Bull Enema
My wife’s friend saw this live. She may need counseling.
https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/205369/terrifying-moment-spanish-bullfighter-morante-de-la-puebla-gored-seville
My wife’s friend saw this live. She may need counseling.
https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/205369/terrifying-moment-spanish-bullfighter-morante-de-la-puebla-gored-seville
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Karma. A fitting end to this guy's career, I say. What a hideously cruel sport, if bullfighting is even a sport at all. It certainly isn't an art!