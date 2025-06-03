Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louis Forrest Tomlinson's avatar
Louis Forrest Tomlinson
27m

I wonder if chatgpt realizes many of these elite biographies it references are "false and fabricated"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
2h

OMG. for Heaven's sake.. you think because she "so called slapped" Macron she is a male? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/brigitte-emmanuel-macron-slap-marriage-b2760924.html here is what the Brits said. I had no idea she is 72 and he was so much younger and apparently one her children was a "classmate" or peer of Macron's. I am sure she was kidding around. She doesn't look like a male to me,, and she looks like an older lady.. to me. I am sure she was kidding around. What a strange relationship. Some people do "horse around" like that.. I never liked that kind of interaction; I was married twice and I came from a family where HITTING.. was not acceptable (my mother was German and father Italian).. when we were KIDS.. even then,, my mother and father didn't like it .. and all of us.. my family just didn't engage like that. I knew FAMILIES and many people who do so called "horse around" if that is the term. My sons both took "Tu Kong" and other Martial arts one the main teachings in Martial Arts is DO NOT USE YOUR SKILLS ON FAMILY MEMBERS in terms of physicality. I don't tolerate Pain well at all. and don't like my space being invaded even in Jest. She is old.. so. who knows why she did that. I am guessing she was trying to get his attention and he would not listen. .who knows.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture