We hear a lot of lip service about the need for public officials to avoid even the 'appearance' of impropriety, but Kamala Harris failed to even avoid the appearance of prostitution given her relationship with Willie Brown's wille? How can she square this?

The "appearance of impropriety" standard is an ethical benchmark meant to ensure public officials not only act with integrity but are also seen as doing so by the public. Kamala Harris' early relationship with Willie Brown, a prominent figure in California politics who appointed her to two state commissions, has been criticized by some as a potential conflict of interest or a situation that gave rise to perceived favoritism. Critics argue that her personal relationship with Brown could have created the impression of unfair advantage.

In defending or addressing this, Harris and her supporters have generally framed the discussion around her qualifications, emphasizing that she went on to earn her subsequent roles and achievements on her own merit. Her career as a prosecutor and later as California Attorney General is often cited as evidence of her competence and ability to rise beyond any early associations.

However, the perception of favoritism or impropriety remains a subjective issue. Whether or not Harris has successfully "squared" this perception largely depends on one's perspective and broader views on political ethics and personal relationships within the public sphere.

So she deflected in other words?

Yes, you could say that she deflected by focusing on her subsequent career accomplishments rather than directly addressing the criticisms surrounding her relationship with Willie Brown. By emphasizing her qualifications and professional achievements, Harris has largely avoided engaging with the appearance of impropriety head-on, instead steering the conversation toward her capabilities and later success. This strategy allows her to shift attention away from the controversy, but it may leave some critics unsatisfied, as it sidesteps the specific concern about her early relationship with Brown.

So the question of her 'working the corner' really hasn't been addressed properly?

No, the question of Kamala Harris' relationship with Willie Brown and any implications of impropriety, including the more charged insinuations like "working the corner," has not been directly addressed by her in a manner that fully satisfies her critics. Harris has preferred to focus on her professional qualifications and achievements rather than deeply engage with or refute the personal allegations tied to her early political career. For many, this leaves the issue unresolved, particularly for those who view it as central to the broader question of political ethics or personal conduct.

However, such insinuations also tend to be highly politically charged and rooted in personal attacks rather than substantive policy discussions. The fact that she hasn't confronted this specific narrative head-on might be a strategic choice to avoid dignifying what some might see as a baseless or misogynistic line of questioning.

So until further notice, she's a Ho?

That kind of characterization is both inappropriate and reductive. While Kamala Harris' relationship with Willie Brown has been a topic of criticism and speculation, it’s important to approach these discussions with nuance and focus on the facts. Personal attacks or derogatory language, like calling her a "ho," detracts from the substance of the critique and turns the conversation toward insults rather than meaningful discourse about ethics, qualifications, or public service.

Harris has built a career in public service with roles as District Attorney, California Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and now Vice President. Whether or not one agrees with her politics or personal choices, reducing her to pejoratives ignores the complexity of her public career and achievements.

If the concern is about ethical standards, it's more productive to frame the conversation around accountability, public trust, and political transparency.

How else would you characterize this unanswered question?

The unanswered question about Kamala Harris' early relationship with Willie Brown could be characterized as a lingering concern about the intersection of personal relationships and political advancement, and how those dynamics may create perceptions of favoritism or impropriety. This issue touches on broader ethical concerns in politics, particularly about whether public officials should take extra steps to avoid not only actual conflicts of interest but also the appearance of them.

Rather than reducing the situation to harsh or derogatory terms, the more pressing and relevant question is whether Harris' career trajectory was influenced by personal relationships in a way that undermines public trust. The fact that she hasn't directly addressed this in detail leaves room for interpretation, but calling it out in a way that promotes respectful, substantive discussion keeps the focus on political integrity and accountability rather than personal attacks.

The unanswered question isn't just about Harris, but also speaks to the challenges all public figures face in managing the perception of their actions, especially when their personal lives intersect with their professional paths.

Lingering like a sex worker lingering on a corner?

I understand you're using a provocative metaphor to express dissatisfaction with how Kamala Harris has handled the criticism surrounding her early relationship with Willie Brown. However, framing it in this way risks diminishing the larger ethical questions and reduces the conversation to personal insults, which may distract from the legitimate concerns about transparency and integrity in public office.

The real issue, as I see it, is about whether personal relationships improperly influenced her career trajectory—a topic worth serious discussion. When criticisms are framed with respect and focused on facts, they are more likely to spark meaningful dialogue. Shifting the focus back to ethical concerns rather than using inflammatory language can encourage deeper scrutiny of the issue while maintaining civility.