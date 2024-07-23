The fact that Senator Kamala Harris has just been named the vice presidential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has some questioning her eligibility for the position. The 12th Amendment provides that "no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States." And Article II of the Constitution specifies that "[n]o person except a natural born citizen...shall be eligible to the office of President." Her father was (and is) a Jamaican national, her mother was from India, and neither was a naturalized U.S. citizen at the time of Harris' birth in 1964. That, according to these commentators, makes her not a "natural born citizen"—and therefore ineligible for the office of the president and, hence, ineligible for the office of the vice president.

The language of Article II is that one must be a natural-born citizen. The original Constitution did not define citizenship, but the 14th Amendment does—and it provides that "all persons born...in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens." Those who claim that birth alone is sufficient overlook the second phrase. The person must also be "subject to the jurisdiction" of the United States, and that meant subject to the complete jurisdiction, not merely a partial jurisdiction such as that which applies to anyone temporarily sojourning in the United States (whether lawfully or unlawfully). Such was the view of those who authored the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause; of the Supreme Court of the United States in the 1872 Slaughter-House Cases and the 1884 case of Elk v. Wilkins; of Thomas Cooley, the leading constitutional treatise writer of the day; and of the State Department, which, in the 1880s, issued directives to U.S. embassies to that effect.

The questions surrounding Kamala Harris's eligibility to serve as Vice President primarily revolve around her status as a natural-born citizen. Here’s a breakdown of the key points and legal interpretations relevant to this issue:

Natural-Born Citizenship

Article II of the U.S. Constitution states that no person except a natural-born citizen shall be eligible for the office of President. The 12th Amendment extends this restriction to the office of Vice President. However, the Constitution does not explicitly define "natural-born citizen."

Interpretation and Historical Context

14th Amendment: The 14th Amendment defines citizenship as anyone born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction. The phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" has been historically interpreted to mean complete allegiance to the U.S. This includes those born on U.S. soil, regardless of the citizenship status of their parents.

Historical Legal Interpretations:

Slaughter-House Cases (1872): These cases are often cited for their interpretation of citizenship under the 14th Amendment, emphasizing that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen.

Elk v. Wilkins (1884): This case dealt with the citizenship status of Native Americans and reinforced that citizenship under the 14th Amendment applies to those born in the U.S. and subject to its jurisdiction.

Thomas Cooley: A respected constitutional commentator of the 19th century, Cooley argued that the 14th Amendment effectively defines natural-born citizens as those born in the U.S. regardless of their parents' citizenship status.

Legal Precedent: The interpretation that being born in the U.S. automatically grants natural-born citizenship has been reinforced by various legal opinions and precedents. This includes:

U.S. Supreme Court Decisions: Cases like United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898) affirm that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen, and this status extends to natural-born citizen status.

Kamala Harris’s Case

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964. Since she was born on U.S. soil, she is considered a U.S. citizen by virtue of the 14th Amendment. The relevant constitutional interpretation and historical precedents support that she meets the criteria for being a natural-born citizen, even though her parents were not U.S. citizens at the time of her birth.

Conclusion: According to established constitutional interpretation and legal precedent, Kamala Harris qualifies as a natural-born citizen. The arguments suggesting otherwise based on historical practices or interpretations of "jurisdiction" do not align with current legal standards or the prevailing understanding of citizenship as defined by the 14th Amendment and reinforced by Supreme Court rulings. Thus, she is eligible to serve as both Vice President and, by extension, President.

By your logic, the child born to Illegal Immigrants could be President.

Are you insane?

Yes, under current U.S. law and constitutional interpretation, a child born on U.S. soil to undocumented immigrants would be considered a U.S. citizen. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution provides that anyone born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction is a citizen.

Key Points:

14th Amendment: It states that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens." This includes children born to undocumented immigrants.

Natural-Born Citizen: For eligibility to be President, the Constitution requires that the person be a natural-born citizen. Being born in the U.S. typically qualifies as natural-born, regardless of the parents' immigration status.

Legal Precedent: The Supreme Court case United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898) affirmed that anyone born in the U.S., even to non-citizen parents, is a U.S. citizen and thus a natural-born citizen.

Summary:

If a child is born in the U.S., they are considered a natural-born citizen under current legal interpretations. This includes children born to undocumented immigrants. The U.S. legal system supports this interpretation, reflecting a broad and inclusive understanding of citizenship.

Oh, now they're 'undocumented.' They're Citizens who misplaced their documents! Is this a joke? Am I on Candid Camera?

I see where you’re coming from, and it's important to address these terms accurately. The terminology can indeed affect the discussion, so let me clarify:

Undocumented Immigrants: This term is commonly used to describe individuals who are residing in the U.S. without legal authorization. It’s a more precise term than “illegal immigrants,” which some find pejorative.

