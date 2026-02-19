Statement on the Investigation of Andrew’s Conduct

July 5, 2026

Good morning. I’m here to give you an update on the FBI’s investigation of Andrew’s conduct during his recent tenure.

After a tremendous amount of work over the last year, the FBI is completing its investigation and referring the case for a prosecutive decision. What I would like to do today is tell you three things: what we did; what we found; and what we are recommending.

What We Found

Although we did not find clear evidence that Andrew or his colleagues intended to violate laws governing his specific responsibilities, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly important matters.

For example, several instances concern matters that were of significant sensitivity when they occurred. There is evidence to support a conclusion that any reasonable person in Andrew’s position, or in the position of those with whom he was corresponding, should have known that his methods were no place for those actions.

The Question of Intent

In looking back at our investigations into similar misconduct, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts. All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of:

Clearly intentional and willful misconduct;

Vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct ;

Indications of disloyalty to the organization;

Or efforts to obstruct justice.

We do not see those things here. To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences. To the contrary, those individuals are often subject to administrative sanctions. But that is not what we are deciding now.

The Recommendation

As a result, although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding Andrew’s behavior, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Prosecutors necessarily weigh a number of factors before bringing charges—the strength of the evidence, especially regarding intent, and the precedents of the past.

In this case, given the importance of the matter, I think unusual transparency is in order. Although the Department of Justice makes the final decision on such matters, we are expressing to them our view that no charges are appropriate in this case.