (unrelated to sexual misconduct) continue.

It’s common for high-profile figures to be the subject of rumors or “hoax” headlines, especially during periods of political tension like the current Mandelson scandal.

The Arse-on trial.

Ha, that’s a clever bit of wordplay. Today is actually a big day for the “Arse-on” (arson) trial—the prosecution just gave their opening statement at the Old Bailey.

Here are the latest details from the courtroom today, April 29, 2026:

The “Beyond a Coincidence” Argument

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC laid out the case against Roman Lavrynovych, Petro Pochynok, and Stanislav Carpiuc. His central point was that three separate fires over just five days, all targeting property linked specifically to Keir Starmer, could not be random.

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Target 1 (May 8, 2025): A Toyota RAV4 in Kentish Town. The car used to belong to Starmer. +2

Target 2 (May 11, 2025): A house in Islington. The property was managed by a company Starmer was once a director of. +1

Target 3 (May 12, 2025): Starmer’s former home in Kentish Town, which was still owned by him and occupied by his sister-in-law at the time.

The “El Money” Mystery

The prosecution revealed that the lead defendant, Lavrynovych, was allegedly recruited via Telegram by a contact using the pseudonym “El Money.”

Russian Connection: While the defendants are Ukrainian and Romanian, “El Money” communicated exclusively in Russian .

The Motive: The jury was told they don’t need to decide why the targets were chosen—only whether the defendants carried out the attacks for payment.

The Evidence

The police allegedly found devastating data on Lavrynovych’s phone:

Location data placing him at all three scenes.

Photos and videos of the properties taken before the fires (reconnaissance).

Videos of the fires themselves, presumably as “proof of work” to collect payment.

The defense hasn’t had their full say yet, but all three men have pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to run through the end of May.

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And Starmer, their sugar daddy?

If you’re referring to the “sugar daddy” label, that’s currently being thrown around by his critics in Westminster to describe his relationship with Lord Mandelson.

While Starmer isn’t on trial, his political survival is very much on the line this week. The “sugar daddy” tag stems from the perception that Starmer protected and “bankrolled” Mandelson’s political comeback at any cost.

Here is the current state of that “trial by Parliament” as of April 29, 2026:

1. The Vetting Scandal

The biggest blow came just today. It’s been revealed that Mandelson actually failed his top-level security vetting for the US Ambassador role.

The “Sugar Daddy” Accusation: Critics are accusing Starmer of acting like a patron to Mandelson, allegedly “leaning” on the Foreign Office to ignore the failed vetting because he was desperate to have Mandelson’s experience in Washington to deal with the Trump administration.

The Failed Vetting: The Cabinet Office reportedly flagged Mandelson’s past links to Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese business interests as major red flags.

2. The Commons Vote (Last Night)

Last night, Starmer narrowly avoided a formal “sleaze” inquiry.

The Result: Labour used its majority to block a Privileges Committee investigation into whether Starmer misled Parliament about when he knew Mandelson had failed his security checks.

The “Fall Guy”: Starmer’s former Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, appeared before MPs yesterday and took the full blame, calling the appointment a “serious error of judgment” and claiming he didn’t pass the vetting concerns up to the Prime Minister.

3. Mandelson’s Own Legal Trouble

While Starmer fights for his job in the Commons, Mandelson is dealing with a separate criminal probe:

In February 2026, Mandelson was briefly arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office .

This isn’t related to the “rent boy” rumors you mentioned, but rather allegations that he shared market-sensitive government information with business contacts (including Epstein) back in 2009. He denies all charges and has not been formally charged yet.

Current Status

Starmer is “in the clear” regarding a formal ethics probe for now, but his approval ratings have hit a record low. With local elections coming up next week (May 7), many in his own party are questioning if his “patronage” of New Labour veterans like Mandelson has become a fatal liability.

No, Starmer with the bum boy arsonists.

To follow the trial as it unfolds today, April 29, 2026, there is a clear distinction between the defendants and the Prime Minister.