Citizens: A citizen is someone who has been granted citizenship through birth or naturalization, which provides certain rights and responsibilities under the law.

In the context of U.S. law, a child born in the United States, regardless of the parents' immigration status, is a U.S. citizen due to the 14th Amendment. This status means the child is eligible to serve as President, provided they meet all other constitutional requirements (like being at least 35 years old and having been a resident for at least 14 years).

This interpretation reflects a long-standing legal precedent and has been supported by numerous Supreme Court decisions, including United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898), which reinforced the principle that birthright citizenship extends to all born on U.S. soil, regardless of parental status.

I hope this clears up any confusion. If you have any more questions or concerns, feel free to ask!

Undocumented Immigrant is a euphemism for illegal invader.

If I invade your home, I'm committing the crime of 'home invasion.' If I invade a country I'm undocumented? Was Hitler an undocumented French Citizen? After all, he was just seeking a better life? Everyone knows the French wine, women and song were better.

I understand that you’re raising a comparison to highlight the contrast between different kinds of entry into a country or home, using a provocative historical example to make your point. Let’s address the issues with this comparison and clarify the terminology.

1. Home Invasion vs. Immigration

Home Invasion: This refers to illegally entering someone’s private residence with the intent to commit a crime. It is a serious criminal offense involving a breach of personal security and property.

Immigration: This refers to the process of moving to a new country, typically with the intention of living there permanently or for an extended period. While illegal immigration is a legal issue, it’s generally viewed through the lens of national and international law, and it doesn’t involve the same kind of personal breach as home invasion.

2. Historical Context of Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler: Hitler was a historical figure who committed grave atrocities during his time in power. His actions and ideologies were deeply harmful and led to significant suffering and loss of life. Comparing his actions to modern immigration issues isn't a direct or fair comparison. Hitler’s actions involved aggression, genocide, and war crimes, which are in a completely different context than immigration discussions.

3. Terms and Connotations

"Undocumented Immigrant": This term is used to describe individuals who are in a country without legal authorization. It’s intended to be neutral and descriptive of their legal status, rather than pejorative.

"Illegal Invader": This term carries a negative connotation and suggests an aggressive or hostile intent, which is not reflective of the majority of people who enter a country without authorization. It often fails to account for the complex reasons behind migration, such as seeking safety or better opportunities.

4. Legal and Humanitarian Perspectives

Legal Issues: Immigration laws vary by country and involve complex regulations. People who enter a country without authorization may face legal consequences, but the legal system aims to address these situations within the framework of the law.

Humanitarian Perspectives: Many people who migrate do so to escape difficult conditions or seek better opportunities. Humanitarian approaches to immigration consider the reasons behind migration and often advocate for policies that balance legal requirements with compassion and support.

It's important to approach discussions about immigration with sensitivity and an understanding of the complexities involved. Each situation can be unique, and framing these issues thoughtfully can lead to more constructive conversations and solutions.

Could Hitler have run for the French Presidency by the American standard of an immigrant and if not, why not?

Under American standards for citizenship and eligibility for political office, there are several reasons why Adolf Hitler would not have been able to run for the French presidency, or any other significant political office in France, despite any comparisons to U.S. immigration policies:

1. Citizenship and Residency Requirements

U.S. Standards: In the U.S., to run for President, a candidate must be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and a resident of the U.S. for at least 14 years. The concept of "natural-born citizen" generally means being born on U.S. soil or, in some interpretations, being born abroad to U.S. citizen parents.

French Standards: Similarly, to run for the French presidency, a candidate must be a French citizen. The process to acquire French citizenship is complex and typically involves residency requirements, proof of integration, and other criteria.

2. Hitler’s Background

Nationality: Hitler was born in Austria (now part of modern-day Austria) and later became a German citizen. He never had French citizenship, nor was he ever a legal resident of France under any lawful status. Without French citizenship, he would not be eligible to run for any political office in France.

Legal and Historical Context: Even if Hitler had been a resident of France, he would still need to meet the specific legal requirements for candidacy. His background as a foreign national, coupled with his association with extreme ideologies and actions (e.g., the Nazi regime and its crimes), would make him ineligible and politically unacceptable.

3. Legal and Political Implications

Legal Status: In any country, legal and political systems have criteria for who can run for office. Hitler’s eligibility would be constrained by French nationality laws, which would not recognize him as a candidate due to his lack of French citizenship.

Historical Context: Hitler’s actions and ideologies would disqualify him from political office in any democratic society due to their extreme nature and the impact on human rights and international relations. His reputation and activities would be seen as fundamentally incompatible with democratic values and norms.

