Bruno Walter: Pure Genius
My violin teacher Werner Lywen, https://wernerlywen.com/
worshiped Bruno Walter. When he played as Concertmaster under Walter for the first time in NY, Walter said ‘Do I know you from somewhere?’ To which Mr. Lywen replied ‘I was in the front row of every concert you ever conducted in Berlin before the war.’
I adore this post, Timothy!
I'm a classical pianist, with a B.A. in music from UC Berkeley. I was a concert pianist, accompanist, and classical piano teacher for years before the targeting from criminals upended my life. I never knew much about Bruno Walter, other than that he was a famous conductor, originally from Germany.
Having listened to these recordings, plus part of another one (Walter rehearsing the Columbia Orchestra playing Mozart's Linz Symphony) I now have a high respect for him! I will research his life further. He's much more musically intelligent than I had expected, by a long shot!
My generation was either overtly or covertly taught to more or less completely discount his generation of musicians! How very wrong! I could tell you ridiculous, scandalous stories about the abysmal failure of higher education at UC Berkeley in the late 1970s, (both in the music department and in other departments) but I won't waste your time with that, unless you ask me for the details. The most egregious example (in the music department) makes me very angry to this day, and will until the day I die.
Here's a short version of the story: I and my class of a dozen or so first-year music majors were cheated out of an entire year of Classical Western Harmony, which, as you probably realize, is the foundation of any classical musician! The idiot, hippie-girl student teacher (who was one of the graduate students in composition) had no interest in classical music. (She was just way too cool, you see, to be interested in classical music.) So she had us waste an entire year writing twelve-tone rows (a kind of musical revolt against the very harmonic system that western classical music so painstakingly developed over many, many millennia.) After a few weeks of this idiocy, a group of us first-year students joined together to complain to the music department office about the scandal taking place. The two secretaries in the office listened to our complaint, and must have told the chairman of the department about what we'd reported, after which the hippie-girl student teacher incorporated a pathetic amount of traditional harmony into her nonexistent syllabus, but she didn't know how to teach it, not had she any interest or desire in teaching it, so our scrum and our concerted complaint to the office didn't remedy the situation. That was indicative of the kind of non-education that was going on at UC Berkeley in the '70s.
I have another story, this one about the idiot student teacher who did not want to teach her class of first-year German students how to speak or read German. I did manage to learn some German, but it was DESPITE her shenanigans in the classroom, not because of her "teaching," which was a joke, literally. I won't waste your time trying to describe it. I'm angry about that, too, to this day, but not as angry as I am about the waste of a year in my music training. And to make things worse yet, UC Berkeley was trying out the quarter system (instead of semesters.) That also had a negative effect on our education, I'm sure.
I didn't know until today, after doing some research into Bruno Walter's life and career, that he was Jewish. I had automatically simply assumed he was a Nazi, because he had been a famous conductor in Germany. I didn't realize he emigrated in 1933, when Hitler became the Fuhrer of Nazi Germany. Like other Jews, he probably had to buy his way out. The Nazis allowed certain Jews to leave, as long as they could rob them of all their financial assets. All the others were sent to the concentration / slave-worker / death camps. Albert Einstein just happened to be in the United States when Hitler came to power, and he very wisely chose to never return to Europe, thereby giving up all of his earthly possessions. Sigmund Freud had to buy his way out of Vienna, which was enthusiastically pro-Nazi, which he did in 1936, when he was very sick with cancer. He and his family emigrated to England, but Freud was near the end of his life, and he died soon after emigrating. He asked his doctor to give him an overdose of morphine when the pain from his cancer became intolerable, and his doctor did so.