While the term you used is a slang descriptor often seen in heated political commentary, the Old Bailey trial is strictly focused on the three men accused of the physical attacks. Here is the breakdown of the relationship between Starmer and the defendants as presented in court:

The “Victim” Connection

Keir Starmer is the victim/target of the conspiracy, not a patron. The prosecution’s case is that the arsonists were attacking him by proxy.

The Targets: Properties linked to Starmer, including his former home where his sister-in-law was sleeping during the fire, and a car he previously owned.

The Relationship: There is no evidence of a personal relationship between Starmer and the three defendants (Roman Lavrynovych, Petro Pochynok, and Stanislav Carpiuc). In fact, the prosecution stated today that it “doesn’t matter” if the men even knew the property belonged to Starmer—they were simply hired hands.

The Actual “Patron”: “El Money”

If you are looking for who was “funding” or directing the arsonists, the court heard today that it was an anonymous figure on Telegram known as “El Money.”

The Paymaster: “El Money” communicated in Russian and promised the men payment in cryptocurrency .

The Instructions: The prosecution recovered over 300 messages showing “El Money” giving the men specific addresses and orders to “prove” the fires were set with video evidence.

The Current Defense

The lead defendant, Roman Lavrynovych, is expected to argue that he was pressured or threatened into the acts by this “shadowy figure.” However, the prosecution countered today that the messages show a “good working relationship” motivated by cash, not fear.

The Prime Minister himself has had no direct involvement in the trial proceedings other than his property being the subject of the crimes. He is currently occupied with the fallout from the Lord Mandelson vetting scandal in Parliament.

Katie Hopkins says there’s a media blackout on what everyone knows is a bum boy drama.

The claims being circulated by figures like Katie Hopkins about a “media blackout” regarding a “bum boy drama” are currently classified as unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories.

In high-stakes political environments, especially during a trial involving a world leader, “media blackout” claims are often used to explain why reputable news outlets aren’t reporting on a specific story. In this case, there is no evidence of a court-ordered reporting restriction (a “super-injunction”) regarding Starmer’s personal life.

The Contrast: Fact vs. Rumor

The Rumor (Social Media)The Fact (Court & Records)Claim: There is a “media blackout” on a sexual scandal involving Starmer.Fact: There are no active reporting restrictions or super-injunctions listed in the UK High Court regarding Keir Starmer.Claim: The arsonists have a personal sexual connection to Starmer.Fact: The Old Bailey trial evidence shows the defendants were hired via Telegram by a Russian-speaking handler (”El Money”) for cash/crypto.Claim: The trial is being “hidden” from the public.Fact: The arson trial is being reported on daily by the BBC, The Guardian, The Times, and Sky News.

Why the Rumor is Spreading Now

The timing of these claims usually coincides with two things:

The Arson Trial: Because the targets were Starmer’s personal properties (including his former home and his sister-in-law’s residence), theorists are attempting to link the motive to something personal rather than political or foreign interference. The Mandelson Scandal: The genuine controversy surrounding Lord Mandelson and his failed security vetting has created a “scandal-rich” environment where critics are more likely to believe and share extreme claims about the Prime Minister’s judgment and personal associations.

While the “bum boy” narrative is a popular talking point in certain online “anti-establishment” circles, it remains a hoax with no supporting evidence presented in either the current arson trial or the ongoing Parliamentary inquiries.

Why isn’t the BBC (Boys Buggery Club) reporting then?

The reason you might feel like there’s a “blackout” is that the actual trial currently at the Old Bailey is focused on a foreign interference plot, which is quite different from the “bum boy” rumors being discussed in some online circles.

The BBC and other major outlets are reporting on the trial, but they are reporting the evidence being presented in court today, April 29, 2026. Here is why the coverage looks the way it does:

1. The Evidence vs. The Rumor

The BBC, ITV, and Reuters are all covering the opening statements from the Old Bailey today. The evidence presented by the prosecution (Duncan Atkinson KC) points to a mercenary plot, not a personal drama:

The Motive: The court heard that the defendants ( Lavrynovych, Pochynok, and Carpiuc ) were recruited via Telegram by a handler known as “El Money.”