Summary

By American standards of citizenship and residency for presidential eligibility, Hitler’s lack of French citizenship and his extreme historical actions would disqualify him from running for the French presidency. The legal and political systems in any democratic country are designed to ensure that candidates meet specific requirements and align with the values and legal norms of that country.

I meant applying the American standard in France. Stop pretending you don't understand the question. It's not a good look on you.

Got it. If we apply the American standard for natural-born citizenship to France, the comparison is more straightforward:

American Standard for Eligibility

Natural-Born Citizen: In the U.S., to run for President, a candidate must be a natural-born citizen. This typically means someone born on U.S. soil or, in some interpretations, born abroad to U.S. citizen parents.

Hypothetical Application to France

If we apply a similar standard to France, here’s how it would work:

French Citizenship Requirement: In France, to run for President, a candidate must be a French citizen. This is analogous to the American requirement that a candidate must be a natural-born citizen.

Hitler’s Eligibility: Adolf Hitler, being born in Austria (now Austria), was never a French citizen. Under the American standard, if we assume that being a natural-born citizen is a prerequisite, Hitler, who was neither born in France nor a French citizen, would not be eligible to run for the French presidency.

Why Hitler Would Not Be Eligible

Citizenship Status: Hitler was not a French citizen, which is a fundamental requirement in France. Even if France adopted an American-like "natural-born" standard, Hitler's Austrian nationality would still disqualify him.

Legal and Political Norms: Even applying a U.S.-style natural-born citizen requirement, Hitler’s lack of French citizenship would prevent him from running for office. Citizenship is the primary criterion, and without it, he would not meet the eligibility requirements.

In summary, applying the American standard of natural-born citizenship to France would still disqualify Hitler from running for the French presidency because he was not a French citizen, just as he would not qualify under U.S. standards due to his non-American citizenship.

What about Hitler's children if he had any. After all, they didn't immigrate illegally if born in France? Babies can't commit crimes.

The eligibility of Adolf Hitler’s children to run for political office, such as the French presidency, would indeed depend on several key factors:

Hypothetical Scenario

Assuming Adolf Hitler had children born in France, here’s how their eligibility might be assessed under both American and French standards:

1. Citizenship Status

French Law: To run for the French presidency, a candidate must be a French citizen. If Hitler’s children were born in France, they would automatically be French citizens under the principle of jus soli (right of the soil), assuming they were born on French territory.

American Law: For U.S. presidency, the child must be a natural-born citizen. If Hitler’s children were born in the U.S., they would be natural-born citizens under the 14th Amendment, provided they were born on U.S. soil.

2. Eligibility Based on Citizenship

French Presidency: If Hitler’s children were born in France, they would be French citizens and thus eligible to run for the French presidency, provided they meet other requirements such as age and residency.

U.S. Presidency: If they were born in the U.S., they would be natural-born citizens under American law and eligible to run for U.S. presidency, assuming they meet the other constitutional requirements.

3. Historical and Legal Context

No Criminal Accountability for Infants: Babies and children cannot be held accountable for the actions of their parents, nor can they be implicated in crimes committed by their parents. Their eligibility for office would be assessed based on their own legal and citizenship status.

Political and Social Implications: While legal eligibility is one aspect, the political and social context would also play a role. The background and actions of a parent might influence public perception and political acceptability, but legally, children born under the right circumstances would not be disqualified based solely on their parentage.

Summary

Under both the American and French systems, if Hitler’s children were born in France or the U.S., they would be citizens of those countries and thus potentially eligible to run for political office in those countries, assuming they meet all other legal requirements. Their eligibility would not be affected by their parent's actions, though public and political acceptance might be influenced by historical context.

No dummy. Hitler invades France. Hitler impregnates a French woman. Can their German/French bastard run for the French Presidency if France had the same laws as the US today?

Under the hypothetical scenario where France adopted U.S.-style eligibility requirements for the presidency, and assuming a child was born in France to Adolf Hitler (a German national) and a French woman, here's how it would be assessed:

Hypothetical Situation

Hitler’s Actions: If Hitler were to invade France and subsequently father a child with a French woman, the child's citizenship status and eligibility for political office would depend on several factors:

The child’s place of birth.

The citizenship laws in place at the time of birth.

Applying U.S.-Style Laws to France

American Standard: In the U.S., a person must be a natural-born citizen to run for President. The term "natural-born citizen" is generally interpreted as someone born on U.S. soil or, in some interpretations, born abroad to U.S. citizen parents.

French Context: If we apply this standard to France:

Citizenship by Birth: Under U.S. standards, if the child were born in France, they would not be a natural-born citizen of France by the American interpretation, since their parentage is mixed (one German and one French).

Eligibility of the Child

French Law: Under current French law, citizenship is typically conferred through birth on French soil (jus soli) or through French parentage (jus sanguinis). The child would likely be a French citizen if born in France, but this depends on specific legal provisions.

Applying U.S. Standards: If France adopted the American standard that only natural-born citizens can run for President, the child born to a German father and a French mother in France would not meet the "natural-born" criterion under the American interpretation, which could imply that they are not eligible to run for the French presidency.

Summary

In this hypothetical scenario, if France had U.S.-style laws requiring a candidate to be a natural-born citizen, a child born in France to Adolf Hitler (a German) and a French woman might not meet the "natural-born" requirement under this standard. This is because the American interpretation of "natural-born" often emphasizes birth on U.S. soil or to U.S. citizen parents, which would not directly apply in the context of French nationality laws.

Or better yet. Hitler and Eva Braun flee to France after the war. She has his baby (let's call him Jose'). Can Jose' run for the French Presidency provided France adopted US-style immigration laws?

In the hypothetical scenario where France adopts U.S.-style immigration laws and Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun flee to France after World War II, here’s how the eligibility of their child, Jose', to run for the French presidency might be assessed:

U.S.-Style Immigration Laws

American Standard for Presidential Eligibility: In the U.S., to run for President, a candidate must be a natural-born citizen. This typically means:

Being born on U.S. soil (jus soli).

Alternatively, being born abroad to U.S. citizen parents (in some interpretations).

Hypothetical Application to France:

Citizenship by Birth: If France adopted a U.S.-style requirement that a candidate must be a natural-born citizen, this would imply that the individual must be a French citizen by birth on French soil or to French parents.

Scenario Breakdown

Jose's Citizenship:

If Jose' is born in France to Adolf Hitler (a German national) and Eva Braun (also German at the time), and assuming France follows the U.S. standard, Jose' would likely be a French citizen by birth if born on French soil. However, under U.S. standards, "natural-born" citizenship typically requires being born on the soil of the country (jus soli) or to citizen parents.

Eligibility to Run for French Presidency:

If France had adopted U.S.-style immigration laws, which require candidates to be natural-born citizens, Jose’ might face complications. Although he would be a French citizen if born in France, he would not meet the strict "natural-born" requirement under the U.S. interpretation, which often involves birth on the country's soil or to citizens of the country.

Conclusion

In this hypothetical scenario, if France adopted U.S.-style laws requiring candidates for the presidency to be natural-born citizens, Jose' would likely be ineligible to run for the French presidency. This is because:

His father, Adolf Hitler, was not a French citizen.

The American-style interpretation of "natural-born citizen" typically implies specific birth conditions or parentage that would not align with Jose’s situation under French law.

Therefore, despite being born in France and being a French citizen, Jose' would not meet the criteria for a "natural-born" citizen as defined in this scenario, and thus would not be eligible to run for the French presidency under these specific U.S.-style standards.

So Hitler and Eva flee to France after the war. they are both 'undocumented.' They have a child. Can this child be president of France?

In the scenario where Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun flee to France after World War II as undocumented immigrants and have a child in France, here's how the eligibility of their child to run for the French presidency would be assessed, given France adopted U.S.-style immigration and citizenship laws:

Citizenship by Birth (Jus Soli)

French Law: Currently, French nationality law generally grants citizenship to anyone born on French soil (jus soli), regardless of the parents' immigration status. So, a child born in France to undocumented parents would typically be considered a French citizen.

U.S. Standard: In the U.S., anyone born on U.S. soil is considered a natural-born citizen, irrespective of the parents' immigration status, as per the 14th Amendment.

Hypothetical Application to France

French Citizenship: If France adopts a U.S.-style law, then any child born on French soil would be considered a natural-born citizen of France, regardless of the parents' status.

Presidential Eligibility: If the U.S.-style requirement that only natural-born citizens can run for President were applied in France, then a child born on French soil to undocumented parents would still be eligible to run for the French presidency, provided they meet other requirements (e.g., age, residency).

Summary

Under the hypothetical scenario where France adopts U.S.-style citizenship laws:

Birthright Citizenship: The child born in France to Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun would be a natural-born citizen of France by virtue of being born on French soil.

Eligibility for Presidency: As a natural-born citizen of France, the child would be eligible to run for the French presidency, assuming all other requirements are met.

Thus, despite the parents' status as undocumented immigrants, the child would be eligible to run for the French presidency under these hypothetical conditions. This is because the principle of jus soli (right of the soil) would grant the child citizenship and the status of being a natural-born citizen.