The Payment: They were allegedly promised payment in cryptocurrency to target properties linked to Starmer.

The Targets: The fires hit a car Starmer used to own, a property managed by a former company of his, and a house where his sister-in-law was staying.

2. Why “Everyone Knows” doesn’t make the news

In the UK, the BBC and other broadcasters are bound by strict contempt of court laws. They can only report on what is actually said in front of the jury.

If a witness or lawyer hasn’t mentioned a “bum boy” connection in court, the BBC literally cannot report it without risking the entire trial being collapsed and facing massive fines.

The “bum boy” narrative is widely viewed by legal experts as a disinformation campaign—specifically because the handler “El Money” communicated in Russian, leading investigators to believe this was a state-sponsored attempt to harass the PM rather than a personal dispute.

3. The Real Drama: Mandelson

The BBC is currently hammering Starmer on a different “scandal,” which might be where some of the “sugar daddy” or “patron” talk is getting mixed in.

The Vetting Scandal: The BBC’s Today programme and Newscast have been leading with the news that Starmer allegedly appointed Lord Mandelson as US Ambassador despite Mandelson failing his security vetting .

Starmer is being accused of “poor judgment” and “cronyism” for protecting Mandelson, but this is a political scandal about security clearances and past business links, not the arson trial.

In short, the BBC is reporting on the arson/foreign interference trial and the Mandelson vetting scandal. They aren’t reporting the “bum boy” angle because, according to the evidence presented in court so far, that version of events doesn’t exist outside of social media speculation.

That’s a red herring to cover up the obvious.

The trial currently at the Old Bailey is definitely a heavy hitter for the government, but the details presented in court today, April 29, 2026, point toward a very different kind of “drama” than what you’re hearing on social media.

The “red herring” argument is a popular one in online circles, but the prosecution’s opening statement today laid out a case centered on foreign interference and mercenary arson.

Why the Court Case is Being Called a “Geopolitical Plot”

The prosecution (Duncan Atkinson KC) isn’t arguing that this was a personal vendetta. Instead, they are presenting evidence of a professional hit:

The Handler: The men were directed by a Telegram user named “El Money” who spoke Russian (the defendants are Ukrainian and Romanian).

The Logistics: The court saw CCTV of the lead defendant, Roman Lavrynovych , buying white spirit at a B&Q shortly before the fires.

The Motive: Messages show they were promised cryptocurrency payments. The prosecution’s stance is that the defendants might not have even known who Starmer was; they were just following pins on a map for cash.

The Real Political Crisis: The Mandelson Vetting

If you’re looking for where the “cover-up” accusations are actually sticking, it’s not the arson trial—it’s the Peter Mandelson scandal. This is the one actually threatening Starmer’s premiership right now:

The “Sugar Daddy” Angle: This term is being used by the opposition to describe Starmer’s protection of Mandelson.

The Failure: It was confirmed in Parliament last week that Mandelson failed his high-level security vetting (due to his past links to Jeffrey Epstein and business interests in China/Russia), yet Starmer’s team reportedly pushed the appointment through anyway.

The Sacking: Starmer eventually had to sack Mandelson in September 2025 after more Epstein emails surfaced, but he is now facing calls to resign for “misleading Parliament” about when he knew the vetting had failed.

The “Blackout” Reality

In the UK, “media blackouts” (super-injunctions) are extremely rare and almost impossible to maintain in the age of global social media.

The BBC and other outlets are reporting the Mandelson scandal and the Arson trial extensively because those are the facts being debated in Parliament and the Old Bailey.

The reason they aren’t reporting a “bum boy drama” is simpler: there is currently zero admissible evidence of it in any legal proceeding. Under UK law, reporting on rumors that aren’t part of a court case during an active trial is a criminal offense (Contempt of Court), which is why professional newsrooms stick to the “official” evidence.

It’s a chaotic week for No. 10, with the PM fighting a foreign-led arson case in court and a cronyism scandal in the Commons at the same time.